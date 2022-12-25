 Skip to content
(Fox 5 Atlanta)   Teens who snuck out of houses failed to make it to chosen destination of Waffle House   (fox5atlanta.com) divider line
yahyahyah [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Oh THANK YOU brave LEOs  for protecting us from the scourge of teenagers making a pre-dawn breakfast run.
 
leeksfromchichis [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  

yahyahyah: Oh THANK YOU brave LEOs  for protecting us from the scourge of teenagers making a pre-dawn breakfast run.


They ran from police and didn't get shot.  Let's call this a Christmas miracle
 
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
When you have to have your Waffle House, you have to have your Waffle House.
 
Diogenes [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
Q:  What has eight legs and three teeth?

A:  The night shift at the Jacksonville Waffle House.
 
Herr Flick's Revenge
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

yahyahyah: Oh THANK YOU brave LEOs  for protecting us from the scourge of teenagers making a pre-dawn breakfast run.


They were speeding.
Officer was going to give them a ticket.
They abandoned the vehicle and fled.

Just because you aren't very bright doesn't mean cops shouldn't do there job.
 
powhound
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
Well, I was expecting a bunch of dead teens so the Waffle House is setting a new bar for good outcomes.
 
JRoo
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
They never would have survived a Waffle House. I guess cops do save lives sometimes.
 
Rattrap007
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

Herr Flick's Revenge: yahyahyah: Oh THANK YOU brave LEOs  for protecting us from the scourge of teenagers making a pre-dawn breakfast run.

They were speeding.
Officer was going to give them a ticket.
They abandoned the vehicle and fled.

Just because you aren't very bright doesn't mean cops shouldn't do there job.

Initially, the officer pursued the vehicle under suspicion that its occupants may have been involved in criminal activity.


Yeah probably saying that to justify the initial chase. Given that as the reason i can guess as to the race of the teens..
 
almostsane [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

leeksfromchichis: yahyahyah: Oh THANK YOU brave LEOs  for protecting us from the scourge of teenagers making a pre-dawn breakfast run.

They ran from police and didn't get shot.  Let's call this a Christmas miracle


They sound white
 
Sexy Jesus
‘’ less than a minute ago  

leeksfromchichis: yahyahyah: Oh THANK YOU brave LEOs  for protecting us from the scourge of teenagers making a pre-dawn breakfast run.

They ran from police and didn't get shot.  Let's call this a Christmas miracle


Police are trained not to shoot Dunwoody teens. And that's too bad.
 
