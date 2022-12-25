 Skip to content
(AccuWeather)   Welcome to the Arctic States of America
vudukungfu [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Balmy 15 out here
 
growinthings [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
I'm in central FL and right now it's 35.5F.  Up north it's 15 F by our daughter's house.
 
SalivaDoorDeli [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
We should reach 10 later today in OH.
 
kittyhas1000legs [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
No sun yet, but it's already up to 20 here. Much better than the -20 a few days ago.
 
AlwaysRightBoy [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

growinthings: I'm in central FL and right now it's 35.5F.  Up north it's 15 F by our daughter's house.


Are iguanas falling from the sky? Because iguanas need to be falling from the sky.
 
Jake Havechek [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
It's a beautiful breezy 14°F morning today.  Might get to the mid 20s later.  It's a heat wave.
 
no1curr [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
27F this morning here in north central Florida. Looks like this chill will continue through to Tuesday here and not getting back to a reasonable temperature by Thursday
 
grokca [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
From the eastern shore of Lake Superior, Ontario Canada. Below is a picture of my deck, I could see the deck boards on Wednesday.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
aimtastic [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
2 degrees here in the Chicago burbs with a windchill of -6. Which is enough of a heatwave compared to the last few days that we might just bundle up and take the dogs for a quick romp at the dog park. They've been losing their minds cooped up in the house.
 
Shadow Blasko [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

SalivaDoorDeli: We should reach 10 later today in OH.


Sitting at 11f here in Akron.
 
Benevolent Misanthrope [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
Normal weather here, -3 with a wind chill of -35.  But we're prepared for it, I pity the poor folks down there who aren't.
 
Exluddite [TotalFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
Clear, cold, and 23 here. No snow, everything is just frozen.
 
null [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

grokca: From the eastern shore of Lake Superior, Ontario Canada. Below is a picture of my deck, I could see the deck boards on Wednesday.

[Fark user image image 425x566]


Reported for posting d*ck pics, especially with white stuff all over.
 
koder [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
34F in Texas, and we still somehow have power.
 
scumm [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
significant warming to -3, just another day in december. get it  together, rest of the country!
 
damageddude [TotalFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
My son came home from school and turned off the hot water I had left dripping. No hot water today of course. Still have cold at least. It will be in the 50s by the end of the week.
 
growinthings [TotalFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

AlwaysRightBoy: growinthings: I'm in central FL and right now it's 35.5F.  Up north it's 15 F by our daughter's house.

Are iguanas falling from the sky? Because iguanas need to be falling from the sky.


I don't often see Iguanas here, yet we live in a simi-rural area.
 
austerity101 [TotalFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
It wouldn't be worth it to spend money to fix this problem. What's a few dead, anyway? People die all the time. Stop whining.
 
austerity101 [TotalFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

damageddude: My son came home from school and turned off the hot water I had left dripping. No hot water today of course. Still have cold at least. It will be in the 50s by the end of the week.


Someone should have taught him about that.
 
The Exit Stencilist
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
Haha! So much for the so called "global warming"

Chex and mate libs!
 
chitownmike
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

grokca: From the eastern shore of Lake Superior, Ontario Canada. Below is a picture of my deck, I could see the deck boards on Wednesday.

[Fark user image image 425x566]


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
iheartscotch
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
And yet....some people don't think that climate change is a thing. It's not normally this cold during winter.
 
ClavellBCMI [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
A rather balmy 16F here in Battle Creek, with a wind chill of 1F (yesterday the wind chill was down around -20F at times).
 
damageddude [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

austerity101: damageddude: My son came home from school and turned off the hot water I had left dripping. No hot water today of course. Still have cold at least. It will be in the 50s by the end of the week.

Someone should have taught him about that.


He thought my daughter left it dripping for the cat. He is very much an engineer, brilliant, can do crazy coding and math but then do something like that without thinking why else might the water be dripping. My
 
rancher [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
Same old here in Idiots Out Walking Around. Bitter cold, snow on the ground, very windy-but SUN!!!! Sun does help. Up to 4 degrees now though. Big warmup ahead for the week, maybe even 40!!! Wowza!
 
hlehmann
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
It's expected to reach 81F today here in Southern California and my car AC is broken. We may not survive.
 
Gyrfalcon
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
ITS GLOBAL COOLING AAAHHH
 
Concrete Donkey
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

damageddude: austerity101: damageddude: My son came home from school and turned off the hot water I had left dripping. No hot water today of course. Still have cold at least. It will be in the 50s by the end of the week.

Someone should have taught him about that.

He thought my daughter left it dripping for the cat. He is very much an engineer, brilliant, can do crazy coding and math but then do something like that without thinking why else might the water be dripping. My


Thats a nice excuse for failing to teach him about the importance of preparing for extreme cold, or weather in general
 
Billy Bathsalt
‘’ less than a minute ago  
I was trying to leave my friends' house two nights ago at about 10 PM, and they were saying "Why are you leaving so early?"
It was so I had a chance of surviving if anything went wrong on the drive home on rural roads.
 
