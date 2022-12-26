 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(CNN)   Bad news if you thought you were flying home today   (cnn.com) divider line
19
    More: Followup, Southwest Airlines, Delta Air Lines, post-holiday travel chaos, Denver International Airport, Atlanta's Hartsfield-Jackson International, World's busiest airport, Baltimore-Washington International Thurgood Marshall Airport, winter weather  
•       •       •

1062 clicks; posted to Main » on 26 Dec 2022 at 1:05 PM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



19 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
mistahtom [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
If private jets weren't impacted by the 2020 Covid travel restrictions, I'm sure this weather won't really affect them either 💸
 
Naido [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Sexy Jesus
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Not like there was any warning.
 
I hereby demand that I be given a Fark account [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I just flew home so I'm getting a kick out of these replies.
 
Somaticasual [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
At the very least, you're going to want to go Northeast instead...
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
What could be more fun than being snowed in with all your racist MAGA uncles?

/don't let the Stockholm syndrome bedbugs bite
 
SumoJeb [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
travelling on any major holiday is dumb. Travelling on a major holiday during winter weather is moronic.
 
stuffy
‘’ 1 hour ago  
th.bing.comView Full Size

HA HA HA
 
gameshowhost [recently expired TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
and boy are my arms tired!
 
Geotpf
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I usually don't leave Southern California.  Why would I?

/the weather here on Christmas was "sunny with highs in the 80s" where in the rest of the country they were in the "frozen hellscape" category
//it might actually rain tomorrow though
 
minnesotaboy
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Let me guess. This is where I personally have gone through the storm but when the media starts kicking up the coverage because it's NYC and the N East coast that's affected now.

Speaking for flyover land, that's when I turn off the news and switch to Netflix.
 
Wadded Beef [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
A friend and his family are stuck in Florida for four more days. Mother of God.
 
wax_on [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Currently in FL with the kid's grandparents. My BIL and his wife are coming to join but are now delayed. Hopefully their flight will be canceled. Having them here would only make Florida suck more.
 
asmodeus224
‘’ 1 hour ago  

minnesotaboy: Let me guess. This is where I personally have gone through the storm but when the media starts kicking up the coverage because it's NYC and the N East coast that's affected now.

Speaking for flyover land, that's when I turn off the news and switch to Netflix.


Newsflash: where people live is where it matters.  Go back to your Netflix or maybe pick up a book.
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Wine Sipping Elitist [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I'm on a plane right now.

I have NEVER seen Atlanta Hartsfield so full of people. You couldn't walk in! There were people standing in lines for who knows why EVERYWHERE.

The security line was crazy long, even TSA Precheck and Clear looked like an hour wait, but I opted in to the Delta Airlines Digital ID and I was led aaaaaaalll the way to the front of the line. Lol seriously I made it from the street to the terminal in about 10 mins.

I highly recommend it.
 
darch
‘’ 54 minutes ago  

Geotpf: I usually don't leave Southern California.  Why would I?

/the weather here on Christmas was "sunny with highs in the 80s" where in the rest of the country they were in the "frozen hellscape" category
//it might actually rain tomorrow though


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Cheese and Rice
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
On my way to Florida right now to to meet up with family but our flights been delayed, hopefully it doesn't get canceled.
 
darch
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

Wine Sipping Elitist: I'm on a plane right now.

I have NEVER seen Atlanta Hartsfield so full of people. You couldn't walk in! There were people standing in lines for who knows why EVERYWHERE.

The security line was crazy long, even TSA Precheck and Clear looked like an hour wait, but I opted in to the Delta Airlines Digital ID and I was led aaaaaaalll the way to the front of the line. Lol seriously I made it from the street to the terminal in about 10 mins.

I highly recommend it.


Username SUPER checks out.
 
Godscrack
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
That is horrible. I don't have the heart to tell them our weather today (74)
 
Displayed 19 of 19 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
 
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

Want to see behind the curtain? Try

TotalFark

It's how we feed the squirrel

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.