(Some Agent)   Enjoy role playing Rapunzel? How about pouring boiling oil on your enemies/neighbors? Do you have a thing for crenellations? Then this fully modernized tower house might be for you   (fineandcountry.co.uk) divider line
‘’ 3 hours ago  
No moat?
 
Hubris Boy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
But I don't want all that.
 
Redh8t [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
If the entire structure and 100 acres of land surrounding itwere included, this might be worthwhile.
As it stands, you're only buying the gatekeepers house!
All the best parts of this beautiful villa, have likely been sold off to multiple families.
Welcome to the wonderful world of punters, yobbos, chavs, bints, and mingebags.
And that "garden" rooftop can get fuct.

Very pretty though, nice find Subby!
 
Carter Pewterschmidt [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Anyone notice that he's flying the Union Jack upside down, which means he's in distress?
 
Carter Pewterschmidt [TotalFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
Actually scratch that, I was mistaken. My bad.

/Nut he's still living up North, so he should be in distress....
 
budawold [TotalFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
Ok Ok. I get the Rapunzel bit now

/ Manchester ? For 3/4 mill ?
 
LordBeavis [TotalFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
FTA-...Downstairs WC...

One would hope that you wouldn't need to climb five flights of stairs in a time of distress.
 
budawold [TotalFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

This came on the market early 90s

/ It is still

// Smass Ave & Beacon

/// So, maybe if, chex_notes it were downtown

//// Ho ho, pn
 
budawold [TotalFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

I know, I know. It's not exactly Comm Ave ( see above )

/ betting that's Cleveland Circle

// same neighborhood

/// 'swat I like about it
 
Madman drummers bummers [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
