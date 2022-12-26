 Skip to content
(Daily Mail)   Na na na na na na na na.... Uh oh   (dailymail.co.uk) divider line
Notabunny [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Bootleg [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
The Mexican free-tailed bats, live in the crevices of Houston's Waugh Bridge

Is that the noise they made when they found a munch of bats living in their bridge?
 
hughesrep
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
Giving Florida iguanas a run for their money.
 
foo monkey
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
How many years in a row does something have to happen for it to transition from historic to annual.

Oh wait. It's Texas.  Nothing transitions there.
 
morg
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
sourcererblog.files.wordpress.comView Full Size
 
Brettster808 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
It's so cold it's raining BATS in Texas: Stunned creatures are plunging from underside of bridge as Lone Star State is hiat by historic winter storm that's killed at least 23 nationwide.

23 dead bats nationwide doesn't seem so bad.
 
StoPPeRmobile
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
They're just pining.
 
FormlessOne
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
No more goth dance parties outside for them! Back to the cage clubs, bats.

SHE BATS AWAY
Youtube r6Nv5J4Di0k
 
