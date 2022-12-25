 Skip to content
(CNN)   🎶 it was Christmas Eve, babe, in the warm bank 🎶   (cnn.com)
8
478 clicks; posted to Main » on 25 Dec 2022 at 10:30 AM



Some Junkie Cosmonaut [TotalFark]
38 minutes ago  
An old man said to me
Won't see another one

/works for the headline and the article
//Britain, dammit - I know we farked up but...
///yeesh "/
 
groppet [TotalFark]
37 minutes ago  
Around here people will ride the bus or metro all day to stay warm.
 
jso2897
25 minutes ago  

Some Junkie Cosmonaut: An old man said to me
Won't see another one

/works for the headline and the article
//Britain, dammit - I know we farked up but...
///yeesh "/


Elections have consequences.
 
Some Junkie Cosmonaut [TotalFark]
21 minutes ago  

jso2897: Some Junkie Cosmonaut: An old man said to me
Won't see another one

/works for the headline and the article
//Britain, dammit - I know we farked up but...
///yeesh "/

Elections have consequences.


Yep - and right now I'm feeling shiatty for them those have to endure said consequences.  A lot of 'em who never voted for such a thing.  Lot of kids too

/I can't point the finger and say how could it happen
//'cause we've farked up pretty damn bad in the U.S. too on the whole
///but damn...
 
the voice of raisin
18 minutes ago  

Some Junkie Cosmonaut: jso2897: Some Junkie Cosmonaut: An old man said to me
Won't see another one

/works for the headline and the article
//Britain, dammit - I know we farked up but...
///yeesh "/

Elections have consequences.

Yep - and right now I'm feeling shiatty for them those have to endure said consequences.  A lot of 'em who never voted for such a thing.  Lot of kids too

/I can't point the finger and say how could it happen
//'cause we've farked up pretty damn bad in the U.S. too on the whole
///but damn...


Democracy means living with the majority's decisions.

not sure if there's a better system.
 
IgG4 [TotalFark]
18 minutes ago  
Yes, but blue passports!
 
The Brains
8 minutes ago  

the voice of raisin: Some Junkie Cosmonaut: jso2897: Some Junkie Cosmonaut: An old man said to me
Won't see another one

/works for the headline and the article
//Britain, dammit - I know we farked up but...
///yeesh "/

Elections have consequences.

Yep - and right now I'm feeling shiatty for them those have to endure said consequences.  A lot of 'em who never voted for such a thing.  Lot of kids too

/I can't point the finger and say how could it happen
//'cause we've farked up pretty damn bad in the U.S. too on the whole
///but damn...

Democracy means living with the majority's decisions.

not sure if there's a better system.


One where the majority's decisions aren't made for them by the idiot box
 
SBinRR [OhFark]
7 minutes ago  
Is Subby a bum, a punk, or an old slut on junk?
 
