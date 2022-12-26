 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(YourTango)   This is the age at which you will finally feel like an adult, eat dinner at 4:30   (yourtango.com) divider line
32
    More: Interesting, Retirement, Ageing, Pension, Adult, Old age, Gerontology, Adulthood, Feeling  
•       •       •

1043 clicks; posted to Main » on 26 Dec 2022 at 8:46 AM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



32 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
bostonguy [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
1. Buying a home

HAHAHAHAHHAHAHA.

2. Having kids
3. Marriage

That's that bias that every adult who is not married with kids must be a failure.

4. Having a pension and/or retirement plan

Americans: "HAHAHAHAHHAHAHHA."

10. Having a joint bank account with a significant other

That's just stupid. DO NOT TIE YOUR FINANCES TOGETHER LIKE THAT.
 
no1curr [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Use his money to buy Sephora queen

So the reason why you should have a joint bank account is so that you can drain their money? Run, fellas. Run for the hills
 
OhioUGrad
‘’ 1 hour ago  

bostonguy: 1. Buying a home

HAHAHAHAHHAHAHA.

2. Having kids
3. Marriage

That's that bias that every adult who is not married with kids must be a failure.

4. Having a pension and/or retirement plan

Americans: "HAHAHAHAHHAHAHHA."

10. Having a joint bank account with a significant other

That's just stupid. DO NOT TIE YOUR FINANCES TOGETHER LIKE THAT.



Fark user imageView Full Size
 
The Weekend Baker
‘’ 1 hour ago  

bostonguy: 10. Having a joint bank account with a significant other

That's just stupid. DO NOT TIE YOUR FINANCES TOGETHER LIKE THAT.


It depends on how you do it.  My wife and I have our own accounts, plus a joint account for joint expenses -- mortgage, utilities, groceries, etc.  We each put in the same amount of money every month, and the bills get paid.  What she does with the rest of her salary is her business, and vice versa.

Alternatively, you can just be an absolutist who screams "IDEA BAD!" without considering that there may be options you haven't considered.
 
Another Government Employee
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Joint accounts work if you actually have a trusting relationship. The reason they exist in the first place is prior to the 60s, women couldn't have accounts on their own. However, done right they allow for better leveraging of credit and cash flow. If there is even a bit of mistrust, keep the assets separate, especially anything having to do to with credit.
 
New Rising Sun
‘’ 1 hour ago  
YourTango.com?

*obiwan_thatsaname.jpeg*
 
MythDragon [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I'm 46 and I still don't feel like an adult. I'm lying in bed in my undies playing on Fark. In a little bit I'll move to the couch and play video games for a while. I'm not yet sure if I will but on clothes.

I am feeling old though. Not in mind, as I am chewing on a gummy bear (I had a few I was eating in bed last night and I must have dropped one, I just found it under the covers) but my body sure doesn't move like it used to. Also everything hurts.
 
bostonguy [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

The Weekend Baker: Alternatively, you can just be an absolutist who screams "IDEA BAD!" without considering that there may be options you haven't considered.


Welcome to Fark?
 
bostonguy [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

The Weekend Baker: "IDEA BAD!"


Tree pretty.
 
Salmon
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I made a roast beef with potatoes and carrots yesterday and started cooking early afternoon, I had finished eating by 4:30 and was already frantically refreshing Fark every 10 minutes by about 6 pm my time.

/so ronery
 
greatgodyoshi [BareFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
29? Ha! I'm 48 next month and don't feel like an adult. Married, house, and two kids. I look at maturity as a tool to be used when needed. Until those times, bring on the fart jokes and video games. As Neal Boortz says (yes, I used to listen to him at work), "You have to grow old. You don't have to grow up."
 
Ted Hitchcock
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

bostonguy: 10. Having a joint bank account with a significant other

That's just stupid. DO NOT TIE YOUR FINANCES TOGETHER LIKE THAT.


When I got married I was in school and broke,  then we had kids and Mrs. H wasn't working for a few years.  We're rolling along through life just fine now and we've had a joint account all the way through.  I would have some 'splaining to do if I suggested we split things up now.
 
indy_kid
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
What is this "adult" thing you speak of?  I'm absolutely convinced that people don't grow up, they just grow old.  a 75-year-old can be just as immature, spoiled, and vindictive as a 5-year-old.  Shiat, look at Elmo and TFG tell me they're NOT acting like a spoiled 5-year-olds.

Some folks are just better at cosplaying "Adult" and make it look easy, while others have "imposter syndrome" their entire lives.  Fact is, we're all just making it up as we go, and suggesting one rule applies to all is pointless.

Shiat, I'm 61, and if I had the spare cash, I'd be out there flying model rockets!  Still love flying kites in spring (it can be very Zen when conditions are just right).  If I'm babysitting some friends' grandkids, I'm not above making a fort out of the sofa cushions to keep them (and me) entertained.
 
kozlo [OhFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
I'd love to eat dinner at 430 and be in bed by 7.

/35
//kids don't allow for a schedule like that
///neither does this life right now
 
rohar
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

kozlo: I'd love to eat dinner at 430 and be in bed by 7.

/35
//kids don't allow for a schedule like that
///neither does this life right now


Wife and I are complimentary on this front.  She is NOT a morning person.  So when we had the first child, who was high maintenance as hell, we semi split shifts.  She'd stay up late and I'd pop up early.

Somehow that just stuck, so I'm still going to be by 8 16 years later.
 
8 inches [TotalFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

greatgodyoshi: 29? Ha! I'm 48 next month and don't feel like an adult. Married, house, and two kids. I look at maturity as a tool to be used when needed. Until those times, bring on the fart jokes and video games. As Neal Boortz says (yes, I used to listen to him at work), "You have to grow old. You don't have to grow up."


I turn 48 next month too and I (*looks at own profile*) definitely haven't matured either.
 
sleze
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
The time I had to clean meconium out of a baby vagina.  Bleh.
 
no1curr [TotalFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
I'll admit I kind of thought something similar at 27. "Oh I'm 27 now, I guess I can't live under the pretext I'm not an adult".

Then I realised "who gives a sh*t?" and bought myself an action figure so I can stare at Captain America's plastic ass all day
 
Glockenspiel Hero [OhFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
Turning 57 in a few days.  I post this cartoon in all of the "growing up" threads

smbc-comics.comView Full Size
 
lostsatellite
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
I started to feel like an adult right around the time I became very concerned with the sodium content of everything I ate and reading books about economics & foreign policy. This was right around the time I quit drinking and started running (voluntarily for health, not away from danger). 35 was the magic number for me as a lifelong late-bloomer/slow learner.

I tempered the onset of adulthood, though, with microdosing, becoming a far-left activist/operative, and doing 2 tours a year w/my Commie Art Rap band.
 
baronbloodbath [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

lostsatellite: I started to feel like an adult right around the time I became very concerned with the sodium content of everything I ate and reading books about economics & foreign policy. This was right around the time I quit drinking and started running (voluntarily for health, not away from danger). 35 was the magic number for me as a lifelong late-bloomer/slow learner.

I tempered the onset of adulthood, though, with microdosing, becoming a far-left activist/operative, and doing 2 tours a year w/my Commie Art Rap band.


I was thinking, "34, 34 is when you really feel like an adult" after having bought my own house, developed a career, etc.

29 didn't feel very adult-y to me at all.
 
natazha [BareFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
I remember something about not being able to adult if your parents were still alive. My father died when I was 19. My college tuition was more than my mother's income, so that's when it started for me.
 
Flaming Gas Bag
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

Another Government Employee: Joint accounts work if you actually have a trusting relationship. The reason they exist in the first place is prior to the 60s, women couldn't have accounts on their own. However, done right they allow for better leveraging of credit and cash flow. If there is even a bit of mistrust, keep the assets separate, especially anything having to do to with credit.


My wife and I have always co-mingled all of our money never having had separate accounts. We've been married for 31 years so I guess that works for us.
 
Unsung_Hero [TotalFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
I'm married, with children, and have a house with a paid-off mortgage.  My wife and I are taking care of her parents and it's probably not too far off before we're helping out mine.

I can assure you, I am fumbling through life like anyone else.  There is no magic line you cross where suddenly you have it all figured out.  Mentally, you are never really an adult - and so, so many adults keep acting like teenagers it's farking embarrassing.  With all due respect to teens, you're still learning some of the basics of how to get along with others and handle your own lives, so it's a bad thing for someone 30+ to still behave like one of you.
 
matterri
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
I turn 60 next year and I still don't feel like an adult. I did just pre-plan my funeral though.

Cripes! I turn 60 next year???
 
rohar
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

Flaming Gas Bag: Another Government Employee: Joint accounts work if you actually have a trusting relationship. The reason they exist in the first place is prior to the 60s, women couldn't have accounts on their own. However, done right they allow for better leveraging of credit and cash flow. If there is even a bit of mistrust, keep the assets separate, especially anything having to do to with credit.

My wife and I have always co-mingled all of our money never having had separate accounts. We've been married for 31 years so I guess that works for us.


The wife and I have done the same since the day we were married.  As mentioned up thread, you have to trust each other to make it work.  Truth is, it just makes financial management much easier.  Of course, if you don't trust each other, why are you getting married?
 
slantsix
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
This past week, when I took on $1M in debt to buy a small company and there were no other adults in the room to stop me.  I realized at that point, that I *was* the adult in the room. (I'm 43).

I suspect I'll feel like an imposter for the rest of my life. It doesn't really stress me out though. "Fake it till you make it" is absolutely a real thing that can be used to advantage....

Physically though, yeah, i can feel things starting to break down. That's a harsh reminder right there.
 
Unsung_Hero [TotalFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

matterri: I turn 60 next year and I still don't feel like an adult. I did just pre-plan my funeral though.


I see pre-planned funerals as the ultimate in vanity; set aside enough money for cremation (or whatever the local minimum safe body disposal process is) and to maintain your assets for a while your heirs divide them up.  If they need more ceremony to process your death, they'll find their own money or agree to liquidate some of your assets for that purpose.

Anything more than that is just throwing yourself a fancy party you can't even attend.
 
i_dig_chicks [TotalFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

MythDragon: I'm 46 and I still don't feel like an adult. I'm lying in bed in my undies playing on Fark. In a little bit I'll move to the couch and play video games for a while. I'm not yet sure if I will but on clothes.

I am feeling old though. Not in mind, as I am chewing on a gummy bear (I had a few I was eating in bed last night and I must have dropped one, I just found it under the covers) but my body sure doesn't move like it used to. Also everything hurts.


You are my spirit animal.
 
The Exit Stencilist
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
Living your life according to the mandates of others, especially an online article is a sure way to a rewarding and completely fulfilled life!

Deny yourself! Hopes, goals, dreams and aspirations are for idiots and children and should be drowned out with tears and day drinking!
 
noitsnot
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
You mature to deal with challenges.  If life is pretty easy, you don't need to mature.  Play is just training of survival skills.
 
The Exit Stencilist
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

noitsnot: You mature to deal with challenges.  If life is pretty easy, you don't need to mature.  Play is just training of survival skills.


Very astute see the Trumps, Elon Musk and other people born into wealth or who came into wealth easily for the lack of maturity. Also note their lack of empathy, and often times such as with Zuckerberg, lack of humanity in general
 
Displayed 32 of 32 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
 
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

Come check out what's behind the curtain.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.