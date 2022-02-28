 Skip to content
(Twitter)   A run on Russian banks has led to many unable to withdrawal   (twitter.com) divider line
Original [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Original Tweet:
 
phimuskapsi [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
More evidence as well.

https://twitter.com/visegrad24/status/1607153592481505281
 
NewportBarGuy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Goodbye Vlad.
 
OdradekRex [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
They need to get the #Putinstoleourmoney tag trending
 
Carter Pewterschmidt [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Didn't Russia release a propaganda video a couple of days ago showing Europeans starving and forced to eat their hamsters to survive?

Looks like they're getting there far far quicker than we are....
 
Mr. Coffee Nerves [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I can see Vlad on the counter, George Bailey style, screaming "Your money's not here! It's in the Black Sea dacha of the Lukoil president! It's in the troll farms! It's in the meth we give to the elderly conscripts we're sending to Ukraine!"
 
hubiestubert [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
Well, that doesn't exactly bode well for the Masses and their 99.9% support for the war effort then, now does it?

Oh, wait, "special military operation."

Oh, wait, Putin called it a war.

Not with more odd explosions occurring. Man, it's almost as if getting involved in a war with a state that is close to parity for numbers and technology in the middle of winter, when said people have a history of not wanting to be joined with your nation is not a great idea...
 
dumbobruni
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
CNBC has an article on it

https://www.cnbc.com/2022/02/28/long-lines-at-russias-atms-as-bank-run-begins-ruble-hit-by-sanctions.html
 
rnatalie [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
i.ytimg.comView Full Size
 
dumbobruni
dumbobruni: CNBC has an article on it

https://www.cnbc.com/2022/02/28/long-lines-at-russias-atms-as-bank-run-begins-ruble-hit-by-sanctions.html


groppet [TotalFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
Well go to the Kremlin and talk to the first bank of Vlad. Next thing will be empty shelves and people starting to go hungry and spotty utilities. This is just going to end worse for Putin the longer he stays in Ukraine.
 
Barnhawk72
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

включите эти машины обратно
 
SpectroBoy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
QuesoDelicioso [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
Too late to pull out now.
 
Some Bass Playing Guy [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

SpectroBoy: .[Fark user image 603x411].


I read this is Sean Connery's voice.
 
starlost
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
th.bing.comView Full Size

Ask Vlad he knows.
 
NeoCortex42
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
Is it just a sunk cost fallcy at this point for Putin?  Damn near all of this goes away if he just stops being a dick.  Ukraine sure as hell doesn't want to fight a war in Russia and would probably be thrilled to stop killing Russian troops if they'd stay on their side of the border.

Also, I'm amazed at how Putin himself hasn't been taken out yet.  At the rate high-level folks go tripping out windows, I'd think at some point enough of them would do the math and decide that it's worth the risk of trying to take him out instead of just waiting around for their turn getting knocked off.
 
