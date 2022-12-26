 Skip to content
(Guardian) Why cities in the US are sick of paving paradise and putting up parking lots
vudukungfu [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
They used to have grand boulevards, tree lined. Shady. Calm.

Now it is an acoustic nightmare
 
Uchiha_Cycliste [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
So they finally ran out of paradise, huh?
 
Ambitwistor
‘’ 1 hour ago  
We should put in car parks instead.
 
Latinwolf
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Here in NYC it's the other way around, places where there used to be parking lots have been turned into luxury housing.
 
Sexy Jesus
‘’ 1 hour ago  

vudukungfu: They used to have grand boulevards, tree lined. Shady. Calm.

Now it is an acoustic nightmare


Yeah, but it doesn't stink of horseshiat now.
 
MBooda
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Shut your biatch mouth and maybe the Big Yellow Taxi won't take away your old man.
 
The Pope of Manwich Village
‘’ 1 hour ago  
cryinoutloud [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It's because you look like this.  Don't pretend it's for any other reason.  The goods have to be RIGHT THERE, or Americans are too lazy to go get them.
But since you can just push buttons now and get everything, what do we need parking lots for?  Is someone walking across a big parking lot?  Ha, proles!  You aren't stopping until your house looks just like Wall-E.

WoodyHayes [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
WTF sort of parking lot traps one vehicle in the middle like that? There has to be something painfully obvious that I'm missing.
 
moothemagiccow
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Which cities?
All the small and medium-sized American cities are just making the same stupid mistakes the big ones made 20 years ago
 
moothemagiccow
‘’ 1 hour ago  

cryinoutloud: It's because you look like this.  Don't pretend it's for any other reason.  The goods have to be RIGHT THERE, or Americans are too lazy to go get them.
But since you can just push buttons now and get everything, what do we need parking lots for?  Is someone walking across a big parking lot?  Ha, proles!  You aren't stopping until your house looks just like Wall-E.

Dude. Cars and parking lots are 100% the reason we are fat. You don't see fat people marching around walkable cities.
 
TomDooley
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Also, cities don't need to require every road be wide enough for street parking and two cars to pass at the same time.  I.e. dead-end streets, short neighborhood streets, etc.

Nor, should areas be zoned to only allow one housing type with no commercial intermixed.  It's like some grumpy old man back in 1940 decided you have to a yard at least 15 feet deep from the front sidewalk as the good lord intended.
 
chasd00
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Ftfa "It's about the climate, it's about walkability"

Lol it's about developers saying loosen parking reqs or we'll take our biz to the suburbs.
 
Subtonic
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Live in the pod. Eat the bugs.
 
Explodo
‘’ 1 hour ago  
If you have to drive someplace to get something(the current reality for the geographic majority of the country) you'll need someplace for your vehicle when you get there.  As densities change over time, the use cases change as well.
 
edmo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"There's a major rethink going on now which is good for cities and for families."

Or you could just emulate large cities in Europe. Of course that's means lots of public transport and precious little parking, and making cars expensive to drive which would pretty much be shot down as un-American.
 
hlehmann
‘’ 1 hour ago  

WoodyHayes: WTF sort of parking lot traps one vehicle in the middle like that? There has to be something painfully obvious that I'm missing.


It's a storage lot for an auto manufacturer.  You'll notice that the cars are all the same model, only the colors vary.
 
Wulfman
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Latinwolf: Here in NYC it's the other way around, places where there used to be parking lots have been turned into luxury housing.



Wow that's crazy, but what's the article about?
 
Tyrone Slothrop
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The song.
Big Yellow Taxi - Joni Mitchell
Youtube 94bdMSCdw20
 
El_Dan
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Cities are loosening rules on building parking spots with new buildings: 'It's about the climate, it's about walkability'

It's about reducing costs for developers. Walkability isn't affected by whether a new apartment tower has a parking garage under it or not.
 
Tyrone Slothrop
‘’ 1 hour ago  
And the counter-song.
Talking Heads - [Nothing But] Flowers (Official Video)
Youtube 2twY8YQYDBE
 
p51d007 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I agree on parking lot minimums based on the size of the building. The warehouse circled, you can see how many employees use it at the bottom, but the city requires that huge parking lot on the other side.  Not one employee parks there.  The city police & fire use it more for training motorcycle officers & fire department drivers. 
ctighe2353
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Latinwolf: Here in NYC it's the other way around, places where there used to be parking lots have been turned into luxury housing.


Exactly.  I have never gone to the city and thought wow there is to much parking here, I wish there was more stores because I need to pass 10 restaurants, 2 eyeglass stores, 4 clothing stores and a bank each block I pass... as I pass them because there is no parking AND I can't pass through the city fast enough and get the windows open to get the stank out
 
farkitallletitend
‘’ 1 hour ago  

moothemagiccow: cryinoutloud: It's because you look like this.  Don't pretend it's for any other reason.  The goods have to be RIGHT THERE, or Americans are too lazy to go get them.
But since you can just push buttons now and get everything, what do we need parking lots for?  Is someone walking across a big parking lot?  Ha, proles!  You aren't stopping until your house looks just like Wall-E.

[Fark user image 381x213]

Dude. Cars and parking lots are 100% the reason we are fat. You don't see fat people marching around walkable cities.


That's because they're in their cars bringing home 50lb bags of concrete. And French fries. Well the fries won't make it home or the chocolate shake. The apple pie doesn't stand a chance either.
 
Sexy Jesus
‘’ 1 hour ago  

WoodyHayes: WTF sort of parking lot traps one vehicle in the middle like that? There has to be something painfully obvious that I'm missing.


That's a marshalling depot for new vehicles, probably near a port or a railhead.
 
cryinoutloud [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Hey, maybe they can take all those parking lots and put self-storage units on them, so that after you get done taking all of your Amazon deliveries, you can drive over and put all your new loot in the new storage unit.  It  will be almost like a store, only it's personalized and you can come over and look at it all the time.  Isn't that great? Well, it would be great, if you could get a bigger house, so that you can keep your store at your house, like god intended. What the fark is this "storage unit" business?  It's MINE, and I want it in my HOUSE, so that means that I need a bigger HOUSE.
I don't care about parking lots.  I don't drive anymore, except to my storage unit, where I have set up a shrine.


hlehmann
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Around where I live there are the housing developments that were built in the 80's-90s.  You know the type; endless streets and cul-de-sacs of beige stucco and red tile roofs. straight out of Weeds.  The major roads are six lanes wide.  For most of these homes, there isn't a grocery store, bank, hardware store, not even a 7-11 within a couple of miles.  Sidewalks are few and far between.  The stores there are are clustered into sprawling shopping centers filled with the same Petco, Home Depot, Walmart, and Best Buy that are found everywhere in the U.S.  Even going from one of the stores to another usually requires you do get back in your car and drive to the other end of the 50 acre parking lot.

Some cities like to call themselves "pedestrian friendly". These neighborhoods are pedestrian hostile; you are forced to get in your car to do almost anything.
 
Ragin' Asian
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Investing in public transportation instead would be nice. I'm an old idealist.
 
Hinged
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
Articles like that need a warning label.
 
Mikeyworld
‘’ 55 minutes ago  

hlehmann: WoodyHayes: WTF sort of parking lot traps one vehicle in the middle like that? There has to be something painfully obvious that I'm missing.

It's a storage lot for an auto manufacturer.  You'll notice that the cars are all the same model, only the colors vary.


This is done at auto auction houses, also. spmetimes four or five cars deep, as the keys for the cars are in the car, so you (if authorized entry) can move cars around like one of them slide-tile puzzles.

/ Be sure to put the moved cars into a slot, or you won't be coming back
// Ex-car puller... drove cars out to the transport lot @ $5/car; 10 per truck
 
moothemagiccow
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

farkitallletitend: moothemagiccow: cryinoutloud: It's because you look like this.  Don't pretend it's for any other reason.  The goods have to be RIGHT THERE, or Americans are too lazy to go get them.
But since you can just push buttons now and get everything, what do we need parking lots for?  Is someone walking across a big parking lot?  Ha, proles!  You aren't stopping until your house looks just like Wall-E.

[Fark user image 381x213]

Dude. Cars and parking lots are 100% the reason we are fat. You don't see fat people marching around walkable cities.

That's because they're in their cars bringing home 50lb bags of concrete. And French fries. Well the fries won't make it home or the chocolate shake. The apple pie doesn't stand a chance either.


no. i ate crap 24/7 when i lived in manhattan and weighed less than ever. not just regular crap, exotic, cosmopolitan crap. no salads, no workouts.

having to get off your ass to do anything makes a world of difference. go to work? walk. go out to lunch? walk. visit a friend? walk. grocery? walk and carry the bags back.

people in any other kind of city get in their cars to check the mail.
 
Grumpy Cat [TotalFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

hlehmann: Around where I live there are the housing developments that were built in the 80's-90s.  You know the type; endless streets and cul-de-sacs of beige stucco and red tile roofs. straight out of Weeds.  The major roads are six lanes wide.  For most of these homes, there isn't a grocery store, bank, hardware store, not even a 7-11 within a couple of miles.  Sidewalks are few and far between.  The stores there are are clustered into sprawling shopping centers filled with the same Petco, Home Depot, Walmart, and Best Buy that are found everywhere in the U.S.  Even going from one of the stores to another usually requires you do get back in your car and drive to the other end of the 50 acre parking lot.

Some cities like to call themselves "pedestrian friendly". These neighborhoods are pedestrian hostile; you are forced to get in your car to do almost anything.


And, yet, people live there. It sounds like hell to me.
 
Deathfrogg
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

Explodo: If you have to drive someplace to get something(the current reality for the geographic majority of the country) you'll need someplace for your vehicle when you get there.  As densities change over time, the use cases change as well.


One of my best old buddies has to drive 100 miles to get to the nearest grocery store. His town has maybe 350 people in it, about 20% of those are either tweakers or opioid addicts, or both. The rest are Farmers who grow hay and beef cattle.
 
chewd [TotalFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
... and just when we finally found a practical use for the damn things.

Deathfrogg
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
I remember when "Go outside and play" meant being out in a patch of woods or something, and you didn't have to come back until the streetlights came on.

When you tell your kids to go outside and play now, this is their environment.

Stroads are Ugly, Expensive, and Dangerous (and they're everywhere) [ST05]
Youtube ORzNZUeUHAM
 
LittleJoeSF
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
I am working on a new building with 130 residential units across from Balboa Park BART station in San Francisco. Not a single parking space is being made available for the residents of that building.
 
waxbeans
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

moothemagiccow: cryinoutloud: It's because you look like this.  Don't pretend it's for any other reason.  The goods have to be RIGHT THERE, or Americans are too lazy to go get them.
But since you can just push buttons now and get everything, what do we need parking lots for?  Is someone walking across a big parking lot?  Ha, proles!  You aren't stopping until your house looks just like Wall-E.

[Fark user image 381x213]

Dude. Cars and parking lots are 100% the reason we are fat. You don't see fat people marching around walkable cities.


I don't own a car. And I'm too cheap to pay for bus most times.
Everything is at a mile away.  Minimum.
And I'm 400lbs
 
Brandi Morgan
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

hlehmann: Around where I live there are the housing developments that were built in the 80's-90s.  You know the type; endless streets and cul-de-sacs of beige stucco and red tile roofs. straight out of Weeds.  The major roads are six lanes wide.  For most of these homes, there isn't a grocery store, bank, hardware store, not even a 7-11 within a couple of miles.  Sidewalks are few and far between.  The stores there are are clustered into sprawling shopping centers filled with the same Petco, Home Depot, Walmart, and Best Buy that are found everywhere in the U.S.  Even going from one of the stores to another usually requires you do get back in your car and drive to the other end of the 50 acre parking lot.

Some cities like to call themselves "pedestrian friendly". These neighborhoods are pedestrian hostile; you are forced to get in your car to do almost anything.


Agree.  Adam Ruins Everything explainted it pretty well.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=BzKrQDdQ5GA
 
I May Be Crazy But...
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

cryinoutloud: Hey, maybe they can take all those parking lots and put self-storage units on them, so that after you get done taking all of your Amazon deliveries, you can drive over and put all your new loot in the new storage unit.  It  will be almost like a store, only it's personalized and you can come over and look at it all the time.  Isn't that great? Well, it would be great, if you could get a bigger house, so that you can keep your store at your house, like god intended. What the fark is this "storage unit" business?  It's MINE, and I want it in my HOUSE, so that means that I need a bigger HOUSE.
I don't care about parking lots.  I don't drive anymore, except to my storage unit, where I have set up a shrine.


What brain damaged, drunken chimp decided that was a good graphic?
 
Subtonic
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
I walk to work. I am better than you. I, am enlightened.
 
anticontent
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

Grumpy Cat: hlehmann: Around where I live there are the housing developments that were built in the 80's-90s.  You know the type; endless streets and cul-de-sacs of beige stucco and red tile roofs. straight out of Weeds.  The major roads are six lanes wide.  For most of these homes, there isn't a grocery store, bank, hardware store, not even a 7-11 within a couple of miles.  Sidewalks are few and far between.  The stores there are are clustered into sprawling shopping centers filled with the same Petco, Home Depot, Walmart, and Best Buy that are found everywhere in the U.S.  Even going from one of the stores to another usually requires you do get back in your car and drive to the other end of the 50 acre parking lot.

Some cities like to call themselves "pedestrian friendly". These neighborhoods are pedestrian hostile; you are forced to get in your car to do almost anything.

And, yet, people live there. It sounds like hell to me.


Lol everyone I know in the suburbs hates it but that's what they believe they should do so they do it.

It's the capitalism version of going to church. No one likes doing it but it's the cultural loop they are in, and humans without critical thinking skills are creatures of habit moved by social pressure. So the pews of the church of suburbia have asses in them.
 
FlippityFlap
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

The Pope of Manwich Village: [Fark user image 357x750]


I wonder if he wears that stupid wig to bed?
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
They paved paradise and put up a homeless encampment.
 
almostsane [TotalFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

edmo: "There's a major rethink going on now which is good for cities and for families."

Or you could just emulate large cities in Europe. Of course that's means lots of public transport and precious little parking, and making cars expensive to drive which would pretty much be shot down as un-American.


I've believed the same since hosteling through Europe and Great Britain many, many years ago.  We had Eurorail & BritRail passes and if the train didn't go where we wanted the bus honored our passes.  Folks have been working for years to get light rail here in western Montana but it's an uphill battle against the automotive industry 😟
 
Sin'sHero [TotalFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

LittleJoeSF: I am working on a new building with 130 residential units across from Balboa Park BART station in San Francisco. Not a single parking space is being made available for the residents of that building.


Surely, there is a depot for the Google buses?
 
WelldeadLink [TotalFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
Build parking ramps. We need to be able to knock on the ceiling.
 
LittleJoeSF
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

Sin'sHero: LittleJoeSF: I am working on a new building with 130 residential units across from Balboa Park BART station in San Francisco. Not a single parking space is being made available for the residents of that building.

Surely, there is a depot for the Google buses?


It is actually low-income housing. So it is right across the street from BART and Muni.
 
Priapetic [BareFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
The post-ww2 suburban lifestyle is a monster of a waste, by design, to boost employment of returning soldiers.  We'll spend generations putting that genie back in the bottle.
 
psychosis_inducing
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

moothemagiccow: cryinoutloud: It's because you look like this.  Don't pretend it's for any other reason.  The goods have to be RIGHT THERE, or Americans are too lazy to go get them.
But since you can just push buttons now and get everything, what do we need parking lots for?  Is someone walking across a big parking lot?  Ha, proles!  You aren't stopping until your house looks just like Wall-E.

[Fark user image 381x213]

Dude. Cars and parking lots are 100% the reason we are fat. You don't see fat people marching around walkable cities.


Yep. Followed my job from Pennsylvania to Texas for a while. It's hard to stay active, and going to the gym isn't the same. In suburbs, you have to make time to thrash your body around after you're done with everything else.
 
yakmans_dad
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
Ralph Spoilsport Motors
 
