 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(CNN)   Russian shipyard director dies suddenly, presumably from falling out of a porthole   (cnn.com) divider line
11
    More: Strange, Russia, major Russian shipyard, main achievement, Tass news agency, Admiralty Shipyards, non-nuclear submarines, western port of St. Petersburg, Vladimir Putin  
•       •       •

130 clicks; posted to Main » on 25 Dec 2022 at 12:36 PM (11 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



11 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
Brawndo [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
He slipped on his tea
 
Exile On Beale Street [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

Brawndo: He slipped on his tea


...and all those large Montanan women.
 
NewportBarGuy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
At least Russians don't have the stress about planning for retirement.
 
germ78
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
#DiedSuddenly
 
hlehmann
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
Meh.  He was in his mid sixties, probably died of a sudden heart attack while with his mistress and they don't want the news to get out.  Now if his mistress also dies suddenly.....
 
Bathroom Samurai
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
The bill for the graft comes due eventually.
 
WelldeadLink [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
How's the director of the shipyard where the aircraft carrier is getting its latest catastrophic upgrades?
 
DarkSoulNoHope
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
It was Russia's anti-homosexual laws, because he was working on building a ship that is long, hard and soon to be full of seamen.
 
johnphantom
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
He drank too much vodka and took too much krokodil and ended up drowning in his bathtub.
 
rzrwiresunrise
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
& ppl say Australia is dangerous...
 
deadsanta
‘’ less than a minute ago  
Probably came up a whole flotilla of boats short, like everyone else in charge of Russian military materiel.
 
Displayed 11 of 11 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
 
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

More funny for your money.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.