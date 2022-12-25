 Skip to content
(Daily Mail)   Winter wonderland or dystopian hellhole? Spoiler: San Francisco   (dailymail.co.uk) divider line
23
    More: Fail  
•       •       •

23 Comments     (+0 »)
phygz [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
whynotboth.jpeg
 
Bob_Laublaw [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
dystopian hellhole besieged by the city's famed drug addicts.

It's *almost* like the media intentionally attempts to de-humanize marginalized citizens
 
optikeye [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
JFC. You could find those scene in Salt Lake City, Jacksonville, Nashville, And most place in Florida, and it's probably 99.9 percent less chance of getting randomly shot in motel parking lot than Atlanta.

OMG....zoom in on a pile of clothes on the street and a guy swigging some Jack Daniels.
Horrible.
 
Bob_Laublaw [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
Look, I'm just saying without hyperbole that being made to see poverty is a total dystopian nightmare for us all

This is horrific 

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
optikeye [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  

Bob_Laublaw: Look, I'm just saying without hyperbole that being made to see poverty is a total dystopian nightmare for us all

This is horrific 

[Fark user image 694x580]


I've seen worse at the ATL airport at the Delta Gate with folks waiting to go to Disneyworld.
 
make me some tea [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Yes, San Francisco has a temperate climate and therefore has a high population of unhoused people. That will probably always be the case.
 
Ass_Master_Flash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
UN Plaza? Its never looked better
 
elvisaintdead [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

Bob_Laublaw: Look, I'm just saying without hyperbole that being made to see poverty is a total dystopian nightmare for us all

This is horrific 

[Fark user image 694x580]


spoiler alert: that's actually a poop
 
edmo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Gosh, those darn homeless people spoiling the view of our taxpayer funded thingy.
 
koder [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Please believe us that California is miserable and everything where you are is just fine.
 
make me some tea [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

koder: Please believe us that California is miserable and everything where you are is just fine.


It's truly terrible here stay away far away horrible weather fires flooding mudslides freeways liberals committing crimes
 
Subtonic
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
Tuesday in Scranton?
 
waxbeans
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
Dude.  Give them homes or please stfu. Please.  Seriously.
 
sinner4ever
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
Fark California and New York. They make a lot of money and don't care about the poor people they abuse to do so.
The government is supposed to be there to protect the citizens. Increasingly , it seems like the government is only here to protect wealthy coastal a-holes.
 
sinner4ever
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

Subtonic: Tuesday in Scranton?


Difficulty, most people live off $10-$12 an hour in Scranton.
 
BigNumber12 [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
"Her clip shows a homeless person under a blanket just a few yards away from the Winter Wanderland market in the sunken Hallidie Plaza"


Who in God's name signed off on that?? That stretch of Market, down through UN Plaza, is effectively Ground Zero for San Francisco's homeless / street violence problem. That's some serious pie-in-the-sky delusion in play there.
 
mistahtom
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
Sure, Daily Fail.
 
BigNumber12 [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

sinner4ever: Fark California and New York. They make a lot of money and don't care about the poor people they abuse to do so.
The government is supposed to be there to protect the citizens. Increasingly , it seems like the government is only here to protect wealthy coastal a-holes.


Spoken like an out-of-towner who doesn't have clue 1 as to how much San Francisco spends on homeless services each year.
 
Another Government Employee
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

optikeye: Bob_Laublaw: Look, I'm just saying without hyperbole that being made to see poverty is a total dystopian nightmare for us all

This is horrific 

[Fark user image 694x580]

I've seen worse at the ATL airport at the Delta Gate with folks waiting to go to Disneyworld.


You kid, but I have been in ATL for an early flight and had to step over sleeping bodies to get to security.
 
AAAAGGGGHHHH
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
Such a disgusting sight! I was just telling Karen as I was buying her a new Lexus with bow the other day "Why can't the poor stop trying to spoil Christmastime for everyone? Who can associate homeless people with the Holidays".

th-thumbnailer.cdn-si-edu.comView Full Size
 
adamatari
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
"Besieged"? Do they have guns, and are they holding people hostage? Are people trapped in the market with the police and trying to hold out while their food and water is being cut off?

No? Then they aren't "besieged."
 
sinner4ever
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

BigNumber12: sinner4ever: Fark California and New York. They make a lot of money and don't care about the poor people they abuse to do so.
The government is supposed to be there to protect the citizens. Increasingly , it seems like the government is only here to protect wealthy coastal a-holes.

Spoken like an out-of-towner who doesn't have clue 1 as to how much San Francisco spends on homeless services each year.


I know you spent millions on an apartment complex made out of shipping containers. A home in Scranton can be bought for between $60,000 and $80,000.
 
BigNumber12 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  

sinner4ever: BigNumber12: sinner4ever: Fark California and New York. They make a lot of money and don't care about the poor people they abuse to do so.
The government is supposed to be there to protect the citizens. Increasingly , it seems like the government is only here to protect wealthy coastal a-holes.

Spoken like an out-of-towner who doesn't have clue 1 as to how much San Francisco spends on homeless services each year.

I know you spent millions on an apartment complex made out of shipping containers. A home in Scranton can be bought for between $60,000 and $80,000.


lol... Scranton.

Thanks for confirming.
 
