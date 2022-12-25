 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Twitter)   Explosions reported in Engels, Russia. No word if they left any Marx   (twitter.com) divider line
22
    More: News, shot  
•       •       •

323 clicks; posted to Main » and Politics » on 26 Dec 2022 at 3:25 AM (37 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



22 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
Original [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Original Tweet:
 
King Something [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
skybird659 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
i.pinimg.comView Full Size
 
Unsung_Hero [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Presumably that just saved a lot of Ukrainian lives... assuming any of those planes were still capable of flight.  They are Russian-maintained, after all.
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
George Michael - Careless Whisper (Official Video)
Youtube izGwDsrQ1eQ
 
thecactusman17 [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

Unsung_Hero: Presumably that just saved a lot of Ukrainian lives... assuming any of those planes were still capable of flight.  They are Russian-maintained, after all.


Engels is the home of Russia's premier strategic bomber squadrons. These would be among the first strategic bombers launched in a Russian nuclear strike, so even if they technically weren't operational the fact that Ukraine could strike them at all, much less twice in one month is a devastating indictment of Russian military and especially nuclear readiness.

It also needs to be restated that the aircraft at Engels are key to representing Russia's nuclear readiness. Which means that even if the weapons they carry are rusting away, the aircraft need to be able to fly just to keep up the appearance that Russia is still a nuclear power that can threaten the west. So any that were hit should be considered to have been operational.
 
Redh8t [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Reuters is reporting three orcs were killed by "falling" debris from a Ukrainian drone, when it was shot down.
Yes Ivan, that's right. When airborne drones attack, death generally comes from above.
You f*cks didn't shoot down sh*t! That drone exploded exactly when and where Ukraine wanted.

https://www.reuters.com/world/europe/blasts-reported-russias-engels-air-base-online-media-2022-12-26/

Unofficial reports of multiple damaged aircraft as well.
 
thecactusman17 [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

Redh8t: Reuters is reporting three orcs were killed by "falling" debris from a Ukrainian drone, when it was shot down.
Yes Ivan, that's right. When airborne drones attack, death generally comes from above.
You f*cks didn't shoot down sh*t! That drone exploded exactly when and where Ukraine wanted.

https://www.reuters.com/world/europe/blasts-reported-russias-engels-air-base-online-media-2022-12-26/

Unofficial reports of multiple damaged aircraft as well.


That's not as unlikely as you'd think depending on where it fell down and whether or not it was carrying a live warhead when it did. Certainly more likely than the Ukrainian rockets that were "intercepted before hitting the ground" when they hit that bridge in Kherson a few months back.
 
Mantour [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

Redh8t: Reuters is reporting three orcs were killed by "falling" debris from a Ukrainian drone, when it was shot down.
Yes Ivan, that's right. When airborne drones attack, death generally comes from above.
You f*cks didn't shoot down sh*t! That drone exploded exactly when and where Ukraine wanted.

https://www.reuters.com/world/europe/blasts-reported-russias-engels-air-base-online-media-2022-12-26/

Unofficial reports of multiple damaged aircraft as well.


I still would hold Santa Claus as a suspect.
 
Redh8t [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

thecactusman17: Redh8t: Reuters is reporting three orcs were killed by "falling" debris from a Ukrainian drone, when it was shot down.
Yes Ivan, that's right. When airborne drones attack, death generally comes from above.
You f*cks didn't shoot down sh*t! That drone exploded exactly when and where Ukraine wanted.

https://www.reuters.com/world/europe/blasts-reported-russias-engels-air-base-online-media-2022-12-26/

Unofficial reports of multiple damaged aircraft as well.

That's not as unlikely as you'd think depending on where it fell down and whether or not it was carrying a live warhead when it did. Certainly more likely than the Ukrainian rockets that were "intercepted before hitting the ground" when they hit that bridge in Kherson a few months back.


Fair point.
The russian press release referred to them as technical serviceman, I assumed they were ground crew working on or around aircraft.
 
nyan9mm
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

fragMasterFlash: [YouTube video: George Michael - Careless Whisper (Official Video)]


Speaking of George Michael, did you see that video of a Russian Soldier giving another Russian Soldier a BJ in a blown up building and then getting hit mid BJ by a drone dropping a grenade? It's insane lol.
 
phimuskapsi [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Gordon Bennett [OhFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
Engels? It sounds like some bombs hiat their Marx.
 
GreenSun
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
Damn, Zelly is already using his Biden Bombs it seems.
 
Abe Vigoda's Ghost
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

nyan9mm: fragMasterFlash: [YouTube video: George Michael - Careless Whisper (Official Video)]

Speaking of George Michael, did you see that video of a Russian Soldier giving another Russian Soldier a BJ in a blown up building and then getting hit mid BJ by a drone dropping a grenade? It's insane lol.


Did you confuse PornHub for a news channel again?
 
bisi
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

Gordon Bennett: Engels? It sounds like some bombs hiat their Marx.


That is the joke from the headline, yes.
 
nyan9mm
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

Abe Vigoda's Ghost: nyan9mm: fragMasterFlash: [YouTube video: George Michael - Careless Whisper (Official Video)]

Speaking of George Michael, did you see that video of a Russian Soldier giving another Russian Soldier a BJ in a blown up building and then getting hit mid BJ by a drone dropping a grenade? It's insane lol.

Did you confuse PornHub for a news channel again?


Lol no, not unless pornhub allows uploaded vids of dead bodies/people being killed.
 
Will Roger's Lariat
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
no video, but another source/bit more (suspect) detail

BBC --
A Ukrainian drone attack on Engels bomber base in south Russia has left three people dead, Moscow says.
Air defences reportedly shot down the drone but falling debris caused the casualties in the overnight attack.


/Russian source cited by the BBC is suspect, 'course
//Didn't mean to suggest the BBC was suspect--this time
///I suspect we won't know all the detail for quite some time, "loose lips" and all
 
Gordon Bennett [OhFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

bisi: Gordon Bennett: Engels? It sounds like some bombs hiat their Marx.

That is the joke from the headline, yes.


Damnit.
 
Redh8t [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

nyan9mm: Abe Vigoda's Ghost: nyan9mm: fragMasterFlash: [YouTube video: George Michael - Careless Whisper (Official Video)]

Speaking of George Michael, did you see that video of a Russian Soldier giving another Russian Soldier a BJ in a blown up building and then getting hit mid BJ by a drone dropping a grenade? It's insane lol.

Did you confuse PornHub for a news channel again?

Lol no, not unless pornhub allows uploaded vids of dead bodies/people being killed.


Oh, I've seen a few assholes properly killed on pornhub.

Very messy...
Bring tissues
 
OmnomnomCookies
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
Engels they hit from on high, sweetly shredding Russian planes?
 
Trik
‘’ 1 minute ago  
i.giphy.comView Full Size
 
Displayed 22 of 22 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
 
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

The next best thing to UltraFark

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.