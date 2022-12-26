 Skip to content
(Daily Yomiuri)   Shibuya's "see-through toilets" incorrectly function as titled   (japannews.yomiuri.co.jp) divider line
Lambskincoat [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
I had a more graphic image in my head for "see-through toilets."
 
Snarfangel
‘’ 1 hour ago  
An English lady, while visiting in Switzerland, was looking for a room and asked the schoolmaster if he could recommend any. He took her to see several rooms and when everything was settled, the lady returned home to make the preparations for her move. When she arrived home it occurred to her that she had seen no water closet around the place. So she immediately wrote a note to the schoolmaster asking him if there was a "WC" and the only solution he could find for the letters was Wayside Chapel. The schoolmaster then wrote the following note to the English lady.

Dear Madam,

I take pleasure in informing you that a WC is situated nine miles miles from the house in the centre of a beautiful grove of pine trees. It is capable of holding 229 people and it is open on Sundays and Thursdays. As there are a great number of people expected during the summer months, I would suggest you come early, although there is plenty of standing room. This is an unfortunate situation, particularly if you are in the habit of going regularly. You will no doubt be glad to hear that a goodly number bring their lunch and make a day of it, while others who can afford to go by car arrive just in time.

I would especially suggest that your ladyship go on Thursdays when there is an organ accompaniment. The acoustics are excellent and even the most delicate sounds are heard by all.

It may interest you to know that my daughter was married in the WC and it is there she met her husband. I can remember the rush there was for seats. There were ten people to a seat usually occupied by one, and it was a revelation to see the expressions on their faces! The newest attraction is a bell donated by one of the wealthy town residents. It rings whenever a person enters. A bazaar is to be held to provide plush seats for all since the people feel it is a long-felt need.

My wife is rather delicate, so she does not go regularly. It has been almost a year since she last went. Naturally it pains her very much not to attend more often. I shall be glad to reserve the best seat for you, if you wish, where you can be seen by all. For the children there is a special time and place, so they wont disturb their elders.
Hoping I have been of some service to you, I remain,
The Schoolmaster.
 
morg
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
With the Japanese propensity for voyeurism it might be difficult not to see this as intentional. However as an exihibitionist I entirely approve.
 
dracos31
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
Caused by cold temps they say?

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Klyukva
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
What is the benefit of a restroom whose walls only turn opaque when in use over one whose walls are always opaque?
 
Vern [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

Klyukva: What is the benefit of a restroom whose walls only turn opaque when in use over one whose walls are always opaque?


You can easily tell if someone is using the restroom.

At first I was thinking it was some way to deter people from doing drugs or having sexy times in the the WC, but that doesn't quite make sense. If there's some homeless people shooting up and getting their freak on, then the bathrooms will be opaque.

It would only make sense if authorities are monitoring how long the stalls are opaque, and then having someone knock on the door to check on the occupant if they've taken too long in there. And too long really is up in the air.

Then I realized that this is Japan, and who knows what the hell they're thinking. Maybe they don't want the stalls to work so they can record it, pixelate it, and then put it on the internet.
 
NathanAllen
‘’ less than a minute ago  
Charge people of they want it opaque.
Pay people if they want it clear.
 
