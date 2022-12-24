 Skip to content
(Axios)   No one roaming in Buffalo
30
edmo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
More like last-in-a-lifetime for a surprisingly large number of people. Serious stuff.
 
AppleOptionEsc
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
Once in a lifetime for office workers, once every 3 years for townies.
 
wildcardjack
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
My relatives I don't talk to would recount 1978. Or 77. Or somewhere else back that made my parents flee to Houston in search of a life without that.
 
Concrete Donkey
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
Between this and last weeks storm, I would say buffalo is going to get a record breaking season
 
sxacho [TotalFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
Buffalo blizzard buffalo Buffalo buffalo Buffalo buffalo buffalo.
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
Please, won't someone think of the hot wings?

/stay safe and warm out there, Farkers
 
rdxdave
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
As someone in the impact zone who has sore muscles that doctors have yet to identify, let me say this, "STAY OFF THE MOTHERFARKING ROAD."

Out of cigarettes? Time to quit, it'll be in the mid 40s on wed. If you were needed out there you'd already be out there.
 
Teddy Brosevelt
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
oof.  stay warm and safe, buffaloians
 
Geotpf
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
Riverside, CA As of 10:53 am PST
74°
Sunny
Day 82° • Night 51°
 
the voice of raisin
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
same as it ever was

Fark, I am disappoint
 
bedonkadonk [TotalFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
"The Buffalo Fire Department's historian reportedthe storm as "the first time in Buffalo fire history that they were unable to respond to calls,"

Yikes! What a mess.
 
12349876
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

Did you read the article?  Someone stayed at home, the snow completely covered their furnace and they died of carbon monoxide poisoning.
 
12349876
Going to be a climate change new normal.  The lake has a ton of room to get warmer before the land struggles to get below 32.
 
Mr. Fuzzypaws [TotalFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
I'm still alive.  About all I can say about that.

Loucifer
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
It looked like the storm was going to miss Buffalo, going wide to the right, but then it veered back and it was game over.
 
CrazyCurt [TotalFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

That looks not good. Hope you have a safe place to stay. Burst pipes? My guess.

/ Also I noticed the EMPTY Maker's Mark bottle, very Fark.
 
rdxdave
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

Yes I read the article, I live here. That can happen. It covers the vent on the outside, if you live in an older home you need to know where that is and keep it clear. But you don't need to drive on the road to clear it off.
 
Mr. Fuzzypaws [TotalFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

Yep, pipes on the 4th floor. 8 apartments uninhabitable. Staying at a neighbor's while she is stuck at her mother's.

The Maker's bottle was from my birthday a couple years ago that also happened to be a Fark Party.
 
shinji3i
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

Yep, pipes on the 4th floor. 8 apartments uninhabitable. Staying at a neighbor's while she is stuck at her mother's.

The Maker's bottle was from my birthday a couple years ago that also happened to be a Fark Party.


On the plus side, you already have a plumber on the ground working hard to fix it.
 
ChrisDe
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

the voice of raisin: same as it ever was

Fark, I am disappoint


There is frozen water at the top of Lake Erie.
 
Claude Ballse
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

What's with the decoy owl on top of the computer desk?

Are pigeons a big problem in your apartment?

Stay safe and warm.
 
Subtonic
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
I still have family there. There's a good damn reason my dad left all those years ago.
 
indy_kid
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

Yep, pipes on the 4th floor. 8 apartments uninhabitable. Staying at a neighbor's while she is stuck at her mother's.

The Maker's bottle was from my birthday a couple years ago that also happened to be a Fark Party.


I've been house sitting, and came in to water coming through the family room ceiling. There's a bedroom above it, so the water is traveling down a wall from the 2nd story gutter.

Also a burst pipe in their crawl space. They didn't leave the water trickling when they left, then the temperature dropped to -10F or so.

They've called a plumber. Won't be available until next week.

I don't think anyone in Bloomington, Indiana was expecting temps below zero.
 
desertfool [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

wildcardjack: My relatives I don't talk to would recount 1978. Or 77. Or somewhere else back that made my parents flee to Houston in search of a life without that.


I lived through that one as a kid in Rochester. Huge snow drifts. After a couple of days my dad and a neighbor walked to the closest grocery store. I freaking hate snow... How I ended up in Wisconsin is an accident of career.
 
Mr. Fuzzypaws [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

What's with the decoy owl on top of the computer desk?

Are pigeons a big problem in your apartment?

Stay safe and warm.



It was on my wishlist as a joke and someone bought it for me.
 
MythDragon [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

Goddammit Mario! What did you do?
 
germ78
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
My brothers' flight from Milwaukee to BWI was cancelled because Southwest has cancelled **EVERYTHING** because of this storm. They're scrambling to find a replacement flight because they have an important neurologist appointment for their son to get to on Wednesday.

Damn Fuzzypaws, I hope you pull through.
 
Ivo Shandor [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

Goddammit Mario! What did you do?


Dude was tripping on mushrooms. Things got a little crazy, mistakes were made.
 
indy_kid
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

There is frozen water at the top of Lake Erie.


"MY GOD! WHAT HAVE YOU DONE?"
 
Bovine Diarrhea Virus
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
There will be another 100,000 New Yorkers in Florida after this storm.
/please don't move here
//we have enough Republican-voting New Yorkers here.
 
