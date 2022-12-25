 Skip to content
(Yahoo) Hero A woman offers to sell you stolen toys at a gas station. You could ignore her, or you could be like these two women and spend your entire day cracking a kidnapping case, leading to a baby being saved from a freezing car   (news.yahoo.com) divider line
Stands With A Tiny Fist [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
Well done to them. Too bad we don't spend upteen billion dollars hiring people to solve crimes like this, protecting and serving.
 
edmo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Good job. We could use a lot more people like that.
 
Benevolent Misanthrope [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Yeah, but make sure you buy the toys first.
 
MrHormel [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
untoldforce
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
These women should be immediately given jobs as detectives. They are good at solving crime and actually care.
 
foo monkey
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
Faaaaake. This is just publicity for the gritty reboot of "Baby It's Cold Outside."
 
SirSigsegV
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
Ah, this is the story that was originally released by CNN about a couple of cops miraculously finding the baby when they stopped to get some food.
 
pastramithemosterotic
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
Were they good toys?
 
Gentlequiet
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
You are at a gas station in Indianapolis. It is almost Christmas. A woman offers to sell you some toys.
>buy toys
A hollow voice says "cretin."
 
sex_and_drugs_for_ian [BareFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
Shyann Delmar said she bought toys from a woman who was hanging out at a gas station.

Delmar then agreed to give the woman a ride to a store.

.
Reminds me of Christmas shopping with my own mom back in the day.
 
ThePea
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
These smart ladies are just amazing & I wish they would get all the respect & reward due for their actions. I'm chagrined but no surprised that they couldn't get cops to investigate Jackson while they had her w/ them, going from store to store. What a blessing that Kason didn't freeze to death in his parents' car after Jackson abandoned him. If I were writing up charges, that'd be negligent assault or however it's worded when an adult can save a child's life & chooses not to.
Shyann Delmar & Mecka Curry, you're the (so far only) heroes of this story.
 
Senseless_drivel [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
Why did the cops originally take credit for finding the baby on a stop at Papa John's?
 
No Catchy Nickname
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
So these two ladies did all the detective work?

I'm impressed with their sleuthing skills and their dedication. Ten out of ten.

I'll award the cops 1 mark for showing up at the end.
 
My Sober Alt
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
I can't tell you until I see the toys!

I'll accept stolen Lego, Nerf guns or Hot Wheels, but nothing else.

Guess who got Hot Wheels for Xmas and doesn't really care if they were stolen?   In fact, they might have been - I bought them from ebay and it was a fair price  instead of being marked up 2-3 times retail.
 
Sexy Jesus
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

SirSigsegV: Ah, this is the story that was originally released by CNN about a couple of cops miraculously finding the baby when they stopped to get some food.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Neondistraction
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

SirSigsegV: Ah, this is the story that was originally released by CNN about a couple of cops miraculously finding the baby when they stopped to get some food.


I read that same story a couple of days ago.  Now I'm reading this story that seems to contradict it.  It's possible these two women are making this story up for attention, but I'm inclined to believe them over the cops to be honest.
 
SirSigsegV
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

Neondistraction: SirSigsegV: Ah, this is the story that was originally released by CNN about a couple of cops miraculously finding the baby when they stopped to get some food.

I read that same story a couple of days ago.  Now I'm reading this story that seems to contradict it.  It's possible these two women are making this story up for attention, but I'm inclined to believe them over the cops to be honest.


Considering how much the CNN story has been changed since then, I don't think the original version was very accurate at all: https://www.cnn.com/2022/12/24/us/missing-twins-columbus-ohio-saturday/index.html?utm_source=fark&utm_medium=website&utm_content=link&ICID=ref_fark
 
DisseminationMonkey [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

SirSigsegV: Neondistraction: SirSigsegV: Ah, this is the story that was originally released by CNN about a couple of cops miraculously finding the baby when they stopped to get some food.

I read that same story a couple of days ago.  Now I'm reading this story that seems to contradict it.  It's possible these two women are making this story up for attention, but I'm inclined to believe them over the cops to be honest.

Considering how much the CNN story has been changed since then, I don't think the original version was very accurate at all: https://www.cnn.com/2022/12/24/us/missing-twins-columbus-ohio-saturday/index.html?utm_source=fark&utm_medium=website&utm_content=link&ICID=ref_fark


I just looked up the original version for comparison. Yeah, huge difference. Archived original version
 
Jesus McSordid [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

Neondistraction: SirSigsegV: Ah, this is the story that was originally released by CNN about a couple of cops miraculously finding the baby when they stopped to get some food.

I read that same story a couple of days ago.  Now I'm reading this story that seems to contradict it.  It's possible these two women are making this story up for attention, but I'm inclined to believe them over the cops to be honest.


The women found the perp. They did not find the baby, and the perp apparently didn't tell them where he was.

Also, that's some fine police work there, Lou.
 
DisseminationMonkey [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

Jesus McSordid: The women found the perp. They did not find the baby


Read the article.
 
MrHormel [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

foo monkey: Faaaaake. This is just publicity for the gritty reboot of "Baby It's Cold Outside."


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
ctighe2353
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

edmo: Good job. We could use a lot more people like that.


We seem to, wasn't there a story about 1 twin missing in a stolen car a few days ago?  Cops found them when taking a break
 
Bandito King [OhFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
I hope "Mae" gets shanked with a shiat-encrusted knife in prison.

Leaving a baby to freeze? Leaving a kid in the airport car park? What in the fark is wrong with you, woman? Actually, I don't care. Choke on something.
 
girlwiththedraggintutu [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
Glad to see the record set straight. It wasn't God who dropped it in their laps, it was two women who went way out of their way when they didn't have to. Shame on them for not giving the real heroines credit.
 
Wendigogo [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
"On the night of December 19, Kason and Kyair Thomass were left inside the running car as their mother picked up a DoorDash order in Columbus."

Mother of the Year right there. No charges brought against her for leaving her kids in a car, leading to this whole mess?
 
