(Twitter) Merry Christmas to everyone. Unless you're incarcerated, in which case you get to spend Christmas freezing below burst water pipes (twitter.com)
23
‘’ 5 hours ago  
Original Tweet:
 
King Something [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
'Murica.
 
freddyV [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
Between this and residents of the Pine Ridge Reservation having to burn clothes to stay warm, this year sucks
 
djkutch [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
Ryan Gosling to play Brubaker
 
Mugato [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
For profit prison?
 
darkeyes
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
Ha!  I'm drunk and warm, so Merry Farkin Christmas!   Oh, wait, you said incarcerated, not intoxicated
 
p51d007 [TotalFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
Don't break the law & you won't have to worry about it.
 
Shotgun Justice
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

p51d007: Don't break the law & you won't have to worry about it.


Fark You.  You are a piece of shiat.
 
fredbox [TotalFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

Mugato: For profit prison?


Aren't they all?
 
fredbox [TotalFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

p51d007: Don't break the law & you won't have to worry about it.


Remember that next time you drive after your third beer.
 
Gentlequiet
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
And the boys of the NYPD choir still singing Galway Bay...
 
Sexy Jesus
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
Bonus: you're about to get the mother of all shakedowns over that cellphone that was used to embarrass the prison administration.
 
khatores
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

p51d007: Don't break the law & you won't have to worry about it.


Remember this when you find yourself in jail one day.
 
Sexy Jesus
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

fredbox: p51d007: Don't break the law & you won't have to worry about it.

Remember that next time you drive after your third beer.


Or be black in Alabama when they are looking to close the books on something.
 
Sexy Jesus
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

khatores: p51d007: Don't break the law & you won't have to worry about it.

Remember this when you find yourself in jail one day.


Just one day?  I was hoping for a year, at least.
 
sinner4ever
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
How very Christian.
 
Jeebus Saves
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
Shut the fark up, twitter attention whore.
 
ctighe2353
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

King Something: 'Murica.


Ya because no other place in the world has burst pipes.
Happens everywhere, my sis inlaws 1st winter in her home had 7 pipes burst.   Whoever put the plumbing in put the pipes on the outside wall with no insulation then replaced the siding leaving gaps.  Lucky my friend is a plumber amd fixed it all for a bag of herb.
 
ctighe2353
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

Shotgun Justice: p51d007: Don't break the law & you won't have to worry about it.

Fark You.  You are a piece of shiat.


He's not wrong.  Some people continuously put themselves in a bad spot over and over.  My brother inlaw left a halfway house where he had free food and housing to go get high and live in his car for 5 days until he ran out of drugs, money and gas..... during this nasty cold snap where is was 10 degrees overnight.
 
Clearly Canadian [OhFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

p51d007: Don't break the law & you won't have to worry about it.


People like you don't make the world a better place.
 
Snort
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
Alabama?   How much do they charge inmates for meals?
 
ctighe2353
‘’ 1 minute ago  

khatores: p51d007: Don't break the law & you won't have to worry about it.

Remember this when you find yourself in jail one day.


You don't just find yourself in jail one day, that's not how it works.  It's actually pretty easy to avoid if your a sane person who can follow the rules and has some impulse control.
If your randomly finding yourself in jail it may be time to seek counseling and therapy.
 
The Irresponsible Captain [TotalFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  
In the Christmas spirit

visitingjesusinprison.files.wordpress.comView Full Size
 
