Calling on the power of FARK. Please help find a person missing for 3 weeks. Last known location Olympia, WA and headed to Indiana. Pix in thread
dionysusaur [TotalFark]
‘’ 21 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
dionysusaur [TotalFark]
‘’ 20 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
dionysusaur [TotalFark]
‘’ 20 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
dionysusaur [TotalFark]
‘’ 20 hours ago  
Waiting on vehicle description & plate number.
 
Thoreny [TotalFark]
‘’ 20 hours ago  
I hope it's one of those "need to get away from things for a bit" cases. Those are very common among adults. Most who go missing find their way home within 48 hours. A month missing isn't unheard of.
 
The Third Man [TotalFark]
‘’ 20 hours ago  
Is it possible to check airplane manifests to see if she did board a flight from Olympia to Indianapolis (or anywhere else)?
 
dionysusaur [TotalFark]
‘’ 20 hours ago  

The Third Man: Is it possible to check airplane manifests to see if she did board a flight from Olympia to Indianapolis (or anywhere else)?


Reports are she did not board a flight.
 
yahyahyah [TotalFark]
‘’ 19 hours ago  
Not really in the region specified, but I'll still keep an eye out, specifically for the cherry tattoo on the top of the right hand.

We can all easily do that, right?

Hurling positive karma in your direction.
 
dionysusaur [TotalFark]
‘’ 19 hours ago  

yahyahyah: Not really in the region specified, but I'll still keep an eye out, specifically for the cherry tattoo on the top of the right hand.

We can all easily do that, right?

Hurling positive karma in your direction.


Blessimgs upon you and all.
 
Squid_for_Brains [TotalFark]
‘’ 18 hours ago  
I know it's unconfirmed that she headed back to Indianapolis, but I'll keep an eye out for any reports.
 
Squid_for_Brains [TotalFark]
‘’ 17 hours ago  
Some additional info:

Fark user imageView Full Size


She seems active in the punk scene and may be / have been in a band. I usually exercise caution when a trans person goes no-contact with their families, but her mother seems to be operating in good faith and her friends are worried sick.
 
dionysusaur [TotalFark]
‘’ 14 hours ago  

Squid_for_Brains: Some additional info:

[Fark user image image 425x591]

She seems active in the punk scene and may be / have been in a band. I usually exercise caution when a trans person goes no-contact with their families, but her mother seems to be operating in good faith and her friends are worried sick.


Thank you, Squid. EIP if there's any breaking news to pass to Mom.
 
