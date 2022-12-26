 Skip to content
(Some Guy)   Remember those puzzles you did in elementary school, where you moved one matchstick to make a whole new picture? The Ye 2024 presidential committee sure hopes you do
128
3655 clicks; posted to Main » and Politics » on 26 Dec 2022 at 11:35 PM



128 Comments
BizarreMan
1 hour ago  
Damn.
 
shastacola
1 hour ago  
So he's really just trying to sell some shiat to wannabe Nazis.
 
Grumpy Cat
1 hour ago  
Wow. Yikes.
 
BigMax
1 hour ago  
Very subtle. I can nazi what he's doing there.
 
King Something
1 hour ago  
....At least he's honest.

So he has that going for him, which is nice I guess.

/he's not getting the GOP nomination, unless by default
//there's a small chance he might get the VP nomination, though
///he will be at the convention
 
El_Swino
1 hour ago  
Oh, COME ON!
 
Ragin' Asian
1 hour ago  
"Doesn't that look kind of like a swas..."

"DON'T QUESTION MY GENIUS!"
 
Demetrius
1 hour ago  
WT ACTUAL F?
 
Stile4aly
1 hour ago  
I did not have black Nazis on my bingo card.
 
New Rising Sun
1 hour ago  
Fark user image
 
Tyrone Slothrop
1 hour ago  

Ragin' Asian: "Doesn't that look kind of like a swas..."

"DON'T QUESTION MY GENIUS!"


Wrong attitude. His response now would be "Of course it does, I love Nazis and Hitler!"
 
grchunt
1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
ceruleanPhotography
1 hour ago  
Nazye
 
The Yattering
1 hour ago  
He still doesn't know he's a gay fish
 
JerkStore
1 hour ago  
"Surely the Nazis won't put ME up against the wall when they take over."
 
Duck_of_Doom
1 hour ago  
That's not a dogwhistle. That's standing at your front door yelling for people to come home while smoking meth in front of your parole officer.
 
ArcadianRefugee
1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
MBooda
1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Psychopompous
1 hour ago  
"It's 4 F's. I didn't know it was going off like that."
It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia - Franks CharDee MacDennis Swastika Teamflag - CharDee MacDennis 2
Youtube HWk_AXFReRg

"Pretty sure you did."
 
Unemployedingreenland
1 hour ago  
Kanye West was born in 1977, and Andy Kaufman died in 1984. It's close, but not close enough. Otherwise, I depressed with how far Kaufman is willing to go before he gets to the punchline.
 
Eddie Barzoom
1 hour ago  
Such a scamp
 
Unemployedingreenland
1 hour ago  

Unemployedingreenland: Kanye West was born in 1977, and Andy Kaufman died in 1984. It's close, but not close enough. Otherwise, I depressed with how far Kaufman is willing to go before he gets to the punchline.


*I'd be impressed...
 
wademh
1 hour ago  
not clicking on his site
 
rideaurocks
1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Aquapope
1 hour ago  
Oh, man, the Nazis' Jewish lawyers are gonna sue the shiat out of Ye over copyright.  Or is it public domain?
 
The Pope of Manwich Village
1 hour ago  
When asked what she thought of her ex-husband's latest stunt, Kardashian replied:

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Tyrone Slothrop
1 hour ago  

JerkStore: "Surely the Nazis won't put ME up against the wall when they take over."


They'll put him in the Schwarzkommando.
 
schecter
1 hour ago  
'Please proceed, Governor Kanye.'
 
Rann Xerox
1 hour ago  
I see Yedolf has modified some of his clothing line.
 
Hinged
1 hour ago  
This guy really should run as an independent.
 
Maud Dib
1 hour ago  

JerkStore: "Surely the Nazis won't put ME up against the wall when they take over."


I used to throw disc golf with this couple, they moved to Austin from Alaska.
I kept noticing things about the dude, like funny looking stuff marked on his discs.
That's when I realized they were SS lightning bolts. He had them on tats as well.
Damn thing is, he's got Inuit genes.
He'd be one of the first ones against the wall.
Never threw with them again, because f*ck Nazis.
 
robertus
1 hour ago  
Imagine being that stock photo model. Like "oh good my picture got picked up by a big star maybe this'll be my big break or at least I can put em in my portfolio"
 
PirateKing
1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Breaker Moran
1 hour ago  
Perhaps inspired a bit by this Romanian Garda de Fier symbol, but not as simple and sophisticated at the same time [this should be on a very cold hue of green, I think]:

upload.wikimedia.orgView Full Size


Try as you might, you can only make one swastika out of this grid...
 
MBooda
1 hour ago  
Gimme a hit off that orb.
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Begoggle
1 hour ago  
We need to stop being divisive and be accepting of the neo-Nazis!
I mean Republicans.
 
Unapologetically Canadian
1 hour ago  

wademh: not clicking on his site


You should, it will give him a false sense of popularity and further erode his grasp on reality.
 
Aquapope
1 hour ago  

Hinged: This guy really should run as an independent.


Why do you fascists always want to make your most crazy people your leaders instead of giving them the help they need?
 
maumau the flakcatcher
1 hour ago  
Can I get the shirt in red? Pure red? The red that embodies the BLOOD OF THE ARYAN RACE!?

(Imagine me apoplectically shrieking that last bit)
 
Another Government Employee
1 hour ago  
Some people just don't care.
 
Sexy Jesus
1 hour ago  
Stop trying to make Black Naziism a thing.
 
The Pope of Manwich Village
1 hour ago  
"Blank product sourced from Honduras, Nicaragua, Haiti, Dominican Republic, Bangladesh, Mexico."

Yes, I see, but are they extra exploitative?
 
Hickory-smoked
1 hour ago  
Oh no
 
Hoopy Frood
1 hour ago  
Remember that rich whackjob celebrity who decided to run for president and the outlets wouldn't shut up about him because laughing at him was good for their numbers? Whatever happened to him?
 
geggy
1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Maud Dib
1 hour ago  

wademh: not clicking on his site


Oh, I left them a lovely comment in the Contact Us page.
 
Notabunny
1 hour ago  
You libby liberals are just imagining things. Lots of people think the shirts are OK.

Fark user imageView Full Size


Fark user imageView Full Size


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
BigMax
1 hour ago  
Nazi Heather is 50% polyester is my Dead Kennedies cover band.
 
OmnomnomCookies
1 hour ago  
I'm beginning to think Yedolf has something against Jewish people. I wonder how long it takes for him to try to cover with, "Nah, I said juice is trying to kill us. Wilford Brimley tryin' to warn you all about diabeetus, but you don't call him antisemitic. Now where the fark are my fish sticks?'"
 
farkitallletitend
1 hour ago  
Blank product sourced from Honduras, Nicaragua, Haiti, Dominican Republic, Bangladesh, Mexico.

So YE buys White, and only White, t-shirts from whomever the lowest bid happens to be, once enough orders have been promised, then puts the print on them in a storage space rented monthly located next to a Fwy near the UPS drop off.
Everyone needs a hobby.
 
  4. Click here to submit a link.