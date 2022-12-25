 Skip to content
(Herald Scotland)   Gävlebocken is still alive   (heraldscotland.com) divider line
Ivo Shandor [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
When it finally burned last year I hoped that we might have appeased some old gods, leading to 2022 being a year of rebuilding and recovery.

So much for that one.
 
pastramithemosterotic
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
Shoot a flaming arrow at it to avoid detection by the cameras
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


/James will not abide false metal GOATs
 
stuffy
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
th.bing.comView Full Size
 
desertgeek
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
Arson as a Christmas Tradition: The Gävle Goat
Youtube -zjJpFYtx9s
 
bigdog1960
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
This is why we can't have nice things.
 
Porous Horace
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
Maslenitsa gonna be a bit different in 2023.
 
cretinbob [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
sensesofcinema.comView Full Size
 
