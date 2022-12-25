 Skip to content
(Metro)   Hell freezes over. Don Henley announces Eagles reunion tour   (metro.co.uk) divider line
    More: Cool, Storm, Meteorology, 22-year-old utility worker, coldest Christmas Eve, Ashton Robinson Cook, Wind, National Weather Service, NWS Weather Prediction Center  
BigMax [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
We should have listened to Mojo Nixon when we had the chance.
 
Jake Havechek [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Dammit all to hell...
 
delsydsoftware [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  

BigMax: We should have listened to Mojo Nixon when we had the chance.


"Poke a sharp stick...in his eye!"
 
yellowjester [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
media.tenor.comView Full Size
 
Bslim [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

yellowjester: [media.tenor.com image 498x284]


Came for this!
 
offacue [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
I have an idea, I'm not going to go.
 
RolandTGunner [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I'm sure the tickets will "swiftly" sell out.
 
yahyahyah [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Get over it.
 
LarryDan43
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Subby just got sued.
 
SalivaDoorDeli [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
AGGHHHHH 
media.tenor.comView Full Size


GGGGHHHHHHHHHHHhhhhhhuuuugh.....
 
minnesotaboy
‘’ 1 hour ago  
These old rockers sold their souls to be famous and successful, and now they are doomed to travel from casino to casino playing the same songs over and over for eternity.
 
Martian_Astronomer [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I like The Ataris' cover of "Boys of Summer" better than Don's original.
 
Mole Man
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
Joe Walsh is the only reason to listen to the Eagles.
 
SalivaDoorDeli [TotalFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
Actually, subby, that was pretty brilliant!

media.tenor.comView Full Size
 
MBooda
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
Cowboys beat 'em yesterday.
 
ProfessorTerguson [TotalFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
Zombie Glen Frey.
 
maxandgrinch [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
FTA: Does the guy with the two snow shovels also have a cigarette?  Is that part of a plan to be a Fark story next year?
 
scott4long
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

Mole Man: Joe Walsh is the only reason to listen to the Eagles.



Joe Walsh, Randy Meisner, Bernie Leadon, and Don Felder.  They were what gave the Eagles what everyone liked about the Eagles.  Henley and Frye brought little creatively or artistically to the table.  Well, that's a bit harsh, I guess, Henley has a decent singing voice.  But it's overshadowed by him and Frye putting money above everything else.
 
cyberspacedout [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
If anyone's snowed in, I'm sure there will be volunteers to dig them out.

preview.redd.itView Full Size
 
meat0918 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
Even if that was true no one would be able to afford it. The entry level ticket price would probably be $400 for nosebleed.

And that's before the scalpers got a hold of it
 
SalivaDoorDeli [TotalFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

cyberspacedout: If anyone's snowed in, I'm sure there will be volunteers to dig them out.

[preview.redd.it image 700x639]


media.tenor.comView Full Size
 
jake_lex
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
I don't think the phrase "hell freezes over" applies -- or, for that matter, ever applied -- to Eagles reunions. They're as inevitable as death itself.
 
New Rising Sun
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


Nature's way of subtly saying "you should not live here"
 
SalivaDoorDeli [TotalFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

cyberspacedout: If anyone's snowed in, I'm sure there will be volunteers to dig them out.

[preview.redd.it image 700x639]


Fark meta
 
12349876
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
LOL at everyone who thinks TFA is about the Eagles.
 
JimmySlicings
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

SalivaDoorDeli: cyberspacedout: If anyone's snowed in, I'm sure there will be volunteers to dig them out.

[preview.redd.it image 700x639]

Fark meta


Gene is such a legend.
 
SalivaDoorDeli [TotalFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

12349876: LOL at everyone who thinks TFA is about the Eagles.


Yea, It's the Fark way.

icegif.comView Full Size


This is a FUN thread!
 
bikkurikun
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
Isn't the world suffering enough already?
 
chitownmike
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

12349876: LOL at everyone who thinks TFA is about the Eagles.


Nobody cares what TFA is about
 
minnesotaboy
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
Another bunch of old famous people who put all their money in Crypto.

BACK TO WORK you octogenarians.
 
stevenvictx
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
5 grand a ticket after ticketmaster fees i'm sure.
 
Jake Havechek [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

stevenvictx: 5 grand a ticket after ticketmaster fees i'm sure.


Why not?  They started the destruction of the rock concert ticket pricing structure by charging $100 a seat for their first Hell Freezes Over tour.
 
Billy Liar
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

minnesotaboy: These old rockers sold their souls to be famous and successful, and now they are doomed to travel from casino to casino playing the same songs over and over for eternity.


simbasible.comView Full Size
 
SalivaDoorDeli [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  
Escape hell like Don....

HEAVY METAL takin' a ride--Don Felder
Youtube 2Mp8AudqJAw
 
Red Shirt Blues
‘’ less than a minute ago  

Billy Liar: minnesotaboy: These old rockers sold their souls to be famous and successful, and now they are doomed to travel from casino to casino playing the same songs over and over for eternity.

[simbasible.com image 850x478]


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
