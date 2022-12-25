 Skip to content
(AccuWeather)   The West Coast takes mercy on the Midwest, except Texas which isn't really the Midwest and has done nothing to deserve a break
MBooda
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
At the very least, this corridor is likely to face rounds of heavy rainfall for the latter part of the week.

Lovin' it. Heavy rainfall means fewer fireworks. Easier on emergency rooms, not to mention our dog's nerves.
 
sex_and_drugs_for_ian [BareFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
A negative aspect of a warmup that follows an outbreak of Arctic air is the potential for widespread fog. Fog can form when warm, moist air flows over the top of snow cover or cold ground
.

If driving in fog, be sure to hit the gas, turn on the high beams, and stay as close to the car in front of you as possible (you don't want to lose sight of their taillights, obviously).
 
Craw Fu
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
Typically with this kind of weather change,we end up with collapsed roofs as the snow holds a lot of the rainfall and gets very heavy. Invest in roofing companies in 2023.
 
powhound
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

sex_and_drugs_for_ian: A negative aspect of a warmup that follows an outbreak of Arctic air is the potential for widespread fog. Fog can form when warm, moist air flows over the top of snow cover or cold ground
.

If driving in fog, be sure to hit the gas, turn on the high beams, and stay as close to the car in front of you as possible (you don't want to lose sight of their taillights, obviously).


Fog above ice below. Might as well close your eyes and use the force.
 
WhiskeyTeat [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
<cough-cough, giggle> Enjoy those secondhand lefty vibes, fam!
 
eagles95 [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

sex_and_drugs_for_ian: A negative aspect of a warmup that follows an outbreak of Arctic air is the potential for widespread fog. Fog can form when warm, moist air flows over the top of snow cover or cold ground
.

If driving in fog, be sure to hit the gas, turn on the high beams, and stay as close to the car in front of you as possible (you don't want to lose sight of their taillights, obviously).


Kind of sounds like 95 on the east coast
 
