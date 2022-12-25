 Skip to content
(NPR)   ♪ ♫ All our times have come... Here but now they're gone... Seasons don't fear Yanluo Wang... Nor do the wind, the sun or the rain.... We can be like they are... ♫ ♪   (npr.org)
studebaker hoch [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
That's one way to get the number of reported cases down to zero.
 
Negligible [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
And as we've learned from Russia, not publishing numbers is the best way to hide numbers. In no way does it allow the public to let their imagination run wild or let anyone else control the narrative.
 
MrHormel [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
Everybody have fun tonight everybody Wang Chung tonight
 
Loucifer
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
The people collecting the data have been sacked. I mean, as interred in a sack for eventual burning.
 
Pointy Tail of Satan
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
One of the disadvantages of a country with a population density of a zillion people per square mile.
 
towatchoverme
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
My life for you.
 
Sexy Jesus
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

MrHormel: Everybody have fun tonight everybody Wang Chung tonight


Wang will be here but Chung is hospitalized, drowning in his own lung tissue.
 
baron von doodle [OhFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

Loucifer: The people collecting the data have been sacked. I mean, as interred in a sack for eventual burning.


Not quite what I was looking for but I like it.
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
baron von doodle [OhFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

towatchoverme: My life for you.


All for you!
 
Theeng
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

Pointy Tail of Satan: One of the disadvantages of a country with a population density of a zillion people per square mile.


Uhhh other countries have fared better with denser populations.  China is just a good example of the pros and cons of totalitarianism.
 
mistahtom
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
Something like 8 deaths?
 
Chuck87
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
More cowbell!
 
mistahtom
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

Pointy Tail of Satan: One of the disadvantages of a country with a population density of a zillion people per square mile.


You should see the island of Java.
 
Trik
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
In my area you check the daily covid data and some days it lists zero deaths, other days it say "Suppressed".
Very comforting.
 
Some Junkie Cosmonaut [TotalFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

baron von doodle: Loucifer: The people collecting the data have been sacked. I mean, as interred in a sack for eventual burning.

Not quite what I was looking for but I like it.
[Fark user image 425x165]


Hmm hang on let's see carry the... now multi... yeah ok.  The answer is I am Groot.
 
SplittingAces
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
The real winner in China's COVID surge? Florida governor Ron DeSantis.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
mistahtom
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

mistahtom: Pointy Tail of Satan: One of the disadvantages of a country with a population density of a zillion people per square mile.

You should see the island of Java.


Java populationdensity is 1,171/km2

China is 153/Km2
 
