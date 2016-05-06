 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Wales Online)   Behold the Duke of Lancaster, a frozen-in-time cruise ship docked on the Welsh coast that's not moved in decades. Bonus: it's loaded with arcade games from the 'golden era'   (walesonline.co.uk) divider line
7
    More: Cool, Cruise ship, magnificent 1950s cruise ship, Ship, John's son Antony, Duchy of Lancaster, ambitious plans, Network Rail, first-class quarters  
•       •       •

798 clicks; posted to Main » on 25 Dec 2022 at 3:14 PM (36 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



7 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
Fano
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
British "Golden Era" arcade games
 
R.O.U.S
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
CSB: Saw that from the train years ago when visiting the UK. Jumped off at the next stop and went to take a look, got screamed at in unintelligible Welsh by an old guy, got back on the train and went to an abandoned castle instead.
/CSB
 
dyhchong
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
Not to be confused with the Duke of Doncaster (sort of).

encrypted-tbn0.gstatic.comView Full Size
 
HighlanderRPI
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

R.O.U.S: unintelligible Welsh


Your statement is redundant
 
MBooda
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
mtbhucker
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
Holy Crap!  Tailgunner.  I loved that game. I used to sneak down to the "bad arcade" where drugs were sold. I was 9.  I must of gone almost everyday in the summer of 79. It was glorious
 
HFK [TotalFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  
Article writer has no idea what they are talking about.

The games were removed 10 years ago by a group of collectors. They had to rent a crane to remove the games from the deck. This article is well worth a few minutes of your time as it is quite a good story.

https://arcadeblogger.com/2016/05/06/arcade-raid-the-duke-of-lancaster-ship/
 
Displayed 7 of 7 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
 
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

All the submissions, none of the calories.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.