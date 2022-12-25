 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(BBC-US)   While you are cozy in your McMansions and supermarkets, people at the Pine Ridge reservation in Sorth Dakota are socked in with more than 30" of snow and forced to burn clothing for heat   (bbc.com) divider line
17
    More: Scary, Breastfeeding, infant formula, lot of residents, snow drifts, supplies, family, supply, trucks  
•       •       •

298 clicks; posted to Main » on 26 Dec 2022 at 1:45 AM (45 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



17 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
toddalmighty [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 8 hours ago  
Which is fortunate because that reservation is in South Dakota.
 
flucto [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
30" of snow is nothing. Wuss
 
freddyV [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  

flucto: 30" of snow is nothing. Wuss


It is when you are in a rural area and the national guard can't even get to you
 
Coco LaFemme [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
We slaughtered them, stole their lands, then shoved the survivors onto reservations and left them to rot. The rates of illiteracy, suicide, and drug addiction/alcoholism on reservations are through the goddamn roof. It's shameful and pathetic. Where are the protests and marches to improve their living conditions? Hell, the government didn't even recognize them as citizens until 1924, and they weren't able to vote in all 50 states until 1962. NINETEEN SIXTY-TWO. They were here first!
 
oldfarthenry [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
FFS, if you live in Northern climates you ALWAYS have a back-up heating system and an emergency back-up for the back-up.
We have a forced air propane furnace, a woodstove, candles, a butane heater and matches with a neverending supply of flatulence!
 
Schlubbe [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
It snows like this every winter in the Dakotas. Failing to plan is planning to fail.
 
Cake Hunter [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  

oldfarthenry: FFS, if you live in Northern climates you ALWAYS have a back-up heating system and an emergency back-up for the back-up.
We have a forced air propane furnace, a woodstove, candles, a butane heater and matches with a neverending supply of flatulence!


Have you ever heard of a thing called poverty? It's not great.
 
thisisyourbrainonFark [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  

Schlubbe: It snows like this every winter in the Dakotas. Failing to plan is planning to fail.


I know, right? Native Americans really should buy more money. Such shining examples of empathy for your fellow man so far.
 
DON.MAC [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

Coco LaFemme: The rates of illiteracy, suicide, and drug addiction/alcoholism on reservations are through the goddamn roof.


Here in Australia the illiteracy is decreasing due to better cell phone coverage in the isolated communities.  It turns out that a teenage boy who refuses to learn to read because his father didn't read will change his mind when he finds out teenage girls spend all their time texting on their phones.

I know a group that works on getting school books for those areas.  They have problems like the humidity destroys the books after the wet season.  They are commissioning early readers for teenagers that don't look like baby books because of the problem of some kids are fairly old when they start to want to read.

The local elders can and will declare areas dry to deal with the alcoholism issues.  The current fine for bringing in too much booze is $53,906 for the first offense.  The more permissive areas allow visitors to bring a case of beer or two bottles of wine.  The least permissive is none.

I've been to tribal lands in the US and Australia and seen a wide range of poverty in both areas but the worst Aboriginal communities tend to be better off than the worst American Indian areas.
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
Eat the rich.
 
Spartapuss
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
Supermarkets?
 
Xai
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
Just wait until the find out you can burn wood
 
morg
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
Would it be bad optics to offer them blankets?
 
Vern [TotalFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

Xai: Just wait until the find out you can burn wood


Have you ever been to the Pine Ridge Indian Reservation? I live about an hour drive from there. Despite it's name, there's no pine trees there. There's no trees at all really. And that was on purpose, once gold and other precious minerals were discovered in the Black Hills, it was decided that the Oglala Sioux needed to be kicked out of the Black Hills; the burgeoning march west needed the lumber from the Black Hills to support the mining, so we couldn't let the native population have access to trees. So they were given a vast reservation of barren plains with no real worth whatsoever, most of the land in the Pine Ridge Reservation isn't even suitable for agriculture, the only thing that can really grow there is prairie grass.

That's why the National Guard was finally called in to haul wood there so that they wouldn't just freeze to death.
 
alice_600 [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

Coco LaFemme: We slaughtered them, stole their lands, then shoved the survivors onto reservations and left them to rot. The rates of illiteracy, suicide, and drug addiction/alcoholism on reservations are through the goddamn roof. It's shameful and pathetic. Where are the protests and marches to improve their living conditions? Hell, the government didn't even recognize them as citizens until 1924, and they weren't able to vote in all 50 states until 1962. NINETEEN SIXTY-TWO. They were here first!


Yes we did that. I live near a Chippewas res. A lot of younger tribes members are leaving because the casino is becoming a huge money problem.
Casinos are the worst to maintain and run. Yes you get cash from white demons but you gotta Pay for food, drinks, comp rooms, run restaurants and update it as much as possible to keep it open also you got employees to pay for and marketing to keep new people and tourists coming in the door. Sagining also owns the corner gas station just before you take a last turn into the casino.

Soaring Eagle in Mount pleasant is one of the biggest and best Indian casinos and has a monopoly on casinos in Michigan.  If your tribe wants to build a casino. SE supplies everything to smaller tribes for a fee and a cut of the profits with all the tribal members. So again why are the younger leaving?

They're getting kicked out so there is more money to give back to the casino and pay their franchisee their share and themselves and the casino. Once disbarred They have to leave the Reservation immediately. Sometimes whole families are kicked out
Once disbarred you're kicked out they lose their property and everything. Currently there is a rumor that the Sagining disbarred a while block of people so they can build the crappy hotel they built.
 
Kazan
‘’ less than a minute ago  

oldfarthenry: FFS, if you live in Northern climates you ALWAYS have a back-up heating system and an emergency back-up for the back-up.
We have a forced air propane furnace, a woodstove, candles, a butane heater and matches with a neverending supply of flatulence!


Way to show you gave no farking idea how poor this reservation is
 
bughunter [TotalFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  

Xai: Just wait until the find out you can burn wood


Build a man a fire, he's warm for a day.

Set his clothes on fire, he's warm for the rest of his life.
 
Displayed 17 of 17 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
 
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

Come on, it's $10 a month, just do it.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.