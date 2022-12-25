 Skip to content
(Yahoo)   Terrorists attack power stations in Washington state, plunge thousands into darkness
Devolving_Spud [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
Some like it hot.
 
Benevolent Misanthrope [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
We've been hearing that infrastructure is at risk since 9/11/01.  But, true to form, no one in the US did anything about it, because we never fund a f*cking thing about infrastructure.  Think about the results of 9/11.  The Goddamn TSA can harass us with bonus legalized theft, the DHS can hear about, track and then do f*ck-all about an attempted coup... but no one thought it a good idea to make sure petty assholes (and by extension terrorists) can't take out a city's power whenever they feel like it.
 
King Something [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  

Benevolent Misanthrope: We've been hearing that infrastructure is at risk since 9/11/01.  But, true to form, no one in the US did anything about it, because we never fund a f*cking thing about infrastructure.  Think about the results of 9/11.  The Goddamn TSA can harass us with bonus legalized theft, the DHS can hear about, track and then do f*ck-all about an attempted coup... but no one thought it a good idea to make sure petty assholes (and by extension terrorists) can't take out a city's power whenever they feel like it.


Every dollar spent on basic infrastructure maintenance is a dollar that can't be used to bomb poor brown people on the other side of the world, or to commit domestic espionage against anyone who does not wholeheartedly support bombing poor brown people.
 
GardenWeasel [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Is this one domestic terrorists or methheads looking for copper?
 
studebaker hoch [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

GardenWeasel: Is this one domestic terrorists or methheads looking for copper?


Wannabe revolutionary heroes who refuse to admit that January 6 was a failed attack on a building.
 
bloobeary [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

studebaker hoch: GardenWeasel: Is this one domestic terrorists or methheads looking for copper?

Wannabe revolutionary heroes who refuse to admit that January 6 was a failed attack on a building.


It wasn't an attack against a building. It was an attack against America. The idiots and assholes who smashed their way into the Capitol weren't pissed about the decor, they were trying to rig an election through brute force of mob rule.

The building was just standing in the way.
 
koder [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Haha... "Vandalism."  As if it's just some spray paint.

Grow the fark up journalists.
 
anuran
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Benevolent Misanthrope: We've been hearing that infrastructure is at risk since 9/11/01.  But, true to form, no one in the US did anything about it, because we never fund a f*cking thing about infrastructure.  Think about the results of 9/11.  The Goddamn TSA can harass us with bonus legalized theft, the DHS can hear about, track and then do f*ck-all about an attempted coup... but no one thought it a good idea to make sure petty assholes (and by extension terrorists) can't take out a city's power whenever they feel like it.


What about Infrastructure Week? Huh, libturd? What about it? Trump fixed it, and then Lying Killary and Hunter Biden sold it to the Chinese for child slave adrenochrome
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Hopefully the idiots who did this will be under surveillance long before they start bragging about it online.
 
Stud Gerbil
‘’ 1 hour ago  
As was the case in North Carolina, some of these terrorists are no doubt wearing badges.
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The Youngbloods 🎼 Darkness, Darkness 1969 HQ
Youtube 2xC2JZ6NLv8
 
GopherGuts
‘’ 1 hour ago  
This is just practice.
The insurrectionists will strike in large numbers, hundreds or thousands of substations... destroying hundreds of times more equipment than the power companies have on hand & can replace in any reasonable time.
 
Nana's Vibrator
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Conservatives:  when we're not committing acts of terror against the US government and its citizens, we're committing mass shootings against random victims.  And when we're not doing that, we're attacking electricity.  Because libs and whatnot.
 
GreenSun
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
Check the locations for massive stashes of money or sensitive information. No power, no cameras, unless they have ready generators. Are there politicians or celebrities that have some dirt that would be truly good to blackmail them with? Yum yum!
 
Gyrfalcon
‘’ 54 minutes ago  

Benevolent Misanthrope: We've been hearing that infrastructure is at risk since 9/11/01.  But, true to form, no one in the US did anything about it, because we never fund a f*cking thing about infrastructure.  Think about the results of 9/11.  The Goddamn TSA can harass us with bonus legalized theft, the DHS can hear about, track and then do f*ck-all about an attempted coup... but no one thought it a good idea to make sure petty assholes (and by extension terrorists) can't take out a city's power whenever they feel like it.


Well you see, protecting utilities is the job of the individual states, there's only so much the federal government can do besides provide guidance and financial assistance.

Well you see, protecting utilities is the job  of the county where the utility is located, there's only so much the state government can do besides provide guidance and financial assistance.

Well you see, utilities are mostly private corporations, so protecting them is the job of their boards, there's only so much the county can do besides provide guidance and financial assistance.

Well you see, we run a power company, we know very little about infrastructure security, we contracted with a private security agency to handle the job of protecting our substations and power plants.

And if you think I'm making this up, I know people who work or worked for private companies at three different power companies in Florida including nuclear.
 
Bandito King [OhFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

GopherGuts: This is just practice.
The insurrectionists will strike in large numbers, hundreds or thousands of substations... destroying hundreds of times more equipment than the power companies have on hand & can replace in any reasonable time.


Maybe. But probably in areas they live in. Which is hilarious.
 
kkinnison [OhFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
Farking journalist calls it vandalism.

It is domestic terrorism
 
freitasm
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
But tell us again about WMD in a far away land.
 
maxandgrinch [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

Benevolent Misanthrope: We've been hearing that infrastructure is at risk since 9/11/01.  But, true to form, no one in the US did anything about it, because we never fund a f*cking thing about infrastructure.  Think about the results of 9/11.  The Goddamn TSA can harass us with bonus legalized theft, the DHS can hear about, track and then do f*ck-all about an attempted coup... but no one thought it a good idea to make sure petty assholes (and by extension terrorists) can't take out a city's power whenever they feel like it.


Uhm, someone has started securing the bulk power system from international terrorists.

Not going to like the answer.

The same individual also created the national terrorists who are physically attacking the bulk power system.

Very small percentages of the equipment for managing bulk power has been made in the US for years.  Nasty chemicals and processes that OSHA doesn't appreciate.
 
studebaker hoch [TotalFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

bloobeary: It wasn't an attack against a building. It was an attack against America. The idiots and assholes who smashed their way into the Capitol weren't pissed about the decor, they were trying to rig an election through brute force of mob rule.


That's what they were LARPing, sure.

There was zero chance of our system of government changing that day.   None.
 
Liquid_Bacon
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
I work for a utility, we were warned about this last month.  Just wait for MAGAts to start screaming ANTIFA.  It's part of their plan.
 
anuran
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
Why isn't this being shouted from the news outlets and halls of government as terrorism?
 
LrdPhoenix
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
Was there Drag Queen Christmas nearby perchance?
 
mistahtom [TotalFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

GopherGuts: This is just practice.
The insurrectionists will strike in large numbers, hundreds or thousands of substations... destroying hundreds of times more equipment than the power companies have on hand & can replace in any reasonable time.


Which is why it's important to have, at minimum, emergency electrolyte powders stashed somewhere.


You can fast for weeks, but you need electrolytes + water.
 
studebaker hoch [TotalFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

anuran: Why isn't this being shouted from the news outlets and halls of government as terrorism?


In the post-9/11 era we have impossibly high standards now.
 
HighOnCraic
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

Devolving_Spud: Some like it hot.


You raised a good point, indeed, some me like it hot, but, and this is very pertinent, some sweat when the heat is on.  Additionally, some feel the heat and decide that they can't go on.
 
mcnguyen
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
They will get away with it because apparently this type of crime is unsolvable in America.
 
emtwo
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
Article:
"It is unknown if there are any motives"

subby:
TERRORIST
 
calufrax
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

mistahtom: GopherGuts: This is just practice.
The insurrectionists will strike in large numbers, hundreds or thousands of substations... destroying hundreds of times more equipment than the power companies have on hand & can replace in any reasonable time.

Which is why it's important to have, at minimum, emergency electrolyte powders stashed somewhere.


You can fast for weeks, but you need electrolytes + water.


A few jars of Peanut Paste don't go astray...
 
Iczer
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
Ugh. I'd heard about this earlier, but I didn't realize it was Tacoma...

Hopefully it didn't affect St Joseph because I've got an appointment there Tuesday.
 
