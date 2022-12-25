 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Some Guy)   Small town in the UK does a great service for the lonely on Christmas. Local Farkers encouraged to leave their basements and come on out and socialize   (clactonandfrintongazette.co.uk) divider line
13
    More: Sappy, Christmas, Cooking, Christmas crackers, Lisa Andrews, Christmas tree, most important local issues, Christmas music, Community Voluntary Services Tendring  
•       •       •

408 clicks; posted to Main » on 25 Dec 2022 at 7:05 PM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



13 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
RepoManTSM
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I'm away from home today and have treated it like any other Sunday. Best Christmas ever.
 
RandomInternetComment
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I wish this was a service provided as default by all governments.
 
Teddy Brosevelt
‘’ 1 hour ago  
So once they get together and aren't lonely are they immediately kicked out of the Lonely On Christmas get together?

.... But then when they're kicked out they're lonely again so they can go back in but then once they're in they aren't lonely so they get kicked out and man I think I smoked too much weed
 
fatassbastard [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Teddy Brosevelt: So once they get together and aren't lonely are they immediately kicked out of the Lonely On Christmas get together?

.... But then when they're kicked out they're lonely again so they can go back in but then once they're in they aren't lonely so they get kicked out and man I think I smoked too much weed


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
johnny_vegas [TotalFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
So does subby's mom

/okay maybe not great
 
foo monkey
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
Thanks Subby.  I had no idea the cure for social anxiety was to hang out with strangers.  Brilliant.  Next you'll tell me I'd look so much prettier if only I smiled more.
 
mistahtom
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
Go away, baitin!
 
cookiedough
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
I socialized tons last night with a dozen family members plus one niece facetime during the party as she was in an airport coming home from S Korea . 
This introvert is too pooped to pop right now and enjoyed my nice quiet day today to recharge
 
Uncontrolled_Jibe
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

foo monkey: Thanks Subby.  I had no idea the cure for social anxiety was to hang out with strangers.  Brilliant.  Next you'll tell me I'd look so much prettier if only I smiled more.


Next thing people will say that the cure for poverty is to have money you don't have now.

/Welcome to Fark...Home of the Anti-Social Socialists.
 
RepoManTSM
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

Uncontrolled_Jibe: foo monkey: Thanks Subby.  I had no idea the cure for social anxiety was to hang out with strangers.  Brilliant.  Next you'll tell me I'd look so much prettier if only I smiled more.

Next thing people will say that the cure for poverty is to have money you don't have now.

/Welcome to Fark...Home of the Anti-Social Socialists.


I literally hate it when people confuse anti-social personality disorder with social anxiety disorder.
 
GermanGoodness
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
I wish I were alone this Christmas (aside from my pup). Instead, I'm spending it with the soon-to-be-ex BF of 8 years who I found out is cheating on me. He doesn't know I know yet. I can't afford to move out yet so I'm biding my time until our lease is up in July. It's so farking hard to fake a smile on my face. I don't know how to make it until July.
 
Binx
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

foo monkey: Thanks Subby.  I had no idea the cure for social anxiety was to hang out with strangers.  Brilliant.  Next you'll tell me I'd look so much prettier if only I smiled more.


Um, this is for people who are lonely. In other words, looking for human contact. I think it's a nice gesture.
 
foo monkey
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

Binx: foo monkey: Thanks Subby.  I had no idea the cure for social anxiety was to hang out with strangers.  Brilliant.  Next you'll tell me I'd look so much prettier if only I smiled more.

Um, this is for people who are lonely. In other words, looking for human contact. I think it's a nice gesture.


I don't want anything for Christmas, MOM!  That doesn't mean get me stuff you think I'd like or that I'm difficult to buy for, so I have to pretend to like it to make you feel better.  It means I want nothing!
 
Displayed 13 of 13 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
 
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

Come check out what's behind the curtain.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.