 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Manchester Evening News)   Why December 26 is called Boxing Day, other than another day the Brits use as an excuse to get drunk   (manchestereveningnews.co.uk) divider line
8
    More: PSA, British Empire, Boxing Day, Victorian era, bank holiday, New Year's Day, Boxing Day tradition, Victoria of the United Kingdom, Christmas  
•       •       •

216 clicks; posted to Main » on 26 Dec 2022 at 9:50 AM (18 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



8 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
HugeMistake [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
FTFA: The presents given would often be referred to as a 'Christmas box' which led to the day eventually being known as 'Boxing Day'.

This is at best questionable folk etymology, even though it's widely repeated online (even the OED does not offer a good attestation). The reality is that the origin is unknown, and subject to speculation and backformations. It's notable that the practice of giving servants a "Christmas box" to take home predates by centuries the term Boxing day.

Fun fact: although Boxing Day is now formally the 26th, originally it was the first working day after Christmas, since the point was a day off for servants, which wouldn't help if Boxing Day fell on a Sunday. See, I told you it would be fun.
 
Carter Pewterschmidt [TotalFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

HugeMistake: Fun fact: although Boxing Day is now formally the 26th, originally it was the first working day after Christmas, since the point was a day off for servants, which wouldn't help if Boxing Day fell on a Sunday.


Household servants would work Sundays. You don't think their masters would make and serve their own Sunday dinner do you?
 
chucknasty [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
not to sound dumb but I thought it was because you left a gift for the mailman in the mailbox.
 
the unabomber was right [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
I thought Dec 26th was Kwanzaa?
 
marckx
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
St. Stephen's Day
 
MythDragon [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
Because the chavs get drunk and box each other?
 
Dodo David [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  
So, servants in the UK were not allowed to be off work on Christmas day.
Ebenezer Scrooge gave Bob Cratchit the day off on Christmas.
What does one call people who make Ebenezer Scrooge look good in comparison?
 
tedthebellhopp
‘’ less than a minute ago  
Gotta regift all the things you don't want to the help and poors.
 
Displayed 8 of 8 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
 
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

More Fark for your buck

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.