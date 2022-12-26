 Skip to content
(The Sun)   Travel warning for people thinking about going to the UK: The Brits appear to be in the middle of a risky sex epidemic that involves a lot of fugly sex in public. Bring eye bleach (possible nsfw content on page)   (thesun.co.uk) divider line
    Sexual intercourse, Human sexuality, Human sexual behavior, middle of a risky sex epidemic, per cent of people, following statements, Orgasm, Sex Survey  
johnny_vegas [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
i.imgur.comView Full Size
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Funkytown
Youtube OAC4ItP0xWM
 
wax_on [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

johnny_vegas: [i.imgur.com image 495x374]


For UK tourism?
 
Salmon
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I'd take it.
 
TempsSontFous [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Hmmm. Whatever happened to "No sex, please, we're British"?
 
The Pope of Manwich Village
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"Risky Sex Epidemic" is the name of my George Michael/Widespread Panic inspired wedding band.
 
AllerJeez
‘’ 1 hour ago  
As a Brit I can hold up my hand and confess to having slept with some unpleasant looking ladies.
The fact that I am no Adonis myself may be a contributing factor.
 
swankywanky
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
The Sun discovers dogging is a thing in the UK, approximately 20 years too late.

//Film at 11
 
The Pope of Manwich Village
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
Every sperm is wanted.
Every sperm is goop.
Every sperm is needed
In your Mini Coop'.
 
LesterB
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
Bonkers indeed.
 
LewDux [OhFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
Pizzaman - Sex On The Streets (1995)
Youtube -gn-9SXlVYw
 
scanman61
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
....looks at graphic....

Ok, never in a plane or a sex club.  Does a shared shower in a dorm building count as "public toilet"?
 
Clutch2013
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


Fark user imageView Full Size


Fark user imageView Full Size


Fark user imageView Full Size


"Fugly," subby said.
 
Kitty2.0 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
Meanwhile, U.S. maternity wards are all, "whar pandemic baby boom, whar?"

Think more people got divorced here than anything else.
 
johnny_vegas [TotalFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

wax_on: johnny_vegas: [i.imgur.com image 495x374]

For UK tourism?


Don't kink-shame
 
The Pope of Manwich Village
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Ragin' Asian
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
Didn't read the article. This headline implies 40% of Britons are having sex in public. You'd think there'd be more footage.

Fark user image
 
Jake Havechek [TotalFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
LewDux [OhFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

TempsSontFous: Hmmm. Whatever happened to "No sex, please, we're British"?


They upgraded to "We're a little bit ashamed of ourselves"

Sophie Ellis-Bextor - You get yours
Youtube aT_GZwptqck
 
LewDux [OhFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
Jake Havechek:
[
Fark user imageView Full Size
]


Harry and Paul - The Office
Youtube hswUfTrmJWQ
 
ImmutableTenderloin [BareFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
Before or after their morning cup of tea?
 
cwheelie
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
Technically, all my sex is "quickies"
 
Aardvark Inc.
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
Welp, it ain't called 'bumping uglies' for nothing...
 
Teddy Brosevelt
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
trappedspirit
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

Clutch2013: [Fark user image 425x386]

[Fark user image 425x583]

[Fark user image 425x637]

[Fark user image 425x637]

"Fugly," subby said.


That's a very strange and specific set of counter evidence.
 
khatores
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

Ragin' Asian: Didn't read the article. This headline implies 40% of Britons are having sex in public. You'd think there'd be more footage.

[Fark user image 425x98]


I doubt their statistical methodology. However, the questions themselves are surprisingly in-depth.
 
Fano
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

swankywanky: The Sun discovers dogging is a thing in the UK, approximately 20 years too late.

//Film at 11


Dogging their moggies
 
Fano
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

Clutch2013: [Fark user image image 425x386]

[Fark user image image 425x583]

[Fark user image image 425x637]

[Fark user image image 425x637]

"Fugly," subby said.


Those are certainly an assortment of things
 
whitroth
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

Teddy Brosevelt: [Fark user image 425x296]


Then turn the fark away. No one's forcing you to look.

Btw, 60% of Americans are overweight.
 
I May Be Crazy But...
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

whitroth: Teddy Brosevelt: [Fark user image 425x296]

Then turn the fark away. No one's forcing you to look.

Btw, 60% of Americans are overweight.


Not acceptable.  Don't involve people in your sex unless they want to be involved.  And yes, that includes doing it in front of them.
 
maxandgrinch [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
When it includes more than one person, that should be news - yawn.
 
Breaker Moran [recently expired TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
Lots of strikes to factor into one's f*cking itinerary:

https://www.theguardian.com/uk-news/2022/dec/12/uk-strike-days-calendar-the-public-service-stoppages-planned-for-december

Scroll down a bit for a skillful handy calendar that's an ebullient tribute to International Labo(u)r!.
 
Bslim [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
The fantasy of Brits having risky sex
thesun.co.ukView Full Size


The reality
real-fix.comView Full Size
 
johnny_vegas [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

whitroth: Teddy Brosevelt: [Fark user image 425x296]

Then turn the fark away. No one's forcing you to look.

Btw, 60% of Americans are overweight.


j.gifs.comView Full Size
 
  4. Click here to submit a link.