Good news on Christmas? It's a miracle
13
baka-san [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I'm glad a good deed happened

But when your safety net is tic Tom and luck of the draw, still pretty depressing
 
koder [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
"It's a miracle," said Marion. "What else can I say. I can't wrap my mind around it."

Only in America is something every other first world country can give you routinely and automatically considered a miracle.
 
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
Welcome to Murica, where you'll work until you die and not get free healthcare cause socialism or something.
 
DarkSoulNoHope
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

koder: "It's a miracle," said Marion. "What else can I say. I can't wrap my mind around it."

Only in America is something every other first world country can give you routinely and automatically considered a miracle.


Fundamentalist Christians believe that charity should be voluntary and done through the church. This more-often-than-not is to lure non-Christians into their religion, by holding back the assistance until after the religious indoctrination is accepted.
 
Murflette [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
We're celebrating our collective lack of national morality now? Navy vet, worked in manufacturing his whole life, yet still cant afford to retire in his late 80s. In a developed country.

This isn't charity, its a depressing symptom of our present dystopia. We need to fix whats broken, not celebrate slapping a pretty bandaid on a festering wound. Guarantee theres dozens, if not hundreds more like him in his town *alone* where is their social media miracle? Who cares about them?
 
swankywanky
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
encrypted-tbn0.gstatic.comView Full Size
 
Ragin' Asian
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
The miracle is we haven't resorted to Soylent Green.
 
mongbiohazard
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
Another sad tale of American dystopia repackaged and resold to you as heartwarming pabulum. How perverse.
 
Subtonic
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
Retired navy, and with social security he should be doing just fine. Something is suspicious here. He's probably got like 4 ex wives and a dozen kids he had to pay off.
 
Numberlady2 [TotalFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
The people that "donate" to these fundraisers would never give a homeless person the time of day.  I find these things embarrassing.
 
Subtonic
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

mongbiohazard: Another sad tale of American dystopia repackaged and resold to you as heartwarming pabulum. How perverse.


I prefer seeing them demean themselves in a televised event where the are put in a booth and try to grab dollar bills with a wind machine. Make em really earn it. It should be standard retirement policy for teachers.
 
Obituary Birthday
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
This is a miracle like the little girl that had a lemonade stand to pay for her medical bills.
 
Turbo Cojones [TotalFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

Subtonic: Retired navy, and with social security he should be doing just fine. Something is suspicious here. He's probably got like 4 ex wives and a dozen kids he had to pay off.


Plus a full pension from.GM?. And he has kids to help.him?

He's better off than most.
 
