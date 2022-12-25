 Skip to content
(BBC-US)   In addition to not giving cats electric blankets, don't give hair dryers to dogs. Fire animal trifecta in play
chitownmike
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Can I let my turtle play with a lighter?
 
Some Junkie Cosmonaut [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

chitownmike: Can I let my turtle play with a lighter?


Only if you set him up with a couple shots first
 
chitownmike
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Some Junkie Cosmonaut: chitownmike: Can I let my turtle play with a lighter?

Only if you set him up with a couple shots first


No! He's a sad drunk and I'm not up for his sob stories, today
 
EvaDewer
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Has anyone mentioned cows and lanterns yet?

/too soon?
 
sinner4ever
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Just like wives and children ,your pets are out to kill you.
 
Some Junkie Cosmonaut [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

chitownmike: Some Junkie Cosmonaut: chitownmike: Can I let my turtle play with a lighter?

Only if you set him up with a couple shots first

No! He's a sad drunk and I'm not up for his sob stories, today


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
WassamattaU [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Never give a robot gum.
 
Numberlady2 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

EvaDewer: Has anyone mentioned cows and lanterns yet?

/too soon?


only someone named mrs o'leary
 
PirateKing [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I'm calling BS. My dogs treat the hair dryer as if it were a crazed killbot bent on destruction, second only to the vacuum cleaner.
 
Wine Sipping Elitist [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Hair dryers and space heaters use soooooo much energy. Besides smoke damage and who knows what other expenses, they'll get a higher than normal power bill.

Expensive dogs you have there.
 
pjbreeze
‘’ 1 hour ago  
What's next, Don't give monkeys flamethrowers?
 
The Ice Queen [TotalFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  

pjbreeze: What's next, Don't give monkeys flamethrowers?


Well, duh.

We already allow them to have dynamite so they need to learn to share and give the flamethrowers to the emus
 
JustHereForThePics
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
Is this where the electric sheep come in?
 
stuffy
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
So much for "Mans Best Friend".
 
AppleOptionEsc
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
Dog starts house fire by turning on hair dryer.

Did he also plug it in? More like careless owner gets dicked by cruel hand of fate.
 
farkitallletitend
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
Do you people never unplug things? ?
 
Ivo Shandor [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

farkitallletitend: Do you people never unplug things? ?


Not the appliances which stay in one place and are used frequently, like a toaster oven or a coffee maker. A hair dryer could fall into that category for some people. Although after checking TFA, that would apply to one with a wall bracket in the bathroom rather than one tossed onto a bed.
 
