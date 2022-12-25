 Skip to content
(MSN)   Florida is HAPPENING folks, it's growing and now leads the US population growth for the first time in 65 years   (msn.com) divider line
    More: Florida, Miami, Population, Population growth, fastest-growing population, Southern United States, United States, population growth rates, Miami Beach, Florida  
arrogantbastich [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
Rats in the corn!
 
GardenWeasel [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
Covid rubs its receptors together in glee.
 
Mugato [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
Wow, South Beach wasn't that packed when I was there last. It must be a lot easier to get coke.
 
Exile On Beale Street [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
*shrugs*
Good?
 
eurotrader [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
Florida is similar to the last stage of a Ponzi scheme. The people capable of long term thought are cashing out and the rubes are giving them a profit on the way out before  it all falls apart.
 
koder [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
Now build a wall and contain the problem.
 
snowjack [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  

Exile On Beale Street: *shrugs*
Good?


Probably not.
 
snowjack [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  

koder: Now build a wall and contain the problem.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Zombie Jesus [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Retirement destination for boomers grows as boomers retire.

How will we ever solve this mystery?
 
snowjack [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  

eurotrader: Florida is similar to the last stage of a Ponzi scheme. The people capable of long term thought are cashing out and the rubes are giving them a profit on the way out before  it all falls apart.


Yeah, I wouldn't be buying real estate in Florida. Even if I had other reasons to move there (which I absolutely do not).

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Mr. Coffee Nerves [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Tons of old people dependent on Social Security as their primary source of income arriving just as the GOP is trying to eliminate Social Security and "hundred year" storms are happening every summer.

Clearly the only way we're going to solve this dilemma is corporate tax cuts and bringing the full weight of the federal government to stop a drag brunch.
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
So, much like the Titanic, Florida will be at full capacity when disaster strikes again?
 
edmo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
"For the third most-populous state to also be the fastest growing is notable because it requires significant population gains," the bureau's Marc Perry, Luke Rogers and Kristie Wilder said in a statement.

Those people work in statistics. Scary, I think.
 
Farking Clown Shoes [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  

koder: Now build a wall and contain the problem.


I can think of a better and cheaper solution:

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
NewportBarGuy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Good luck getting home insurance.
 
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Good for them. We don't need to end up.like kost countries in Europe that have a negative population growth, except for Ireland I suppose. They don't say breed like the Irish for nothin'.
 
NewportBarGuy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  

kdawg7736: Good for them. We don't need to end up.like kost countries in Europe that have a negative population growth, except for Ireland I suppose. They don't say breed like the Irish for nothin'.


This is not breeding, it's population shifting within the country.
 
Turbo Cojones [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

NewportBarGuy: kdawg7736: Good for them. We don't need to end up.like kost countries in Europe that have a negative population growth, except for Ireland I suppose. They don't say breed like the Irish for nothin'.

This is not breeding, it's population shifting within the country.


Well yeah, enjoy your blizzard bomb?  At least a hurricane only lasts for a  few hours.

So dad was an officer with Gulf American which was the developer which sold all that "swamp land" in W Florida.  They built Cape Coral, Golden Gate and a slew of resorts to attract potential buyers.

They were excoriated for selling the land without utilities and sued because it was supposedly without value.  Population today is 800,000 and is some of the hottest real estate in the country.

Few people have lost money investing in FL real estate.
 
NewportBarGuy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

Turbo Cojones: NewportBarGuy: kdawg7736: Good for them. We don't need to end up.like kost countries in Europe that have a negative population growth, except for Ireland I suppose. They don't say breed like the Irish for nothin'.

This is not breeding, it's population shifting within the country.

Well yeah, enjoy your blizzard bomb?  At least a hurricane only lasts for a  few hours.

So dad was an officer with Gulf American which was the developer which sold all that "swamp land" in W Florida.  They built Cape Coral, Golden Gate and a slew of resorts to attract potential buyers.

They were excoriated for selling the land without utilities and sued because it was supposedly without value.  Population today is 800,000 and is some of the hottest real estate in the country.

Few people have lost money investing in FL real estate.


Oh hell no. My dad went to UF back in the 60's and explained how it all works. How the same property guys seem to go in cycles of boom and bust with real estate development. Only the last 20 years is all boom. Total goldmine for a lot of people.
 
roddikinsathome [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

arrogantbastich: Rats in the corn!


Somebody poisoned the water hole!!
 
roddikinsathome [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

GardenWeasel: Covid rubs its receptors together in glee.


Mandatory Post:
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Nintenfreak [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Climate Change: Not for long.
 
Pants full of macaroni!! [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Just in time for the state to become one with the ocean.
 
atomic-age [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Poor Carl Hiaasen.
 
DayeOfJustice
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Its obvious. Tons of retirees and conservatives have flocked to the state because they don't belive in climate change, love desantis' lib trolling, and Trump's impression of a racist grifter grampa simspon.
 
powhound
‘’ 1 hour ago  
~~~~\o/~~~~~~~~

/gave up on the shark
 
bzdrummer
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Unda
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Mr. Coffee Nerves: Tons of old people dependent on Social Security as their primary source of income arriving just as the GOP is trying to eliminate Social Security and "hundred year" storms are happening every summer.

Clearly the only way we're going to solve this dilemma is corporate tax cuts and bringing the full weight of the federal government to stop a drag brunch.


I guarantee if they try to eliminate it, it will be "phased in" - i.e. the olds will get their money, and the youngs will pay for it. Probably with a tax on student loans or something.
 
MikeBoomshadow [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

atomic-age: Poor Carl Hiaasen.


He's dead. Lucky bastard.
 
Rapmaster2000 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
nzherald.co.nzView Full Size
 
MikeBoomshadow [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

MikeBoomshadow: atomic-age: Poor Carl Hiaasen.

He's dead. Lucky bastard.


Whoops. He's still alive. But this'll kill him.
 
tobcc
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I know of 2 different families moved to Tampa this year. Both are empty nesters, with wfh it's a lot easier. Wife and I vacationed in Ft Lauderdale and loved it, but the cost of housing is stupid.
 
Flowery Twats
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Rapmaster2000: [nzherald.co.nz image 576x613]


Visiting my SIL there next week.

Not my idea of a place to spend my last years, but there you go.
 
Bovine Diarrhea Virus
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Yeah. I believe it. The population in Charlotte County has exploded. Midwest. California. New York. Pennsylvania.  I've (and other dentists)  stopped taking new patients because we can't keep up with the growth here.
It's certainly unsustainable. Plus, this state is now firmly red politically.  The politics aren't in your face on a day-to-day basis, so at least it's tolerable.
 
Snarcoleptic_Hoosier
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Good luck with that climate change. Maybe it will turn out to be real after all.
 
fehk
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Counting the days until i can leave Miami. In order to walk my dog around just 1 block without sweating i have to get up at 6:30am, shower, drink a glass of water, wear tiny, thin running shorts and shirt, walk from shadow to shadow, and shave my head for 11 months of the year

90 degrees and humid all day every day farking sucks, it's oppressive, it drains the life out of you. So jokes on them, it's only getting hotter
 
AirForceVet [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Bovine Diarrhea Virus: Yeah. I believe it. The population in Charlotte County has exploded. Midwest. California. New York. Pennsylvania.  I've (and other dentists)  stopped taking new patients because we can't keep up with the growth here.
It's certainly unsustainable. Plus, this state is now firmly red politically.  The politics aren't in your face on a day-to-day basis, so at least it's tolerable.


Pretty much true about Florida. That's why I decided to not move back.

I detest Alabama as their white supremacist politics rages here. I am honestly considering moving to somewhere less racist, bigoted, and smells better than fascism.
 
bighairyguy [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Sinkholes need to step up their game.
 
mistahtom
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Cramming a ton of people into one state and funding it with weekly federal emergency disaster zone declarations is ingenious.
 
parasol [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Mugato: Wow, South Beach wasn't that packed when I was there last. It must be a lot easier to get coke.


Easier than picking up wrapped packages of it as they drift in on the tide (free) or having it delivered to your door?

Miami and easy coke was the precursor to today's door dash.

iat was, literally, everywhere, all the time.
 
Creoena [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I'm going to choose to be optimistic and say the influx of people to Florida from blue areas will hopefully get Florida to be at least bluish and guys such as DeathSantis won't be leading Florida in a few years.  It's Christmas, optimism will only happen once.
 
parasol [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

eurotrader: Florida is similar to the last stage of a Ponzi scheme. The people capable of long term thought are cashing out and the rubes are giving them a profit on the way out before  it all falls apart.


The history of Florida is boom and bust.

There will be no "last stage" until the predicted sea level rise - and, ironically, the people capable of long-term thought are ginning up ways to combat that to fleece the next wave of rubes.

Florida will not fall apart so much as it will sink into the sea.

And, even as that happens, it will be marketed as a Southern Vienna and people will move into overpriced homes.
 
Bovine Diarrhea Virus
‘’ 1 hour ago  

AirForceVet: Bovine Diarrhea Virus: Yeah. I believe it. The population in Charlotte County has exploded. Midwest. California. New York. Pennsylvania.  I've (and other dentists)  stopped taking new patients because we can't keep up with the growth here.
It's certainly unsustainable. Plus, this state is now firmly red politically.  The politics aren't in your face on a day-to-day basis, so at least it's tolerable.

Pretty much true about Florida. That's why I decided to not move back.

I detest Alabama as their white supremacist politics rages here. I am honestly considering moving to somewhere less racist, bigoted, and smells better than fascism.


I'm pretty much resigned to the fact that I'm not leaving. My parents are getting older and I have a business here. I'm stuck here for a while.
 
atomic-age [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

AirForceVet: Bovine Diarrhea Virus: Yeah. I believe it. The population in Charlotte County has exploded. Midwest. California. New York. Pennsylvania.  I've (and other dentists)  stopped taking new patients because we can't keep up with the growth here.
It's certainly unsustainable. Plus, this state is now firmly red politically.  The politics aren't in your face on a day-to-day basis, so at least it's tolerable.

Pretty much true about Florida. That's why I decided to not move back.

I detest Alabama as their white supremacist politics rages here. I am honestly considering moving to somewhere less racist, bigoted, and smells better than fascism.


Do it. Your life is too short and precious to waste. Bashing your head against a wall is no way to live.
 
eurotrader [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

parasol: eurotrader: Florida is similar to the last stage of a Ponzi scheme. The people capable of long term thought are cashing out and the rubes are giving them a profit on the way out before  it all falls apart.

The history of Florida is boom and bust.

There will be no "last stage" until the predicted sea level rise - and, ironically, the people capable of long-term thought are ginning up ways to combat that to fleece the next wave of rubes.

Florida will not fall apart so much as it will sink into the sea.

And, even as that happens, it will be marketed as a Southern Vienna and people will move into overpriced homes.


Florida is almost down to a single insurance entity for windstorm insurance run by the state of Florida and the solvency of that is really questionable. When actual market rates are charged for insurance being greater than mortgage payments the majority of the population will not be able to afford to live there. The home insurance market has just about disappeared with the secondary mortgage market for Florida already left.  It will be similar to the 1926 Florida property crash but worse.
 
groppet [TotalFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
And a lot of them will get screwed the first time a hurricane hits and they don't have the right insurance and get wiped out and lose everything.
 
Albert911emt [TotalFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
Always best to store all the village idiots in one place, to limit the damage they might do to the nicer places.
 
parasol [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

Pants full of macaroni!!: Just in time for the state to become one with the ocean.


csb

my family settled in So FL almost 100 years ago and, among other things, purchased family burial plots in advance

aware that it's likely to be underwater at some point, I suggested we sell the remaining spaces in favor of cremation (for various reasons)

me: "Huh. Going rates for plots has certainly increased since 1920"
spouse: "Remember, I want my ashes spread in the ocean"
me: "so.....same/same....gonna go with selling the plots"

btw? As Florida becomes one with the ocean, so will other parts of the eastern coast

We might be first, but we will hardly be alone
 
fatassbastard [TotalFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
If Florida is sucking lots of MAGAts out of other states, that's a good thing.
 
germ78
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
Probably growing because the boomers are all moving there in retirement.
 
