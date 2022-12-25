 Skip to content
(C|Net)   Merry Christmas; enjoy your canceled flight   (cnet.com) divider line
    PSA, Southwest Airlines, Airline, Delta Air Lines, United Airlines, Denver International Airport  
Stands With A Tiny Fist [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
*shrugs* This happens more or less every christmas holiday. If you don't absolutely _have_ to fly during the Christmas Shiatshow, don't fly. Anything at all goes wrong and you're hosed.
 
groppet [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
My buddy ended up coming with me to my folks cause his flight got all wonky and cancelled. He was planning on staying out west til new years visiting family and friends but with the weather and airlines that was done.
 
HighlanderRPI
‘’ 1 hour ago  
They could make a movie about it, perhaps a mother desperately trying to get home to her son and meeting with a portly musician along the way
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Oh, your flight was cancelled? How cute...

/still missing u, JC
 
Salmon
‘’ 1 hour ago  

HighlanderRPI: They could make a movie about it, perhaps a mother desperately trying to get home to her son and meeting with a portly musician along the way


John Candy?
 
darinwil
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I swear people who fly often are the same as those who ride out a hurricane and then exclaim, "We didn't expect it to be this bad". With the forecasting we have now days how dumb do you have to be to think, "oh look at that big storm coming, oh well I am going to be the lucky one, I am special"

/dnrtfa
//If it happens to me, I hope I meet Dell Griffith
///Three shower rings (helium filled duh)!
 
asymptonic [TotalFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  

darinwil: I swear people who fly often are the same as those who ride out a hurricane and then exclaim, "We didn't expect it to be this bad". With the forecasting we have now days how dumb do you have to be to think, "oh look at that big storm coming, oh well I am going to be the lucky one, I am special"

/dnrtfa
//If it happens to me, I hope I meet Dell Griffith
///Three shower rings (helium filled duh)!


Non-refundable tickets.
 
darinwil
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
Ha! John Candy, those moments are priceless. "Yeah, it was awful. The wife was distraught and we left the little tyke there in the funeral parlor all day. All day. You know, we went back at night and apparently he had been alone all day with the corpse. He was okay though, after two, three weeks he came around and started talking again..."

Makes me laugh every time
 
Izunbacol [TotalFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
My wife was supposed to fly out this evening.  No call, no text, no email - her brother called and asked if she'd gotten a new flight since hers was cancelled.

SW's website was borderline functional, but showed no flights until Weds.  The phone system was apparently overloaded - she either sat on hold or had the system just hang up on her.  She just tried to call them back and it autoforwarded to a Target gift card activation line (can't make this shiat up).

She's a pretty loyal SWA customer, and she's livid.  Looks like people on reddit are just as livid.

Southwest is blaming the weather for their 1114 flight cancellations.

Funny, American Airlines only scrapped 13 today. United nixed 175. Delta had 476.  But sure, it's all because of the Weather.

Meanwhile...  it looks like there's more to the Southwest Airlines meltdown...  

Threaten to fire your staff if they don't work mandatory overtime on Christmas week?  That'll go over well.
 
darinwil
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

asymptonic: darinwil: I swear people who fly often are the same as those who ride out a hurricane and then exclaim, "We didn't expect it to be this bad". With the forecasting we have now days how dumb do you have to be to think, "oh look at that big storm coming, oh well I am going to be the lucky one, I am special"

/dnrtfa
//If it happens to me, I hope I meet Dell Griffith
///Three shower rings (helium filled duh)!

Non-refundable tickets.


Heh, "oh, <mood-darkens>Your farked</mood-darkens>"
 
Izunbacol [TotalFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

Stands With A Tiny Fist: *shrugs* This happens more or less every christmas holiday. If you don't absolutely _have_ to fly during the Christmas Shiatshow, don't fly. Anything at all goes wrong and you're hosed.


Christmas Day used to be a secret perfect day to fly.  Half-empty planes, light traffic, deserted terminals, and for the most part crews and staff were chill.
 
NathanAllen
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
Hazard of travelling.

You know what's worse than being stranded?

Being upset and stranded.
 
jclaggett
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

Izunbacol: My wife was supposed to fly out this evening.  No call, no text, no email - her brother called and asked if she'd gotten a new flight since hers was cancelled.

SW's website was borderline functional, but showed no flights until Weds.  The phone system was apparently overloaded - she either sat on hold or had the system just hang up on her.  She just tried to call them back and it autoforwarded to a Target gift card activation line (can't make this shiat up).

She's a pretty loyal SWA customer, and she's livid.  Looks like people on reddit are just as livid.

Southwest is blaming the weather for their 1114 flight cancellations.

Funny, American Airlines only scrapped 13 today. United nixed 175. Delta had 476.  But sure, it's all because of the Weather.

Meanwhile...  it looks like there's more to the Southwest Airlines meltdown...  

Threaten to fire your staff if they don't work mandatory overtime on Christmas week?  That'll go over well.


Friend of mine showed me that the other day. I wish I could say was flabbergasted. But these days, nothing of that nature surprises me.
 
RepoManTSM
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
#firstworldproblemes
 
ScrimBoy
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
Just rent a car and drive.
Planes, Trains & Automobiles (Marathon Car Rental Scene)
nsfw language.
 
darinwil
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

Izunbacol: My wife was supposed to fly out this evening.  No call, no text, no email - her brother called and asked if she'd gotten a new flight since hers was cancelled.

SW's website was borderline functional, but showed no flights until Weds.  The phone system was apparently overloaded - she either sat on hold or had the system just hang up on her.  She just tried to call them back and it autoforwarded to a Target gift card activation line (can't make this shiat up).

She's a pretty loyal SWA customer, and she's livid.  Looks like people on reddit are just as livid.

Southwest is blaming the weather for their 1114 flight cancellations.

Funny, American Airlines only scrapped 13 today. United nixed 175. Delta had 476.  But sure, it's all because of the Weather.

Meanwhile...  it looks like there's more to the Southwest Airlines meltdown...  

Threaten to fire your staff if they don't work mandatory overtime on Christmas week?  That'll go over well.


Sorry it sounds like she's stuck, hopefully she can work through it without too much extra trouble.
The airline industry as a whole (I am sure there might be a few carriers that don't totally fubar it up) needs to be reformed, and like actually not just the ever failing crap that bails most of them out in the past. They sound like all the other places that scramble to achieve the bottom bid, then are surprised when you cut everything to achieve JIT that the smallest wrinkle can become a train wreck. I wouldn't be too surprised when they all come crawling back asking for some sort of relief cause of their own poor financial logistics, "ooh please help us, Xmas was not as good as we expected and we don't have enough cash on hand to maintain the cash flow".
 
mistahtom
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
functionisalwaystaken
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

mistahtom: [Fark user image image 425x232]


If I had a flight cancelled for that reason my blame would be 10% crew and 90% airline.

You want to sell the flights, you should have more staff available than you need

I had a flight yesterday and went into the day knowing it might be cancelled.  It was late, then we sat at the gate waiting for two families on late connecting flights.
it's Christmas. It's a clusterfark.  I was safe and pretty confident my flight was going to depart when I arrived at the airport.  If it didnt fly I would have credit for when I fly next. Getting angry with staff working Christmas Eve wouldn't accomplish a thing.
 
jmr61
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

darinwil: I swear people who fly often are the same as those who ride out a hurricane and then exclaim, "We didn't expect it to be this bad". With the forecasting we have now days how dumb do you have to be to think, "oh look at that big storm coming, oh well I am going to be the lucky one, I am special"

/dnrtfa
//If it happens to me, I hope I meet Dell Griffith
///Three shower rings (helium filled duh)!


Real frequent fliers are not the complainers. Real ones know the deal.
 
mistahtom
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

functionisalwaystaken: mistahtom: [Fark user image image 425x232]

If I had a flight cancelled for that reason my blame would be 10% crew and 90% airline.

You want to sell the flights, you should have more staff available than you need

I had a flight yesterday and went into the day knowing it might be cancelled.  It was late, then we sat at the gate waiting for two families on late connecting flights.
it's Christmas. It's a clusterfark.  I was safe and pretty confident my flight was going to depart when I arrived at the airport.  If it didnt fly I would have credit for when I fly next. Getting angry with staff working Christmas Eve wouldn't accomplish a thing.


Yeah that lady was a MAGA twunt.
 
