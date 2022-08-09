 Skip to content
(Guardian)   Day 305 of WW3: "Even in complete darkness, we will find each other to hug each other tightly. And if there is no heat, we will embrace each other for a long time to warm one another." -- Zelensky's Xmas msg. It's your Sunday Ukraine war discussion   (theguardian.com) divider line
25
    More: News, Russia, Vladimir Putin, Christmas, series of Russian defeats, Donbas region, Ukrainian Catholics, southern city of Kherson, Christmas Eve  
•       •       •

fasahd [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
I like McButts

I cannot lie

Merry Christmas Everyone

We love you Tintar!
 
Harlee [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Fark user image

Fark user image


Fark user image
 
MrBallou [TotalFark] [OhFark] [SwearJar]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
"we will not wait for a miracle, since we are creating it ourselves."

Ukraine is so fucking
 
MrBallou [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

MrBallou: "we will not wait for a miracle, since we are creating it ourselves."

Ukraine is so farking


...lucky that this guy as in charge at this time.
 
Exile On Beale Street [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

MrBallou: "we will not wait for a miracle, since we are creating it ourselves."

Ukraine is so farking


badass.
/finished that for you
 
Harlee [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
CONGRATULATIONS to John Hopoate and JustSurfin for winning the Christmas pools on Troops and Tanks, respectively. John Hopoate wins 16 months of TotalFark FarkUnits and JustSurfin wins 5 months of TotalFark FarkUnits.

Fark user image
Fark user image

Fark user image
 
Harlee [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

MrBallou: MrBallou: "we will not wait for a miracle, since we are creating it ourselves."

Ukraine is so farking

...lucky that this guy as in charge at this time.


Yes. Makes one want to believe in Destiny. (I note that, historically, being the Chosen One is often a bad deal for the one chosen, and for everyone else who has to deal with the historical upheaval.) It's gonna be a wild ride.
 
MrBallou [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

Harlee: MrBallou: MrBallou: "we will not wait for a miracle, since we are creating it ourselves."

Ukraine is so farking

...lucky that this guy as in charge at this time.

Yes. Makes one want to believe in Destiny. (I note that, historically, being the Chosen One is often a bad deal for the one chosen, and for everyone else who has to deal with the historical upheaval.) It's gonna be a wild ride.


Zelenskiy Is the real deal. When all the hell to come is done and the dust settles, he'll still be a hero.

Kinda like Dick Winters, if I may make the comparison. A solid man with a goal to bring right to his people against an overwhelmingly evil enemy.
 
fasahd [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

Harlee: MrBallou: MrBallou: "we will not wait for a miracle, since we are creating it ourselves."

Ukraine is so farking

...lucky that this guy as in charge at this time.

Yes. Makes one want to believe in Destiny. (I note that, historically, being the Chosen One is often a bad deal for the one chosen, and for everyone else who has to deal with the historical upheaval.) It's gonna be a wild ride.


Miracle and Destiny took me to the VIP room and made me sleep in the middle. Now that was a Christmas. Just don't piss them off.
 
johnny_vegas [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Russia accused of another war crimes cover up
/sorry if it was listed yesterday.
 
Harlee [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

fasahd: Harlee: MrBallou: MrBallou: "we will not wait for a miracle, since we are creating it ourselves."

Ukraine is so farking

...lucky that this guy as in charge at this time.

Yes. Makes one want to believe in Destiny. (I note that, historically, being the Chosen One is often a bad deal for the one chosen, and for everyone else who has to deal with the historical upheaval.) It's gonna be a wild ride.

Miracle and Destiny took me to the VIP room and made me sleep in the middle. Now that was a Christmas. Just don't piss them off.


So... they spiked your drink and stole your wallet?
 
MrBallou [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I think it urges us to be more careful about who we choose as our leader.

Bush was the wrong man for 9/11 and we paid for it in lives for decades.

Obama would likely have been better, but he sagely never let things come to that.

Trump would have been too busy trying to turn a buck from the invaders to give a shiat if the country got destroyed.
 
Redh8t [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

fasahd: Harlee: MrBallou: MrBallou: "we will not wait for a miracle, since we are creating it ourselves."

Ukraine is so farking

...lucky that this guy as in charge at this time.

Yes. Makes one want to believe in Destiny. (I note that, historically, being the Chosen One is often a bad deal for the one chosen, and for everyone else who has to deal with the historical upheaval.) It's gonna be a wild ride.

Miracle and Destiny took me to the VIP room and made me sleep in the middle. Now that was a Christmas. Just don't piss them off.


Don't mix cocaine and barbiturates.

-River Phoenix

(This public service message was brought to you by the Viper Room)
 
Public Call Box [TotalFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
Merry Christmas and Slava Ukrani. May the ruscists get nothing they want and everything they have coming.
 
johnny_vegas [TotalFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

fasahd: We love you Tintar!


Hey, what ever happened to Tintar?
 
Redh8t [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

johnny_vegas: fasahd: We love you Tintar!

Hey, what ever happened to Tintar?


https://m.fark.com/goto/12692624/www.fark.com/comments/

Just found out myself.
Needs all the love right now.
 
wearsmanyhats [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

Redh8t: johnny_vegas: fasahd: We love you Tintar!

Hey, what ever happened to Tintar?

https://m.fark.com/goto/12692624/www.fark.com/comments/

Just found out myself.
Needs all the love right now.


https://www.fark.com/comments/12692342/Day-304-of-WW3-Putin-tells-Orc-defense-industry-heads-to-up-game-so-that-army-quickly-gets-all-weapons-equipment-military-hardware-it-needs-And-just-like-that-Timmy-Sistema-disappeared-Its-your-Saturday-Ukraine-war-discussion?startid=157963632#new

see page 5 (50 per page)
 
Redh8t [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

Redh8t: johnny_vegas: fasahd: We love you Tintar!

Hey, what ever happened to Tintar?

https://m.fark.com/goto/12692624/www.fark.com/comments/

Just found out myself.
Needs all the love right now.


Of course I farked that up.
Go find LP 1665.

Far too "energetic" right now.

I fecking love mushrooms!
 
Oneiros
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
Ukraine aid links

A month and a half into the war (day 44), many of us felt helpless and listless at not being able to do more to help, so here is a list of things that we can do.

There are plenty of charities that could use your help, but even if you don't have spare cash lying about, there are still things you can do, so keep reading


If you know any Ukrainians in need or in the war zone, see 'other notes' for links for them.

You can donate directly to Ukraine if you want to help them make more videos of tanks blowing up. (See 'military aid' below)

There are lots of humanitarian groups working to feed the displaced people and even their pets.  (See 'humanitarian aid')

And even if you're not in a position to give cash, you might be able to find a group that needs some volunteer help or attend a protest.  If you don't have a group in your area specifically helping Ukraine, you can likely still find other worthwhile causes.  And there are groups that have tasks that can be done online or over the phone without even leaving your home. (See 'other notes'). Even just calling politicians to remind them that we need to support Ukrainians.

You can call out dumbasses online who are spreading russian propaganda and otherwise spewing toxic crap.  (Or join groups like NAFO) And by ignoring or blocking the assholes on here who try that shiat. (Make sure to watch for other threads, not just the daily one)

And you can even support capitalism, and buy stuff made in Ukraine or are fundraisers for the war effort.  (See 'buying stuff')

This is in no way a comprehensive list.  This is just groups that Farkers have mentioned in past threads.  (Which I had to start trimming to comply with Fark's 100 link limit per comment). If you want a more comprehensive list, see https://supportukrainenow.org . They also have links to specific groups by country that you're coming from for protests, taking in refugees, etc.  You might also find interesting charities at https://standwithukraine.today/ukrainian-charities/ and https://old.reddit.com/r/ukraine/comments/tgc00n/want_to_support_ukraine_heres_a_list_of_charities/


I make no claims about any of these groups.  I've trimmed a few that people have said might be suspect, but I have no personal knowledge of any of them.  If you feel the need to vet them before donating, see GuideStar or Charity Navigator. (Links to them below)

If you're currently employed by a large-ish company, they may have a donation matching program.  You can check https://doublethedonation.com/ but it's also worth contacting your HR to ask even if they're not listed there.

Brits and such should consider donating to UK charities as they can get 25% 'Gift Aid' matching from the UK government.

If you've gained profits from stocks, consider donating the stocks directly, so they get the full value and you don't need to hold some back to pay capital gain taxes.

...

Military aid (or mixed with a military component):

United24, the central Ukrainian website for donations for defense, de-mining, medical aid, and rebuilding:  https://u24.gov.ua

Come Back Alive:  https://www.comebackalive.in.ua

Prytula Foundation (includes lists of needed supplies):  https://prytulafoundation.org/en

Stavnitser Foundation (support for female troops) : https://stavnitser.com/en

Frontline Care, supplies for troops: https://eng.frontline-care.com

Protection of the Future: https://www.maibutnie.org/en

Unite with Ukraine: https://www.unitewithukraine.com

Army SOS: https://armysos.com.ua

For Americans who want a 501(c)3:
Liberty Ukraine: https://www.libertyukraine.org


Humanitarian aid:

Christmas gifts for Ukrainian kids: https://twitter.com/TGearhardt/status/1597744509822959616 (do it now before Twitter collapses)

Hospitalliers, training volunteer paramedics: https://www.hospitallers.life/needs-hospitallers

SMART Medical Aid: https://smartmedicalaid.org

Magnolia, searching for missing children: https://magnolia.org.ua/en/content/donate

Ukraine Trust Chain: https://www.ukrainetrustchain.org/donate

Clothing for wounded soldiers: https://send.monobank.ua/jar/2pHGe7F2yr

Future for Ukraine: https://ffu.foundation/en

Helping hospitals: https://donorbox.org/lievschreiber and https://www.usukrainianactivists.org

Disasters Emergency Committee (UK): https://donation.dec.org.uk/ukraine-humanitarian-appeal

Supplies to Ukrainians who stayed: https://beaheroua.org/en/

Helping amputees: https://www.limbcare.org

Teenager filling backpacks for refugee kids: https://f-df.pl/2022/08/09/f-df-pl-kidsforkids/

World Central Kitchen:  https://donate.wck.org/give/393234/#!/donation/checkout

Doctors Without Borders: https://www.doctorswithoutborders.org/get-involved/ways-to-give

Kids with cancer: https://tabletochki.org/en/

Books for kids: https://www.bettertimestories.com

Help Ukrainians with disabilities: https://www.gofundme.com/f/help-disabled-ukrainians

Ukraine Children's Action Project: https://www.eifoundation.org/partners/ukraine-childrens-action-project/

Direct Relief: https://www.directrelief.org/emergency/ukraine-crisis/

Voices of Children:  https://voices.org.ua/en/

Razom for Ukraine: https://www.razomforukraine.org

Klitschko Foundation: https://www.klitschkofoundation.org/en/

Save Our Allies: https://saveourallies.org

Myria Aid:  https://www.mriyaaid.org

Ukraine Aid Ops:  https://www.amazon.com/registries/custom/HMNYO2ISQGNP

A Kyiv bakery distributing bread to people in need:  https://eng.goodbread.com.ua

Ukrainian Emergency Art Fund:  https://ueaf.moca.org.ua

Canadian-Ukraine Foundation:  https://www.cufoundation.ca

US-Ukraine Foundation: https://usukraine.org

Animal welfare groups operating in Ukraine (or Poland for refugees with pets):  https://uanimals.org/en/yak-dopomohty/https://happypaw.ua/en/ ;
https://www.ifaw.org/action/ukraine-emergency-aid-update ;  https://www.facebook.com/shelterFriendDnepr ;  https://www.karg.kiev.ua/https://animal-id.net/en/donate

Rebuilding-specific groups:
Repair Together: https://taplink.cc/repairtogether
Sports gyms for kids: https://www.flyhigh.fund
Farmers / rural: https://www.wrru.org
De-mining: https://halotrust.org
Humans: https://zelenskafoundation.org/en
Injured: https://www.superhumans.com
Students: https://ukraineachievementfund.org

Refugee assistance:
Halifax: https://www.halifax-ukrainian-store.ca/donate
Niagara: https://amdforhope.com/
New York: https://www.ukrainianhabitatfund.org/donate

If you can read Ukrainian, more are listed at https://m.fark.com/comments/12688596/157897438


(Continued in another post because of link limits)
 
bertor_vidas
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
Merry Christmas, you filthy animals!

I brought conchas and mixed blackberry/blueberry cobbler. If I can figure out how to clean the congealed kiddie pool juice out of the oven, I've got the ingredients to whip up a fresh apple crisp, too. I assume the tub full of a mysterious white substance in the freezer isn't vanilla ice cream?
 
Oneiros
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
Ukraine aid links (continued)

Other notes & ways to help:

If you know any Ukrainians in need, give them this link: https://mobile.twitter.com/Flash43191300/status/1558794397868859393
(If anyone has a link to that info that's hotlinked, please let me know).  For people with destroyed homes, see https://espl.com.ua.  Advice for travelers (in Ukrainian) to avoid sex traffickers: https://www.helpforukrainians.info/ukrainian/ .  To report unexplored ordinance, send quantity, condition, location, etc, with a photo to https://t.me/evorog_bot .  Female warriors needing uniforms (including maternity uniforms): https://stavnitser.com .  Medical doctors (free medical manuals in Ukrainian): https://www.msdmanuals.com/uk/professional/resourcespages/medical-content-in-ukrainian ; free Norwegian army cold weather ops manuals (in English): https://www.forsvaret.no/en/organisation/centre-of-excellence-cold-weather-operations/handbook-and-lectures

You should check to see if your employer has a donation matching program.  Some may be listed at https://doublethedonation.com/

Some donations may be eligible to get you nudie pics:  https://teronlyfans.com/english/

If you want to fund reporting of the war:  https://www.gofundme.com/f/kyivindependent-launch;  https://www.patreon.com/kyivindependenthttps://dattalion.com/donate-to-dattalion/

If you can't donate money, but have free time and the health to do it, consider volunteering your time to groups to help them free up money to spend in Ukraine.

You can search Volunteer atch ( https://www.volunteermatch.org/search?v=true&k=Ukraine&onloc=false ), Charity Navigator ( https://www.charitynavigator.org ) or GuideStar (https://www.guidestar.org/NonprofitDirectory.aspx) for terms like Ukraine, and look find a group near you that needs extra hands.  If you can't find a Ukraine specific one, pick another one with a mission that you support.

If you want to donate drones, medical supplies and such:  https://www.mriyaaid.org/aid

If you want to have a supper club or bake sale fundraiser and would like recipes:  https://www.cookforukraine.orghttps://klopotenko.com/en ;https://www.valyastasteofhome.com/12-authentic-ukrainian-recipes/

There are even ways to contribute online, for the home bound people:

Help Ukrainians practice conversational English:  https://mobile.twitter.com/OlenaChek/status/1544689140725325825 or https://www.enginprogram.org (And if you want to learn Ukrainian, sign up with Pimsleur before the end of the year: https://www.pimsleur.com/c/free-ukrainian )

If you're a US citizen, call your congress critters and let them know how you feel:  (202) 224-3121.  Or if you want to sponsor refugees:  https://ukraine.welcome.us.  But you may want to try to find an NGO, as if you directly sponsor them you're financially responsible for two years.  (https://www.uscis.gov/ukraine ; So tell your representatives to give them refugee status).

If you would like to avoid doing business with companies still operating in russia, see https://www.dontfundwar.com

If you use streaming music services, search for Ukrainian artist playlists, so you'll give them a fraction of a penny and maybe find some new artists to support more directly.  See https://linkpeak.io/l/defendukrainehttps://m.youtube.com/playlist?list=PLL7h_otRo2v9j1fPVfVkibCjFbmLlThjx

If you watch cam sites, consider supporting Ukrainians (although some may currently be displaced, others may tag Ukraine to show support because they're from neighboring countries, and some of the most in need of support may not currently have internet access; I don't have any sort of definitive list)

There are also efforts to DDoS Russian websites such as the "Ukraine IT Army", but I'm not linking to them to avoid risking the mods removing this whole list.

Also see the official Ukrainian website on ways to support their effort:  https://war.ukraine.ua/support-ukraine/


Buying stuff made in Ukraine or as fundraisers (tell people it's for orthodox christmas if it arrives late... although Ukraine changed to Dec 25):

Art made from salvaged water bits: https://auctions.ukraineaidops.org/victory-gallery-online-store/Campaign/Details
Shirts, stickers and flags (Canada/US):  https://www.saintjavelin.com/
Shirts, socks, hoodies, jackets, etc. (Ukranian):  https://www.aviatsiyahalychyny.com/en/
Housewares / accessories (Ukraine): https://guniaproject.com
Clothing (Texas; imports from Ukraine):  https://www.ukiestyle.com
Video games (Ukrainian fArmy):  https://ukrainian.itch.io/ukrainian-farmy
Beer:  https://drinkersforukraine.com
Games studios in Ukraine: Frogwares; SarniGames ; nightcatstudios ; Best Way ; N-Game Studios
T-shirts and art (Ukraine):  https://artforukraine.world/catalogue/
T-shirts and other stuff (Estonia? Using Printify): https://supportukraine.art
Posters (Europe?): https://againstwar.gallery
Metal signs:  https://displate.com/stand-with-ukraine/make-art-not-war
Wooden toys & models (Ukraine): https://ugearsmodels.com
Lego figures and sets: https://www.brickmania.com/donations/
Messages on Ukrainian ordinance: https://signmyrocket.com
T-shirts and hoodies (Ukraine): https://visitukraine.shop/collections
Candles: https://doorcountycandle.com/product/ukraine-candle/
Pinhole cameras: https://jollylook.com
Postage stamps: https://postcardsua.com/collections/stampshttps://volstamp.in.ua/en/catalog/marki_ukraini_2022-id391https://postmark.ukrposhta.ua (set language in menu)
Fetishwear: https://www.brightandshinystore.com
Misc: https://store.greatergood.com/search?q=Ukraine
Symbolic tickets to liberated cities: https://concert.ua/en/events/kvitki-do-peremogi
Patches (made by TelemonianAjax):  https://www.etsy.com/listing/1182030528/iron-on-patch-set-of-8-ukraine-childrens

If you buy stuff on Amazon, go to https://smile.amazon.com/ and in settings, go to 'Your AmazonSmile' and designate a charity to receive a fraction of your purchases whenever you use the 'smile' website to buy stuff.

If you're still feeling anxious or depressed about this whole thing, consider professional help, but I also found the book 'Lost Connections' helped me years ago:  https://fourminutebooks.com/lost-connections-summary/


PS.  You don't need to tell us what you do (but you can if you think it would help keep your sanity)
PPS.  If you reply to stuff in this thread, please trim down your reply
PPPS. If you want me to add something, reply (trimmed down!) with an English language link
PPPPS. Some of the new faces are people trying to understand what's going on.  Not everyone asking questions is a shill, even when they say 'the Ukraine'
Px5S. Some newcomers have been flagging posts as off topic; this is in part a therapy thread, with thread jacks & callbacks to past threads to add levity and balance out the atrocities
 
bertor_vidas
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
Goodbye and good luck. Until next time, BadCosmonautWe miss you, but perhaps some good news?

At this point, y'all know the drill. Let me know what I missed or messed up. For other helpful links, check out Oneiros's list for Ukraine aid links, notmyjab's thread directory and other notables, toraque's improved Russian press releases, and danceswithcrows's memery emporium. This is your Ukraine War Thread update for the week of December 17 through December 23 (Days 297 to 303):

Consider this your content/trigger warning. The more territory retaken and the longer investigators look, the more Russian atrocities crop up like UN investigators determining that Russian soldiers raped and tortured children before murdering them. Remember to read the comments before clicking links. Rue_in_winter put it well as did this cartoonist. Stay safe out there and consider practicing good mental health hygieneIt's tough out there. If you're willing to read one...

Goddamnitsomuch.

Zelensky continues his masterclass in leadership. First he went to Bakhmut (an extraordinarily hot zone, see below) to visit the troops. Then he flew to DC to speak before Congress to good effect. (And as someone who left the South as fast as I could, hard same, AVG). Crazy what a difference one election can make. Meanwhile, Putin has to redefine parts of Russia as being part of the "SMO zone" so he can claim he's being even a millionth as brave. Doesn't stop Tuckypoo from gargling his balls.

With friends like this and this and this, I don't think Russians need any enemies although they're getting more of those as well with European sentiment staunchly in Ukraine's favor. Seems people are realizing that trying to mediate between Ukraine and Putin only serves to strengthen Putin's hand. Not sure why we keep humoring that dickhead. And speaking of, thanks for reminding me that there is no god because you're still alive, Kissinger. I think everyone remembers what happened last time we let a wannabe strongman gobble up territory for free in Europe while an Asian great power eyed territorial expansion. Certainly Britain understands what needs to be done to see peace in our time.

Russia and the lands it occupies continue to go up in smoke. Is it Ukrainian bombs or failed Russian missilesPartisansInsurance fraud and/or corruption? Who knows! All I know is that it's hard out there for collaborators. Worried you're missing out? You, too, can help ensure Russian military assets go boom for the astoundingly low price of $500/year! Sure, those assets might be clapped out duds, but why take the risk when this is the payoff? (That boom appears to be from Syria, the other big Russian expedition.)

The weekly cowshed update: Ukraine retakes an entire season's gains by Russia in only a few hours according to a Russian milblogger. Rumors of further counterassaults leaked throughout the week as more Russian positions were overrun. And yet Wagner continues to throw fresh meat into the grinder for Prigozhin's ego mostly. Probably explains why they keep agitating for Lukashenko to join in even though he's not doing so hot domestically and it would probably be a slaughter. And that goes hand-in-hand with changes to Russia's conscription policies: longer terms, fewer exemptions. Really the whole effort is going this poorly across the board and that makes Girkin sad. Here's hoping he's right, though. Certainly other milblogger types have the same idea. It would explain why Russian soldiers are reduced to stealing racoons and goats and Prigozhin is recruiting prisoners. Compare that to the support Ukrainian soldiers can expect worldwide.

Dumb takes and how to respond to them. Now with a table to decode what they really mean. With inevitable goalpost movingWelcome to Fark, I guess? Now there's a name I haven't heard in a long, long time.

Fark Elmo (and News Corp while you're at it). Embrace Zelensky.
 
bertor_vidas
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
Welfare Check-Ins, Part 2 (some are a tad old, tag me with updates):

With Christmas coming soon, aungen offers some tips on how to deal with pro-Russian relatives.

Pool's closed. We await the final results on Christmas morning, but Harlee reported Ukraine breaking the 100k barrier on Day 302.

Zelensky is alive! VHTS is alive! Good luck with everything going on with you, BTW.

Tracianne's Etsy sales covered healthcare premiums. On a more cheerful note, she also posted a picture of a redhead kissing ginger kitty. (Etsy link)

Father_Jack needs to be bubble wrapped for his own good.

Fasahd posts the official Ukrainian press releases and death notices (and maybe other things) while TheDogDidIt, god bless 'em, will occasionally wade into the filth that is oafishal Russian propaganda. Both great people to ctrl+f the threads for if you want the official party lines.

Bob Able's Solstice scribbler. Alternatively, Admiral Kuznetsov Groundhog Day.
 
Nimbull
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

Harlee: [Fark user image 850x850]
[Fark user image 850x792]

[Fark user image 850x1476]


I really like these larger print figures. Makes it easier to read then the smaller print graphics they put out.
 
Bob Able
‘’ 1 minute ago  
Hey folks, hope everyone's well

here's a Christmas day for the doodlers

Fark user image


Fark user image
 
