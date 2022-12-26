 Skip to content
(The Daily Beast)   2023, the year the whole world finally figures out how to live with COVID. Well most of the world except China, they've screwed themselves   (thedailybeast.com) divider line
SpectroBoy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
It's strange. China was very draconian about controlling COVID. Did they simply do it firmly but wrong?

Or is their failure more due to high population density?
 
odinsposse
‘’ 1 hour ago  

SpectroBoy: It's strange. China was very draconian about controlling COVID. Did they simply do it firmly but wrong?

Or is their failure more due to high population density?


The vaccines they have aren't very good so the fact that COVID is still being passed around is far more devastating to them.
 
DuneClimber [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
If this leads to a new variant of covid that beats the vaccines, I wonder how the rest of the world will react. Will we go back to lockdowns and extreme safety measures as before, or will we just ignore it?

I'm wondering if it would even be possible to do a repeat of 2020. I just don't think that people would cooperate again. Hell, there were a lot who wouldn't cooperate the last time.
 
Stands With A Tiny Fist [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

SpectroBoy: It's strange. China was very draconian about controlling COVID. Did they simply do it firmly but wrong?

Or is their failure more due to high population density?


High population density, reliance on domestic vaccines that were far less effective than the mRNA ones, nobody updated those vaccines for new strains, and nobody's even gotten boosters of the original.

Not quite as dumb as the freedumb suckers in the US, but still a shiat sandwich.
 
iheartscotch
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

Fluoridation is the most monstrously conceived and dangerous communist plot we have ever had to face....

It's incredibly obvious, isn't it? A foreign substance is introduced into our precious bodily fluids without the knowledge of the individual. Certainly without any choice. That's the way your hard-core Commie works.
 
moothemagiccow
‘’ 1 hour ago  
i wouldn't say the whole world has figured out how to live with COVID when every thread about it has a bunch of shut-in FARKers living off instacart, amazon, and doordash
 
RandomInternetComment
‘’ 1 hour ago  

DuneClimber: If this leads to a new variant of covid that beats the vaccines, I wonder how the rest of the world will react. Will we go back to lockdowns and extreme safety measures as before, or will we just ignore it?

I'm wondering if it would even be possible to do a repeat of 2020. I just don't think that people would cooperate again. Hell, there were a lot who wouldn't cooperate the last time.


Ignore it is my guess
 
Snarcoleptic_Hoosier
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Immunity from infection is way way less than what you'd get from a vaccine, and the data has backed that up since the first round of Omicron. China's biggest problem is their reliance on crappy Chinese vaccines than admit they need help from the West.
 
DON.MAC [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I've heard that the "let it run" is still regional to only some places and has likely cased some areas to shutdown trade with other areas.

Western vaccines are available in China if you have the money to pay for them.

For whatever strange reason, the one person I know who has had the Chinese, Russian and Cuban vaccines seems to have avoided covid so far. I might be from a blood alcohol level never dropping below %.05 for months at a time, random chance, or whatever.  He was traveling around the Chinese/Russian border region when their vaccines came out and somehow ended up with the Cuban one as well.  He is the kind of guy who gets bit by venomous snakes and the snake dies as he walks it off.
 
Stands With A Tiny Fist [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

DuneClimber: I'm wondering if it would even be possible to do a repeat of 2020.


Pretty sure no, for the reasons you've said. Yeah, shutting everything down for two or three weeks would have been tough but possible in 2020, and would have ended the pandemic then and there. The supply chains would have suffered, but it would have recovered. But we half-assed it. Trump and his the freedumb suckers completely sabotaged what half-assed we were able to do. And between that and Putin's nihilistic bullshiat, the economic 'reserve tanks' are quite dry and will remain so for a very long time.
 
Stands With A Tiny Fist [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

DON.MAC: He is the kind of guy who gets bit by venomous snakes and the snake dies as he walks it off.


Of blood alcohol poisoning, sounds like.
 
chasd00
‘’ 1 hour ago  

SpectroBoy: It's strange. China was very draconian about controlling COVID. Did they simply do it firmly but wrong?

Or is their failure more due to high population density?


they gave up on the zero covid policy of hard lockdowns on a single case. They couldn't keep it up forever and their vaccine is pretty bad so it didn't help much at all. China won't use the "western" vaccines because evil capitalist pigs i guess..
 
natazha [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

odinsposse: SpectroBoy: It's strange. China was very draconian about controlling COVID. Did they simply do it firmly but wrong?

Or is their failure more due to high population density?

The vaccines they have aren't very good so the fact that COVID is still being passed around is far more devastating to them.


They also vaccinated the work force first, leaving the plague rats kids and elders (most likely to get really sick and die) until later. Later has arrived and the older and rural people have had too much time on the rumor mill to accept vaccination.
 
HotIgneous Intruder
‘’ 1 hour ago  

SpectroBoy: Did they simply do it firmly but wrong?

Or is their failure more due to high population density?


Probably all of the above.
Mediocre vaccine, huge reservoirs of people who haven't gotten covid yet, total lockdowns that backfired spectacularly, lather rinse repeat a billion times.
 
Sexy Jesus
‘’ 1 hour ago  

DON.MAC: I've heard that the "let it run" is still regional to only some places and has likely cased some areas to shutdown trade with other areas.

Western vaccines are available in China if you have the money to pay for them.

For whatever strange reason, the one person I know who has had the Chinese, Russian and Cuban vaccines seems to have avoided covid so far. I might be from a blood alcohol level never dropping below %.05 for months at a time, random chance, or whatever.  He was traveling around the Chinese/Russian border region when their vaccines came out and somehow ended up with the Cuban one as well.  He is the kind of guy who gets bit by venomous snakes and the snake dies as he walks it off.


My grandad was a farmer in the Sandhills of Nebraska his whole life. He got hit by rattlers under haybales so many times he would just lay down in the shade under the tractor for a while and go back to work. He lived to 105.  No snake that ever bit him lived out the day.
 
DON.MAC [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

DuneClimber: If this leads to a new variant of covid that beats the vaccines, I wonder how the rest of the world will react. Will we go back to lockdowns and extreme safety measures as before, or will we just ignore it?


What do you mean "if"?  Covid has had a reported mutation every 50,000 cases since it was first spotted. There is no indication that has changed in the 1st 2 years and then it dropped to about one in 12,500 cases when testing reporting was no longer mandatory.  I figure there are a new 750 new mutations a day now but fortunately, most of them aren't much worse.
 
rzrwiresunrise
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The amount of times that article mentioned "natural immunity?" That's called marketing.
 
Subtonic
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
Covid is over. You may resume licking doorknobs.
 
Olthoi
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
There is no COVID in China. The party wills it.
 
Cajnik [OhFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

Olthoi: There is no COVID in China. The party wills it.


Zero Covid is not a policy in China. Zero Covid has never been a policy in China
 
Bonzo_1116 [TotalFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

chasd00: SpectroBoy: It's strange. China was very draconian about controlling COVID. Did they simply do it firmly but wrong?

Or is their failure more due to high population density?

they gave up on the zero covid policy of hard lockdowns on a single case. They couldn't keep it up forever and their vaccine is pretty bad so it didn't help much at all. China won't use the "western" vaccines because evil capitalist pigs i guess..


The capitalist pigs are the companies that won't license the mRNA tech to them, and the Chinese government that refuses to bring it in by the ton without getting the tech.

Greedy assholes are going to kill at least ten million little old Chinese ladies this year.
 
davynelson
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
sure jan we reached 'herd immunity', it only took how many million vaccine doses?
and thanks to anti maskers, it has taken how many million more?

only 1000 Covid deaths on Dec 21st in the USA
hooray 'herd immunity' except for all the dead people
 
AeAe
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
For an authoritarian regime, I'm surprised they didn't just make everyone get the vaccine
 
DannyBrandt [TotalFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

Sexy Jesus: My grandad was a farmer in the Sandhills of Nebraska his whole life. He got hit by rattlers under haybales so many times he would just lay down in the shade under the tractor for a while and go back to work. He lived to 105.  No snake that ever bit him lived out the day.


I'll take "Things that Never Happened" for $1000, Blossom.
 
exPFCWintergreen
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

SpectroBoy: It's strange. China was very draconian about controlling COVID. Did they simply do it firmly but wrong?

Or is their failure more due to high population density?


The fact that the various Sino-vaccines lagged behind their western counterparts in efficacy didn't help anything, especially now that literally none of the Sino-vaccines currently out there have been adapted to the more recent dominant iterations of the virus. That likely made it easier to stick with tracking and lockdowns even as the dominant strains got increasingly contagious and complete containment required an increasingly heavy hand to work that eventually prompted social resistance and protests.

Now they are going to hope they can quickly have the virus burn through their COVID-naïve population without too much economic disruption. Unfortunately that means that the virus will have a billion more opportunities to change into something different enough to render existing or immediately incoming vaccines and anti-virals obsolete once again, not to mention any acquired immunity from contracting an older version of the virus.
 
dsmith42 [TotalFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

Stands With A Tiny Fist: SpectroBoy: It's strange. China was very draconian about controlling COVID. Did they simply do it firmly but wrong?

Or is their failure more due to high population density?

High population density, reliance on domestic vaccines that were far less effective than the mRNA ones, nobody updated those vaccines for new strains, and nobody's even gotten boosters of the original.

Not quite as dumb as the freedumb suckers in the US, but still a shiat sandwich.


Also a low vaccination rate of their less effective vaccine. I think they prioritized the workers and ignored the elderly. So there are going to be lots of dead grandparents.
 
Cajnik [OhFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

Bonzo_1116: The capitalist pigs are the companies that won't license the mRNA tech to them, and the Chinese government that refuses to bring it in by the ton without getting the tech.

Greedy assholes are going to kill at least ten million little old Chinese ladies this year.


Why in the world would those companies hand over the process? If China wants it, they can buy it like everyone else.
 
The Smails Kid
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

DannyBrandt: Blossom.


*snort*
 
Wessoman [TotalFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

AeAe: For an authoritarian regime, I'm surprised they didn't just make everyone get the vaccine


As an authoritarian regime, they did vaccinate the hell out of their population, but also as an authoritarian regime, they used the shiattiest, most bootleg vaccine imaginable. This does fark all to the latest mutations of the COVID-19 virus, which, unlike the Chinese government, is more than willing to adapt and evolve to the changing playing field.
 
DannyBrandt [TotalFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

The Smails Kid: DannyBrandt: Blossom.

*snort*


I had to google it, I wasn't sure.
 
Nicki Minaj's Cousin's Friend's Swollen Testicle
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

rzrwiresunrise: The amount of times that article mentioned "natural immunity?" That's called marketing.


It's just been revoked!
 
mongbiohazard
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
This article is coming out when infections and hospitalizations are on the rise in the US. Hospitals are filling up again, the ICU's are at 80-90% full here in the DC area now - and that's BEFORE the wave of Xmas infections kick off and before any surge kicked off by what's going on in China.

Additionally, people are getting sicker. Only 3% fewer people died in 2022 than in 2020 - the first year of the pandemic when vaccines weren't yet available. Hospitals aren't just filling with COVID patients now, COVID immune system damage is leaving folks more vulnerable to other infections - damage that is building up as COVID continues to wash through populations unchecked. Instead of sudden spikes we're seeing higher baseline activity. Sudden, unexpected, fatal heart attacks have risen due to COVID - even in young people who shouldn't have to worry about that.

The good news is with how badly we failed to contain COVID there is a good deal of natural and vaccine immunity out there. The bad news is that natural and vaccine "immunity" doesn't make one immune from this virus, just offers some protection against severity - protection which doesn't last very long, and the virus is mutating around. Already some of the therapies we developed are losing effectiveness.

Don't get cocky just because we don't have freezer trucks parked next to every hospital again yet.
 
Mouser
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
Okay, since the mods deleted my previous comments as "COVID misinformation", I'll just post the relevant part of TFA that was making my point:

But the overall trend in 2022 was toward fewer and fewer hospitalizations and deaths. In countries where people were getting back to a version of normal and the virus was circulating, all those accumulating natural antibodies were doing their thing.

It's a virtuous, self-reinforcing cycle. "Natural immunity will be continually refreshed as the virus circulates widely, which will mean a population that over time has considerable levels of immunity," Gostin explained.
 
Dinjiin [BareFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

Cajnik: Bonzo_1116: The capitalist pigs are the companies that won't license the mRNA tech to them, and the Chinese government that refuses to bring it in by the ton without getting the tech.

Greedy assholes are going to kill at least ten million little old Chinese ladies this year.

Why in the world would those companies hand over the process? If China wants it, they can buy it like everyone else.


You can also bet that their state-sponsored espionage programs have been targeting AstraZeneca, BioNTech, Moderna, Pfizer, and J&J like crazy.
 
Bonzo_1116 [TotalFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

Cajnik: Bonzo_1116: The capitalist pigs are the companies that won't license the mRNA tech to them, and the Chinese government that refuses to bring it in by the ton without getting the tech.

Greedy assholes are going to kill at least ten million little old Chinese ladies this year.

Why in the world would those companies hand over the process? If China wants it, they can buy it like everyone else.


If you can't see the greed on both ends of that I don't know what to tell you.
 
chasd00
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

exPFCWintergreen: SpectroBoy: It's strange. China was very draconian about controlling COVID. Did they simply do it firmly but wrong?

Or is their failure more due to high population density?

The fact that the various Sino-vaccines lagged behind their western counterparts in efficacy didn't help anything, especially now that literally none of the Sino-vaccines currently out there have been adapted to the more recent dominant iterations of the virus. That likely made it easier to stick with tracking and lockdowns even as the dominant strains got increasingly contagious and complete containment required an increasingly heavy hand to work that eventually prompted social resistance and protests.

Now they are going to hope they can quickly have the virus burn through their COVID-naïve population without too much economic disruption. Unfortunately that means that the virus will have a billion more opportunities to change into something different enough to render existing or immediately incoming vaccines and anti-virals obsolete once again, not to mention any acquired immunity from contracting an older version of the virus.


they're all already obsolete. I've been vaxed+boosted and have had covid twice, other family members 4 times. totally unvaxed friends have had omicron with no major issues. The new variants are much less severe. If covid started with these variants it would have only made the news in academic circles.
 
Bungles
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

DuneClimber: If this leads to a new variant of covid that beats the vaccines, I wonder how the rest of the world will react. Will we go back to lockdowns and extreme safety measures as before, or will we just ignore it?

I'm wondering if it would even be possible to do a repeat of 2020. I just don't think that people would cooperate again. Hell, there were a lot who wouldn't cooperate the last time.


It all boils down to the bald math of hospital capacity. If a variant has the immediate risk of over-tipping capacity to the point of collapse, sensible countries (or states in US terms) will lockdown. If not, they won't.
 
Priapetic [BareFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

natazha: odinsposse: SpectroBoy: It's strange. China was very draconian about controlling COVID. Did they simply do it firmly but wrong?

Or is their failure more due to high population density?

The vaccines they have aren't very good so the fact that COVID is still being passed around is far more devastating to them.

They also vaccinated the work force first, leaving the plague rats kids and elders (most likely to get really sick and die) until later. Later has arrived and the older and rural people have had too much time on the rumor mill to accept vaccination.


China is facing a massive demographic aging problem as their population grows old and needs support faster than its workers gain productivity to support them.  The cynic in me worries the government is trying a new solution to that problem.
 
astelmaszek
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

Bonzo_1116: chasd00: SpectroBoy: It's strange. China was very draconian about controlling COVID. Did they simply do it firmly but wrong?

Or is their failure more due to high population density?

they gave up on the zero covid policy of hard lockdowns on a single case. They couldn't keep it up forever and their vaccine is pretty bad so it didn't help much at all. China won't use the "western" vaccines because evil capitalist pigs i guess..

The capitalist pigs are the companies that won't license the mRNA tech to them, and the Chinese government that refuses to bring it in by the ton without getting the tech.

Greedy assholes are going to kill at least ten million little old Chinese ladies this year.


Praise Jebus, I want them to be well funded and profitable next time we need them. The CCP has all the money in the world. They are choosing to kill their own people, not greedy capitalist assholes.
 
The Pope of Manwich Village
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

SpectroBoy: It's strange. China was very draconian about controlling COVID. Did they simply do it firmly but wrong?

Or is their failure more due to high population density?


It's quite simple, really.

China, being the suspected source location of the virus, with its massive, ethnically and linguistically diverse population, controlled by an authoritarian, paranoid government with a horrendous record on human rights, overseeing a woefully inadequate health system - with not enough hospital beds, ventilators, trained professionals, effective vaccines or medicines - in a culture guided mainly by Confucian philosophy of community over individual needs, yet still rife with corruption, in a regionally imbalanced economy where the overwhelming majority of people are poor (based on Western standards), has had a hard time figuring out what to do with a novel virus.

Why can't they just figure out exactly the right thing to do all the time like Americans?!
 
Cajnik [OhFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

Bonzo_1116: Why in the world would those companies hand over the process? If China wants it, they can buy it like everyone else.

If you can't see the greed on both ends of that I don't know what to tell you.


mRNA technology have more applications beyond Covid vaccines. If a company spent billions developing it (or to acquire it), why should they just teach a rival how to produce it? And as someone already stated upthread, they are just going to steal it anyway.
 
Sexy Jesus
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

Priapetic: natazha: odinsposse: SpectroBoy: It's strange. China was very draconian about controlling COVID. Did they simply do it firmly but wrong?

Or is their failure more due to high population density?

The vaccines they have aren't very good so the fact that COVID is still being passed around is far more devastating to them.

They also vaccinated the work force first, leaving the plague rats kids and elders (most likely to get really sick and die) until later. Later has arrived and the older and rural people have had too much time on the rumor mill to accept vaccination.

China is facing a massive demographic aging problem as their population grows old and needs support faster than its workers gain productivity to support them.  The cynic in me worries the government is trying a new solution to that problem.


It's the Florida model.
 
Amelia Earhart's Black Box
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

astelmaszek: Bonzo_1116: chasd00: SpectroBoy: It's strange. China was very draconian about controlling COVID. Did they simply do it firmly but wrong?

Or is their failure more due to high population density?

they gave up on the zero covid policy of hard lockdowns on a single case. They couldn't keep it up forever and their vaccine is pretty bad so it didn't help much at all. China won't use the "western" vaccines because evil capitalist pigs i guess..

The capitalist pigs are the companies that won't license the mRNA tech to them, and the Chinese government that refuses to bring it in by the ton without getting the tech.

Greedy assholes are going to kill at least ten million little old Chinese ladies this year.

Praise Jebus, I want them to be well funded and profitable next time we need them. The CCP has all the money in the world. They are choosing to kill their own people, not greedy capitalist assholes.


I'm not sure, but I think your name is an anagram of AstraZeneca. Busted?
 
jake3988 [OhFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

SpectroBoy: It's strange. China was very draconian about controlling COVID. Did they simply do it firmly but wrong?

Or is their failure more due to high population density?


China did EXACTLY what Fark demanded the US do (Although I'm sure I'll get some idiot reply to me and claim that fark never demanded we go into full lockdown forever) and as a result, it was utter disaster.

The point of 'lockdowns' is to simply control the spread temporarily to avoid overloading hospitals.  Doing it permanently just means that eventually it's going to end and then everyone will get exposed all at once.  Which is exactly what's happening.

Add to the fact that the flu and rsv are out of control everywhere (also because of covid and lockdowns not exposing people for 2 years)... and you have a monumental disaster.
 
Cajnik [OhFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

Cajnik: Bonzo_1116: Why in the world would those companies hand over the process? If China wants it, they can buy it like everyone else.

If you can't see the greed on both ends of that I don't know what to tell you.

mRNA technology have more applications beyond Covid vaccines. If a company spent billions developing it (or to acquire it), why should they just teach a rival how to produce it? And as someone already stated upthread, they are just going to steal it anyway.


They also could have taken the amount of money they spent on Zero Covid and just bought mRNA vaccines by now. How many daily tests and bubble boy security guards did they pay for after the vaccines were offered to them?

All because the National Congress was in October and they had to put in a stong show of force for the domestic audience
 
SpectroBoy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

Cajnik: Bonzo_1116: The capitalist pigs are the companies that won't license the mRNA tech to them, and the Chinese government that refuses to bring it in by the ton without getting the tech.

Greedy assholes are going to kill at least ten million little old Chinese ladies this year.

Why in the world would those companies hand over the process? If China wants it, they can buy it like everyone else.


China steals intellectual property on a massive scale. The government helps steal it and protects the thieves.

I wouldn't cross the street to piss on them for free if they were on fire
 
Ivo Shandor [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

SpectroBoy: It's strange. China was very draconian about controlling COVID. Did they simply do it firmly but wrong?

Or is their failure more due to high population density?


Their zero-COVID approach couldn't hold up to the increased transmissibility of the newer variants. Lockdowns were lasting longer and longer before they brought the cases back down to zero, and even a single person slipping past quarantine was leading to dozens of secondary cases.

Poor vaccine coverage (low vaccination rates among the elderly and an ineffective product relative to Western mRNA) is amplifying the impact of the disease now that it is circulating freely in their population.
 
SpectroBoy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

jake3988: SpectroBoy: It's strange. China was very draconian about controlling COVID. Did they simply do it firmly but wrong?

Or is their failure more due to high population density?

China did EXACTLY what Fark demanded the US do (Although I'm sure I'll get some idiot reply to me and claim that fark never demanded we go into full lockdown forever) and as a result, it was utter disaster.

The point of 'lockdowns' is to simply control the spread temporarily to avoid overloading hospitals.  Doing it permanently just means that eventually it's going to end and then everyone will get exposed all at once.  Which is exactly what's happening.

Add to the fact that the flu and rsv are out of control everywhere (also because of covid and lockdowns not exposing people for 2 years)... and you have a monumental disaster.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
DON.MAC [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

jake3988: The point of 'lockdowns' is to simply control the spread temporarily to avoid overloading hospitals.


That was point of the just western lockdowns. Others were smarter about it.  Remember that SARS version 1 was stopped by hard lockdowns that worked.
 
Bonzo_1116 [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

astelmaszek: Bonzo_1116: chasd00: SpectroBoy: It's strange. China was very draconian about controlling COVID. Did they simply do it firmly but wrong?

Or is their failure more due to high population density?

they gave up on the zero covid policy of hard lockdowns on a single case. They couldn't keep it up forever and their vaccine is pretty bad so it didn't help much at all. China won't use the "western" vaccines because evil capitalist pigs i guess..

The capitalist pigs are the companies that won't license the mRNA tech to them, and the Chinese government that refuses to bring it in by the ton without getting the tech.

Greedy assholes are going to kill at least ten million little old Chinese ladies this year.

Praise Jebus, I want them to be well funded and profitable next time we need them. The CCP has all the money in the world. They are choosing to kill their own people, not greedy capitalist assholes.


The CCP are also greedy assholes that want the tech for free.
 
