(Some Guy)   What can you make with 1.5 tons of tomatoes and sand?   (news.abplive.com) divider line
vudukungfu [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Gritty marinara
 
North_Central_Positronics [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Just because you can do something doesn't mean you should.
 
Uchiha_Cycliste [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
A big mess?
A sandy bathtub filled with tomatoe pulp for a skunk bath.
A brooch?
 
Winterlight [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
img-comment-fun.9cache.comView Full Size
 
King Something [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The world's largest bottle of ketchup
 
FormlessOne
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
No clue, but I'll bet Chipotle will taint it regardless and have thousands of folks screaming while shiatting sandy salsa.
 
abhorrent1
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
Well, you could give them to hungry people. Or, you can just waste them for your "art".
 
Serious Post on Serious Thread
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
Worst Italian lube ever?

/Italian
 
MrHormel [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
Sexy time in New Jersey?
 
trerro [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
I hope he plans on thoroughly disposing of that or it's going to be the world's largest collection of fruit flies in the spring.
 
whither_apophis
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
A hat or a brooch or a pterodactyl
 
Pointy Tail of Satan
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
Pizza polish,
 
mistahtom
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
Why TF u using large quantities of food for art projects?
 
JustHereForThePics
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Sexy Jesus
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
Next month: famine in Odisha.
 
LeroyB
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
Crunchy Ketchup / Krunchy Catsup
 
Porous Horace
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
Mmm... tomato sand witch.
 
maudibjr
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
Your new jersey mom  ovulating from two states away
 
mikaloyd [OhFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
Either  a small but weird European village festival, or large scale period art that is hard to sell
 
bighairyguy [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

vudukungfu: Gritty marinara


He had a very small role in The Godfather.
 
Billy Liar
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
Open a Papa John's?
 
My Sober Alt
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
A Fark headline?
 
RepoManTSM
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
A walking clock?
 
