(CNN)   Ten people and countless kangaroos buried in avalanche   (cnn.com) divider line
22
•       •       •

22 Comments     (+0 »)
Somaticasual [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Still, At least we avoided the much more australian
"Countless Kangaroos bury ten people in avalanche"
 
Grumpy Cat [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Creichy!
 
mjjt [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
They should have tied their kangaroos down, sport
 
Sin_City_Superhero [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Grumpy Cat [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Don't Australians call avalanches snowallopers? Or oopsy snowsies? You know it'd be something adorably fun.
 
fatassbastard [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Looks to be a right dog's breakfast.
 
Wadded Beef [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Grumpy Cat: Don't Australians call avalanches snowallopers? Or oopsy snowsies? You know it'd be something adorably fun.


Chazzwazzas.
 
Neondistraction
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Sin_City_Superhero: [i.pinimg.com image 443x388]


They'll be dead soon.

farking kangaroos.
 
EBN-OZN
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Everything kills you there. Snakes, spiders, sharks, crocs, stingrays. Even the snow.
 
Spiritual Pagan [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
GoodDoctorB
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Driver [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Loucifer
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
Not a g'tag mate!
 
JustMatt
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
Tymast
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
Massa Damnata
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
There's been no kangaroos sighted in Austria since the avalanche.

MillionDollarMo [TotalFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

Tymast: [Fark user image image 320x180]


The Avalanches - Frontier Psychiatrist (Official Video)
Youtube qLrnkK2YEcE
 
Hoopy Frood [TotalFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
They might find the people, but they're never going to find those kangaroos.
 
Tymast
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

MillionDollarMo: Tymast: [Fark user image image 320x180]

[YouTube video: The Avalanches - Frontier Psychiatrist (Official Video)]


From oz as well
 
Cythraul
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
Upon reading headline, my first thought was, "Australia has mountains high enough for snow?"  Silly me.
 
Sexy Jesus
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
Is it supposed to get more funny, or funny at all, the more it is belabored? It's not working for me.

Me, re-reading headline, hoping for a laugh:
Fano
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
Why for you put me in the cold cold ground?
 
