(AP News)   Lower Korea allows importation of sex dolls as a private matter while making a case for the sobriquet Best Korea   (apnews.com) divider line
12
Hinged
‘’ 1 hour ago  
That witness doll needs to close her legs.
 
Masta Beta
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Hinged: That witness doll needs to close her legs.


She is also wearing white after Labor day.
 
MrHormel [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
maxandgrinch [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
They couldn't meet the demand with locally sourced sex dolls?
 
Claude Ballse
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Hinged: That witness doll needs to close her legs.


media.tenor.comView Full Size
 
pastramithemosterotic
‘’ 1 hour ago  

maxandgrinch: They couldn't meet the demand with locally sourced sex dolls?


Article says they are "inferior quality"

One must have discriminating taste when it comes to sex dolls
 
Dadoody
‘’ 1 hour ago  
i.ytimg.comView Full Size
 
Professor Horatio Hufnagel
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Apparently N. Korea tried a similar thing with pillows.
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
ProfessorTerguson [TotalFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
The Irresponsible Captain [TotalFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

MrHormel: [Fark user image image 425x281]


Milky White?
 
bzdrummer
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
WTF Amazon?
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
zeroflight222
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

MrHormel: [Fark user image image 425x281]


pbs.twimg.comView Full Size
 
  4. Click here to submit a link.