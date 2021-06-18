 Skip to content
(Mirror.co.uk)   Merry Christmas, enjoy the blood-curdling screams   (mirror.co.uk) divider line
17
•       •       •

406 clicks; posted to Main » on 26 Dec 2022 at 2:20 PM (22 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



17 Comments     (+0 »)
Jake Havechek [TotalFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
Was it Satan?
 
CrazyCurt [TotalFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
How did you know they were out of Irish Whiskey?

/ You could hear my scream in orbit.
 
Loucifer
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
I always heat my blood in a double boiler. Prevents curdling.
 
LowbrowDeluxe
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
Yet another Mariah Carey thread?
 
LordOfThePings [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Jake Havechek [TotalFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
Was it travellers?  Sounds like it.
 
indy_kid
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
CHAVs gonna CHAV....
 
Claude Ballse
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
"Eyewitnesses claim children were shoved out of the way as signs were thrown in the chaos..."

I'm guessing these were the kind of signs?

i2-prod.walesonline.co.ukView Full Size
 
blondambition [OhFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
Do their neighbors have these like my in-laws do?

deccanherald.comView Full Size
 
Bslim [TotalFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
"Others woke up to find a stranger knocking at their door and windows trying to get into their caravan."

Ah, sounds like one of 'em posh British leisure resorts.
 
Jake Havechek [TotalFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
Inspector Frank Butterman: I used to believe in the immutable word of the Law. That is until the night Mrs. Butterman was taken from me. You see no-one loved Sandford more than her - she was head of the Women's Institute, chair of the floral committee. When they started the Village of the Year contest, she worked around the clock. I've never seen such dedication. On the eve of the adjudicator's arrival, some travellers moved into Callaghan Park. Before you could say 'gypsy scum' we were knee-deep in dog muck, thieving kids and crusty jugglers. We lost the title. And Irene lost her mind. She drove her Datsun Cherry into Sandford Gorge. From that moment on, I swore that I would do her proud.
 
AAAAGGGGHHHH
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
Sounds like a bunch of gypsies were out Grinching up Christmas.
 
yakmans_dad
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
Speaking of blood-curdling screams. It was the night of the 23rd or 24th around 1 a.m. iPhone users were awakened with a horrible squawking alert screech to warn us that I-71 was closed. I don't know how far afield the alert extended but we're around 90-100 miles from the road and were all snug in our beds. Had a cat been perched by my head -- the way they do -- there's a good chance it could have panicked, bolted, and clawed one of my eyes out  as it (the cat) exited the room.
 
Sexy Jesus
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
...chaos in the Welcome Family Holiday Park in Dawlish Warren in Devon...

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Ragin' Asian
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
I don't remember this part of the Nativity story.
 
MythDragon [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
Speaking of curdling...coconut red bull and Bailey's Irish cream do NOT go well together. I tried it last night for pure shiats and giggles, and it makes it into a chewy godawful horrible concoction. And once it's in your mouth, it doesn't want to come out.

As Fry said
media.tenor.comView Full Size
 
Abe Vigoda's Ghost
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
Eyewitnesses claim children were shoved out of the way as signs were thrown in the chaos in the Welcome Family Holiday Park

Yep. Sounds like a family Christmas
 
