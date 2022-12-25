 Skip to content
markie_farkie [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
You should see their Columbus Day decorations....
 
Unobtanium [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Where in the world do they store all that? Or are they so enamored of Christmas that they leave it up all year?
 
Bob_Laublaw [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
This link inspired the aroma of toast
 
RolandTGunner [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Good lord, it's like Micheals, Hobby Lobby, and WalMart exploded in that house.
Or if Santa was a hoarder...
 
dr_blasto [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Man, Florida real estate is cheap
 
Winterlight [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

RolandTGunner: Good lord, it's like Micheals, Hobby Lobby, and WalMart exploded in that house.
Or if Santa was a hoarder...


You say that like it is a bad thing.

And you would be right.
 
The Headless Horseman's Headless Horse [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Not a bad looking place if you remove the horrendous decorations, but no farking way would I ever choose to live in the area between Tampa and Lakeland.
 
markie_farkie [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Unobtanium: Where in the world do they store all that? Or are they so enamored of Christmas that they leave it up all year?


There's a shed out back but it looks a little undersized for all that crap.  My guess is they pay hundreds of dollars per month to store it all somewhere, and spend a week lugging it all home to decorate.

They probably start in August, too.

Whatever makes you happy, I suppose.
 
Badmoodman [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Unobtanium: Where in the world do they store all that? Or are they so enamored of Christmas that they leave it up all year?



The staging is way over the top. You can see that much of that would preclude anyone from living there if it was that way all the time.
 
Pinnacle Point [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
pbs.twimg.comView Full Size
 
Angry Drunk Bureaucrat [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Christmas in Florida is weird to begin with.
 
Gravitationally Challenged [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Unobtanium: Where in the world do they store all that? Or are they so enamored of Christmas that they leave it up all year?


Came here to ask both of these questions too. That would take a month or more to set up, and again to tear down!
 
BunkyBrewman [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

The Headless Horseman's Headless Horse: Not a bad looking place if you remove the horrendous decorations, but no farking way would I ever choose to live in the area between Tampa and Lakeland.


Or with an HOA
 
scobee1210 [TotalFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
Six months setting it up, six months putting it away.
 
koder [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
Twist: they're satanists.
 
WickerNipple [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
The decorations aren't nearly as ugly as this

photos.zillowstatic.comView Full Size
 
edmo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
Decent price for that house. Except the location.
 
Mrtraveler01
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

dr_blasto: Man, Florida real estate is cheap


Insurance is a biatch though.
 
The Four Ringer [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
Is there a prize for guessing the number of xmas trees?
 
Duck_of_Doom [OhFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

Unobtanium: Where in the world do they store all that? Or are they so enamored of Christmas that they leave it up all year?


Maybe it's a snowbird's house. They fly down at Thanksgiving and leave at Valentine's Day.
 
pounddawg
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

Unobtanium: Where in the world do they store all that? Or are they so enamored of Christmas that they leave it up all year?


photos.zillowstatic.comView Full Size


I'm gonna guess they leave it up all year. There are snowman in the closet.

/nttawwt
 
AppleOptionEsc
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

WickerNipple: The decorations aren't nearly as ugly as this

[photos.zillowstatic.com image 800x598]


Is a high rise any uglier than a suburbs, or pork farm? Besides some nostalgia humans have for pre-indistrialized home designs, the Hobbits, and Frank Loyd Wright, your average person won't be able to afford 5 acres in the woods. At least not while keeping their job.
 
cretinbob [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
Ha.
Also, people have never lived in that house.
 
RolandTGunner [TotalFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

cretinbob: Ha.
Also, people have never lived in that house.


Certainly not people as we know them.
 
Turbo Cojones [TotalFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

edmo: Decent price for that house. Except the location.


Correction:  it was a decent price at 200k and then it went crazy. Notice the bargain center cabinets and fixtures.

But yeah, the location is terrible unless you chopper into town.
 
Megathuma [TotalFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
I found the owners.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Flint Largechest
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

Unobtanium: Where in the world do they store all that? Or are they so enamored of Christmas that they leave it up all year?


Do we really want to know the answer to that though?
 
gregario
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
Looks like a decent house but the new owners are going to need a 40' dumpster for all that crap.
 
strutin
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

WickerNipple: The decorations aren't nearly as ugly as this

[photos.zillowstatic.com image 800x598]

Eek! Did they film Edward Scissorhands in that suburb?
encrypted-tbn0.gstatic.comView Full Size
 
Rene ala Carte [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
Looks like the Florida division of this place.

theenchantedmanor.comView Full Size
michigan.orgView Full Size
 
DiDGr8 [BareFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

Duck_of_Doom: Maybe it's a snowbird's house. They fly down at Thanksgiving and leave at Valentine's Day.


All the "Let it Snow" throw pillows and wall art strongly suggests that. Somebody really likes the idea of winter (that doesn't have to deal with the reality).
 
maxandgrinch [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
Some houses have dream-catchers, this one has dust-catchers
 
indylaw [TotalFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
That can't be Plant City. I expected more pig shiat and broken down tractors.
 
DiDGr8 [BareFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

WickerNipple: The decorations aren't nearly as ugly as this

[photos.zillowstatic.com image 800x598]


As a FL resident, the thing that jumps out at me is the lack of blue tarps on roofs. And the number of two story houses. They are away from the coast, but those are both outliers right now.

Plant City probably has a higher incidence of sinkholes, tbh.
 
p89tech
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

BunkyBrewman: The Headless Horseman's Headless Horse: Not a bad looking place if you remove the horrendous decorations, but no farking way would I ever choose to live in the area between Tampa and Lakeland.

Or with an HOA


Imagine what the outside would look like if they didn't have an HOA. (shudder)
 
