TwowheelinTim [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
I was 16 or 17 and my parents gifted to me a Craftsman tool box full of Craftsman tools. Almost fifty years later I still have most of them along with 10s of thousands of dollars in other tools.

/mechanic
 
bedonkadonk [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
theteacher [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
$100 gift card to the local butcher.
 
vudukungfu [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Car

I was 11.

It wasn't gonna pass inspection.
Dad said I'll teach you to drive It.
It stays on the farm.
You have to teach your 3 younger sisters to drive.

It was a stick shift

He got the better end of that deal.
And I discovered how orange triangles work.
 
Nick Nostril
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
As a kid, probably this...

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Azz
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
A pack of cigarettes from my old man. He said, "smoke up Johnny"
 
luddite v2.0 [TotalFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
My wife paid off my student loans.
 
Pelvic Splanchnic Ganglion
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

luddite v2.0: My wife paid off my student loans.


This guy's wife paid off my student loans.
 
Diminished First
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
When I was about 10 or 11 my parents bought me a small telescope. It was maybe $150, (> $1000 inflation adjusted) and more than they could afford. Probably more than they spent combined on the rest of my 5 siblings. They saw a budding scientist and this gift was a further encouragement towards what has become a fulfilling career.
 
Godscrack
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
A partridge in a pear tree.
 
mistahtom
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
TotalFark.
 
Someone Else's Alt
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
The most generous gift anyone ever gave me? In 1987 my old boss gave me $4,500 to buy a 1957 HD FLH Panhead I otherwise could have not afforded to buy. I completely rebuilt it a few years later. Still have it.

The best gift anyone ever gave me? My parents gave me an Atari 2500, but I didn't want to just play games, I wanted to know how it worked. Almost 50 years later and I work on state of the art deep sea fully autonomous vehicles.
 
Concrete Donkey
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
being raised without religion being involved
 
dryknife
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
Baby Jesus

external-content.duckduckgo.comView Full Size
 
thealgorerhythm
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
external-content.duckduckgo.comView Full Size
 
KingKauff
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
A Red Rider BB gun. Only shot it once.
 
