(Yahoo)   Dan Harmon is really into the idea of Sister Swap, and maybe the rest of us should be too   (yahoo.com) divider line
Warthog [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Depends on the sisters.
 
Marcus Aurelius [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Warthog: Depends on the sisters.


And the producers.
 
sleze
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
Nah.  My SILs are crazy bitties and way over the line.
 
rainbowbutter
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
no to self-start videos. always. no to self-start videos if it was a video of a redhaired goth-chick three way, and it was the opening scene of a new season of Flyfly. no always to self-start videos. no!
 
Mugato [TotalFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
So we're not doing the Community movie then?
 
OhioUGrad
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

Mugato: So we're not doing the Community movie then?


Britta and Annie both have long-lost identical twins
 
Ishkur [OhFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
I thought this was about Beth and Space Beth
 
palelizard
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

Mugato: So we're not doing the Community movie then?


The Cracked version of this we did last week said they were still doing the movie, but we're not going to see Troy. He's dead.
 
EvaDewer
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

Mugato: So we're not doing the Community movie then?


Apparently it's 5 seasons and 2 identical movies now.
 
mcmnky
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
Isn't this life the 3rd story on fark about these 2 movies?
 
Uzzah
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

Mugato: So we're not doing the Community movie then?


This *is* the Community movie.  Abed produced it.  The "sisters" are Garrett in a dress and Vicki.

/the deleted scenes are the scenes
 
Unsung_Hero [TotalFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

palelizard: Mugato: So we're not doing the Community movie then?

The Cracked version of this we did last week said they were still doing the movie, but we're not going to see Troy. He's dead.


Did Levar survive?
 
BullBearMS
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
Which sister likes Abed and which one likes Troy?
 
lilbjorn
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
So, this is the new second movie plot that Hallmark researchers have been working so hard on?
 
skyotter
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
I'm too lazy to look up what I wrote in the first few threads.

But whatever it was probably still applies.
 
Mugato [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

palelizard: Mugato: So we're not doing the Community movie then?

The Cracked version of this we did last week said they were still doing the movie, but we're not going to see Troy. He's dead.


That's too bad. He plays Lando Calrissian and now he's too big for Community? Eh, it was downhill after Chevy Chase left anyway.

/or was fired
 
Porous Horace
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
I just watched "Hanukkah On Rye" which was like a Christmas movie with the religions/holidays swapped-out.

The writer has a Jewish name but the movie feels like it was written by a non-Jew.

Best line is the Black apt. bldg. reception person who, when presented with some take-out food from an event replies "You've already tipped me so generously."

I was turned-off by the complete lack of swearing. Come on, Hallmark!
 
IdentInvalid
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

mcmnky: Isn't this life the 3rd story on fark about these 2 movies?


It's Fark, and Hallmark will run these well into January, not to mention Christmas in July.  Complain when we reach the inevitable 30th Fark link about these two movies.
 
KingOfTown
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
Come back, Ali! Come back, Ali's sister!
 
MythDragon [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  
So your my sister goes to your house and gets stuck in the dryer, and your sister comes to my house and gets stuck in the dryer?
 
