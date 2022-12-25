 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Fox 2 St. Louis)   Life imitating art   (fox2now.com) divider line
8
    More: Fail, English-language films, A Christmas Story, Illinois, Christmas Story, American films, famous scene, Missouri, Ohio River  
•       •       •

659 clicks; posted to Main » on 25 Dec 2022 at 2:26 PM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



8 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
edmo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
They ain't real bright down at that end of the state.
 
pastramithemosterotic
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Subby, I would have also accepted "slow news day" as a headline
 
maxandgrinch [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Did it have a warning label on the post or small print on screen during the movie that inspired this?

Legal professionals need work too
 
Ragin' Asian
‘’ 1 hour ago  
When driving through Illinois, I noticed Cairo along with Thebes. These people were really horny for Egypt even before Howard Carter made it cool.
 
nick_papagiorgio [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Wearing the shirt regarding that scene as we speak.

/this means something
//cup of warm water
 
almostsane [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

nick_papagiorgio: Wearing the shirt regarding that scene as we speak.

/this means something
//cup of warm water


If no warm water is immediately available, someone else cupping their hands around the stuck appendage and breathing on it should be enough to loosen it.
 
dywed88
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

almostsane: nick_papagiorgio: Wearing the shirt regarding that scene as we speak.

/this means something
//cup of warm water

If no warm water is immediately available, someone else cupping their hands around the stuck appendage and breathing on it should be enough to loosen it.


I thought you were going to say someone cupping their hands and them being filled with another warm fluid to use.
 
Some Junkie Cosmonaut [TotalFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

dywed88: almostsane: nick_papagiorgio: Wearing the shirt regarding that scene as we speak.

/this means something
//cup of warm water

If no warm water is immediately available, someone else cupping their hands around the stuck appendage and breathing on it should be enough to loosen it.

I thought you were going to say someone cupping their hands and them being filled with another warm fluid to use.


What, some soda perhaps?  Tea?

/I'd hope it wasn't anything too weird, try that and the poor bastard will just get pissed
 
Displayed 8 of 8 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
 
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

$10 a month since 19 aught diddly.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.