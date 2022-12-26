 Skip to content
(Santa Rosa Press Democrat)   85 pounds of weed? You could have a pretty good weekend at Baskin Robbins on that, officer   (pressdemocrat.com) divider line
    Jury, additional federal charges, Criminal law, Joseph Huffaker, Federal prosecutors, second defendant, former Rohnert Park police officer, Sonoma County, California  
OhioUGrad
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Every article that makes it to Fark and has a picture of an officer reinforces the idea that they are ALL douchebros.

/unless it's for actually doing something good
//that's rare
///boxing day three
 
The Smails Kid
‘’ 1 hour ago  
To be fair, he did interdict the drugs.
 
MrHormel [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
MythDragon [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
That guy needs to be in jail, but...if I was stopped with 20 pounds of pot in my trunk, and the cop says "Well, I can take your drugs, document  everything, and you can go to prison, or...I can take your drugs, and we just forget this ever happened." I know which one I'm picking.
 
SpectroBoy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  

OhioUGrad: Every article that makes it to Fark and has a picture of an officer reinforces the idea that they are ALL douchebros.



If you reach your hand in to a barrel of douchebros and pull one out you're holding at a douchebro.
 
Ragin' Asian
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
There's crippling fear and pain behind this smile.

Fark user imageView Full Size


Good.
 
