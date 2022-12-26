 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Vox)   Nine things that happened in 2022 that give hope for the future   (vox.com) divider line
6
    More: Cool, Vaccine, Influenza, Influenza vaccine, Ozone depletion, vaccine distribution, psychedelic research, percent reduction, Earth's ozone layer  
•       •       •

297 clicks; posted to Main » on 26 Dec 2022 at 8:05 AM (31 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



6 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
8 inches [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
mistahtom [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
guaranteed income programs - which aim to give people "no strings attached" cash in order to mitigate poverty - are gaining more traction in the US.

This is good in certain instances and bad in others.
 
studebaker hoch [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
NATO helping Ukraine like a brother.
 
Mr. Coffee Nerves [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Isn't this kind of thing usually greenlit with a companion piece titled along the lines of "327 reasons why we'll all be dead by Arbor Day?"
 
jmr61
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
I'm going to need more than 9, sorry world.
 
EvaDewer
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

Mr. Coffee Nerves: Isn't this kind of thing usually greenlit with a companion piece titled along the lines of "327 reasons why we'll all be dead by Arbor Day?"


Don't worry. Those will be listed in the comments soon enough.
 
Displayed 6 of 6 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
 
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

Total access
Total knowledge
Total Fark

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.