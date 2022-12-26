 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(BBC-US)   Five O'Clock Charlie reaches Seoul, causing great anxiety in Gen. Clayton, Col. Flagg, and many other of Sidney Freeman's patients   (bbc.com) divider line
20
    More: Scary, South Korea, Korean War, Korea, South Korean military official, North Korea's drones, Korean language, East Asia, Seoul  
•       •       •

1055 clicks; posted to Main » on 26 Dec 2022 at 12:05 PM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



20 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
Marcus Aurelius [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I'm pretty sure you can buy those at Hobby King.
 
kb7rky [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Well, since the Korean War is still, technically, ongoing (last I checked), I say we mobilize a few hundred thousand troops, and open a second front in World War III.

Nothing like wasting precious money on wartime spoils, is there?
 
bisi
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
For this picture, South Korean specialists have already rendered the drone inoperable by removing the wings and rubber band:

ichef.bbci.co.ukView Full Size
 
Hinged
‘’ 55 minutes ago  

bisi: For this picture, South Korean specialists have already rendered the drone inoperable by removing the wings and rubber band:

[ichef.bbci.co.uk image 850x478]


Looks deadly.
 
toraque [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
What kind of rational being would take a look at how the Ukrainians are farking up a country three times their size with donated NATO weapons, and think "I want a piece of that, too!"

/Yes, I know neither North Korea or Russia are rational actors
 
adamatari
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

Marcus Aurelius: I'm pretty sure you can buy those at Hobby King.


That's the brilliant part, just put a camera or a bomb on it and all the fancy air defense suddenly is spinning their wheels. Hard to find, cheap to make, if you lose a few it doesn't even matter. Great recon tool.
 
bedonkadonk [TotalFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
FTFA:
"Jets and attack helicopters were deployed, but 100 rounds fired from helicopters failed to shoot them down.
A South Korean military official said they had since lost track of all the drones, but that they were no longer in flight."
 
ZMugg [TotalFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

kb7rky: Well, since the Korean War is still, technically, ongoing (last I checked), I say we mobilize a few hundred thousand troops, and open a second front in World War III.

Nothing like wasting precious money on wartime spoils, is there?


The last time America declared war was during World War II. The Korean War, the War in Vietnam, and the extended campaigns in Afghanistan and Iraq were never stamped with congressional declarations of war.
 
bedonkadonk [TotalFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

ZMugg: kb7rky: Well, since the Korean War is still, technically, ongoing (last I checked), I say we mobilize a few hundred thousand troops, and open a second front in World War III.

Nothing like wasting precious money on wartime spoils, is there?

The last time America declared war was during World War II. The Korean War, the War in Vietnam, and the extended campaigns in Afghanistan and Iraq were never stamped with congressional declarations of war.


My 90 year old father served in Korea. He said the only conflict he had over there was with the ma·ma-san who tried to rip him off.
 
puckrock2000
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
Sidney Freedman, subby.

/though he was called "Milton Freedman" in his first appearance
 
SN1987a goes boom
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
Make fun of Best Korea all you want but it should be concerning that South Korea was unable to do much:

Jets and attack helicopters were deployed, but 100 rounds fired from helicopters failed to shoot them down.

A South Korean military official said they had since lost track of all the drones, but that they were no longer in flight.

One of the South Korean warplanes involved in the operation, a KA-1 light attack aircraft, later crashed, but its two pilots escaped unhurt.

These chowderheads are testing the waters and the response seems luke warm at best.
 
vogonity
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
I wonder if Sidney Freeman knows Sidney Freedman, the psychiatrist character on MASH.
 
Priapetic [BareFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
Japan already did it,

https://en.m.wikipedia.org/wiki/Fu-Go_balloon_bomb
 
CheatCommando [TotalFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

bedonkadonk: ZMugg: kb7rky: Well, since the Korean War is still, technically, ongoing (last I checked), I say we mobilize a few hundred thousand troops, and open a second front in World War III.

Nothing like wasting precious money on wartime spoils, is there?

The last time America declared war was during World War II. The Korean War, the War in Vietnam, and the extended campaigns in Afghanistan and Iraq were never stamped with congressional declarations of war.

My 90 year old father served in Korea. He said the only conflict he had over there was with the ma·ma-san who tried to rip him off.


A friends dad was at Choisin. His experience was different than your Dads.
 
Sexy Jesus
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
Military drone. Lol. Only to a cargo cult military. Nothing that size is a threat to even the BTS Army, except maybe for recon but I would wonder if it even has the ability to stream realtime, they probably send some poor bastard over the border to find it and retrieve the Zip disk while they hold his family hostage.
 
SamFlagg [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
For the record, reports of my anxiety have been greatly overstated.
 
bisi
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

SN1987a goes boom: Make fun of Best Korea all you want but it should be concerning that South Korea was unable to do much


Huh, turns out small objects are really hard to track and shoot down. That's not exactly news.
Just ask Russia.
 
R.O.U.S
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
I'm pretty sure I got a fancier toy plane for Christmas... in 1989.
 
ZMugg [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  
For the Younglings:
th.bing.comView Full Size

A Ryan PT-22 painted with North Korean markings was used for Charlie's plane.
 
fat boy
‘’ less than a minute ago  
Dad was trained as a right gunner on B-29s, He was just a couple days from going to Korea when they called it off.
 
Displayed 20 of 20 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
 
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

Want the rest of the Farking story? Try

TotalFark

More threads. More community. More Farking.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.