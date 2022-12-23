 Skip to content
(Stars and Stripes)   How do US troops entertain themselves while stationed in Kuwait desert? Nighttime scorpion hunts. Bonus: They have waiting lists   (stripes.com) divider line
    More: Creepy, Arachnid, Adan Guzman, Joseph Neitz, Scorpion, ALI AL SALEM AIR BASE, 386th Air Expeditionary Wing, scorpion-hunting, Arabian fat-tailed scorpion  
BigMax [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
Careful with those scorpions. They will rock you like a hurricane!
 
North_Central_Positronics [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Bad Boys Hunting Wild!
 
studebaker hoch [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Bark scorpions fluoresce brightly under UV light and you don't have to travel to the Middle East to find them.
 
King Something [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  

studebaker hoch: Bark scorpions fluoresce brightly under UV light and you don't have to travel to the Middle East to find them.


US troops stationed in Kuwait generally don't have too much say in that whole "you don't have to travel to the Middle East" matter.
 
johnny_vegas [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

studebaker hoch: you don't have to travel to the Middle East to find them.


Wait, there was a choice???
 
Benevolent Misanthrope [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

studebaker hoch: Bark scorpions fluoresce brightly under UV light and you don't have to travel to the Middle East to find them.


You think they're doing this for shiats and giggles?

They're doing it to prove to Brass that there are f*cking deadly scorpions there.  The higher-ups won't ship them anti-venom, because they have been assured by... <vague hand wave> someone... that there aren't enough of them to worry about.  So no anti-venom, no matter what people on the ground are telling them.
 
Noticeably F.A.T. [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Benevolent Misanthrope: studebaker hoch: Bark scorpions fluoresce brightly under UV light and you don't have to travel to the Middle East to find them.

You think they're doing this for shiats and giggles?


Based on every conversation I've ever had with anyone in the military... Yes. Regardless of any other reason, poops 'n chuckles is absolutely a factor.
 
King Something [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Noticeably F.A.T.: Benevolent Misanthrope: studebaker hoch: Bark scorpions fluoresce brightly under UV light and you don't have to travel to the Middle East to find them.

You think they're doing this for shiats and giggles?

Based on every conversation I've ever had with anyone in the military... Yes. Regardless of any other reason, poops 'n chuckles is absolutely a factor.


Was in the Army, can confirm.
 
Theeng
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
Hunting local wildlife is a time honored tradition in the US Army, hell they designed a cheap as fark shotgun from old muskets just for frontier troops in the 1800s.
 
RepoManTSM
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
Is that what they're calling it now?
 
Ragin' Asian
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
"Al Salem" means "Welcome". Guess that doesn't include scorpions.

Those look like big scorpions. Painful, but not really venomous.
 
Salmon
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

RepoManTSM: Is that what they're calling it now?


back in my day, they called it crackers.
 
farkitallletitend
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
Fun practice for finding the next Sadaam.
 
Subtonic
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
These idiots are a goddamn special brand of stupid and...

*recalls own mispent youth*

Like I said, this is just harmless fun.
 
mistahtom
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
Fark headline 2035: C) because service members have been hunting them to extinction.
 
Billy Liar
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

farkitallletitend: Fun practice for finding the next Sadaam.


Coulda shipped 'em to Florida
 
aungen [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
I hear whackin' it more than 5 times a day can lead to painful skin conditions.

Especially if you're bad at it and it takes a while, and you lose your freaking mind and wobble around like a dinodork.

Not that I would know about such things.  Acorpion hunting might just keep you busy enough to avoid that problem.
 
DarkSoulNoHope
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
Jarhead - Scorpion Fight Chongo Handles His Business
Youtube 2scLhEdWwAU
 
YouPeopleAreCrazy
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

Benevolent Misanthrope: You think they're doing this for shiats and giggles?


Yes.

Southern Turkey
Find a good size scorpion.
Find a large centipede (12" long, fat as your thumb)

Put them in a 20 mil ammo can.
Shake it up.

Place your bets.
 
aungen [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
Dammit 1 handed typing
 
Kalyco Jack
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
So that's what you do for fun in dry countries.
 
berylman [TotalFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
That looks...cuddly
i.pinimg.comView Full Size
 
My Sober Alt
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


Someday aliens will invade earth and put those of us they think are worth preserving in similar displays. The rest of us will either be killed or enslaved.

Merry Christmas!
 
dababler
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

Ragin' Asian: "Al Salem" means "Welcome". Guess that doesn't include scorpions.

Those look like big scorpions. Painful, but not really venomous.


Unless you're a dog
 
Theeng
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
I spent a day in Diego Garcia once, I'm pretty sure the people there would kill for something like this.  That place is the epitome of boredom.
 
aungen [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

My Sober Alt: [Fark user image 850x530]

Someday aliens will invade earth and put those of us they think are worth preserving in similar displays. The rest of us will either be killed or enslaved.

Merry Christmas!


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
