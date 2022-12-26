 Skip to content
(Politico)   National cannabis prices plummeting due to glut of product. Subby is toking as fast as he can. Fark also needs a Spliffy tag. When will Drew address this crime against humanity?   (politico.com) divider line
    More: Cool, Lansing, Michigan, Retailing, Michigan State University, Cannabis, state's recreational market, Cannabis cultivation, United States, Supply and demand  
mistahtom [TotalFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
Since 2008, the price of Seagrams 7 had risen $5 or 20%

Trader Joe's cheeses had risen 31% in 8 months.

The government heavily subsidizes corn, you know that big lump with nobs.

/it has the juice
 
yellowjester [TotalFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
images.fineartamerica.comView Full Size
 
Farking Clown Shoes [TotalFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
Michigan has way too much weed.

Is this a Daily Fail article? Because there's no such thing.

/puff, puff, pass
 
Naido [TotalFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
This could be alleviated by providing a fat spliff to every TF subscriber.
 
MurphyMurphy [TotalFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
Watch out for bud rot!
 
Aleksandr Solzhenitsyn
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
I just bought 4 pre-rolled sativa doobies for $5 each. I was thrilled ... then I was high as giraffe balls.
 
Snarfangel
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

Naido: This could be alleviated by providing a fat spliff to every TF subscriber.


The politics tab would go from this
Fark user imageView Full Size


To this:

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Teddy Brosevelt
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
If you don't like paying for weed, try growing it. It's shockingly easy and kinda fun.
 
Nogin Lame
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
You mean the stuff that once it was legalized (in Canada anyways) that did not see any drop in price despite the growers no longer taking huge risks doing so?
 
Somaticasual [TotalFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
I'll happily take farmers learning a quick lesson about the nature of supply and demand vs putting thousands in jail for something that clearly doesn't warrant it.
 
pastramithemosterotic
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
I'm pretty stocked up, but I don't need to ingest more. I'm actually taking a tolerance break
 
Psychopompous
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
Part of the problem stems from the Boutique nature of dispensaries. The investor class was accustomed to buying fancy wines at wine snob prices, so they marketed to people just like them, but for weed.

But let's face it, it wasn't weed connoisseurs that kept the black market for weed going for decades, it was Joe Six-pack's laid back cousin, Sam Schwag, who had no option but to buy whatever ditchweed their local Guy had in stock.
 
Linux_Yes
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

yellowjester: [images.fineartamerica.com image 600x580]



playing chemical russian roulette with 2 billion years of evolution ( the brain) is not something that would make the smart brain go umm.....
 
Linux_Yes
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

pastramithemosterotic: I'm pretty stocked up, but I don't need to ingest more. I'm actually taking a tolerance break


the best time to stop is when your short term memory starts to fade away.
 
common sense is an oxymoron [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
"We're working on a market that was completely illicit for decades and decades and decades," Irwin said in an interview. "I think that sometimes we miss just how much progress has been made in the last few years on growing the legal market."

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Mikeyworld
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
It's weeding out the multitude of independent shops on every corner. Belfair, WA (pop: 3931, at last count) has three pot shops in the 1-mile long main street. I can't wait until the bonehead liquor control board pulls thiere head out of thiere ass and allows sales in grocery stores along side that other intoxicant.

/ Like how I envisioned it when I voted to end prohibition
// AND legalize growing it for our own use. (too stinky for indoors)
 
trippdogg
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
media.tenor.comView Full Size
 
Sexy Jesus
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
I guarantee it's not going to hurt all those businesses, not in the long run. Classic corporate dump and pump scheme.
 
bedonkadonk [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
My bad. I had to quit using the devil lettuce to take a drug test for a new job working with the homeless and forgot to re-up my order.
 
Linux_Yes
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

MurphyMurphy: Watch out for bud rot!


and brain rot too.
 
PvtStash
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
gee if only there were some historical market data we could look at to understand this is 100% normal and predictable for all new emerging markets to have a glut of new people try to break into it all at once and cause a glut of product and competitors to do exactly this.

but sure let's all act like we could not have seen this coming and that things won't just eventually settle down to a tiny handful of "competitors" locking up the market for themselves.
 
Loris [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

Linux_Yes: pastramithemosterotic: I'm pretty stocked up, but I don't need to ingest more. I'm actually taking a tolerance break

the best time to stop is when your short term memory starts to fade away.


THAT'S what I was going to do today.

Oh look, a squirrel!

What were we talking about?
 
