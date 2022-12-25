 Skip to content
(Single Serving Site)   Yes   (isitchristmas.info) divider line
17
•       •       •

17 Comments



17 Comments     (+0 »)
NotCodger [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Who is this page for? Is it let TFG take credit since it doesn't say "Holiday"?
 
Mr. Coffee Nerves [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
See, if Scrooge had just had this amazing resource, he would never have had to talk to that dim boy and entrust him with half a crown just for running to the goose store. And why did the goose store have to stay open on Christmas? Pure crass commercialism.
 
cheap_thoughts [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Well shiat, I forgot to get anyone presents this year.
 
AppleOptionEsc
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
sinko swimo
‘’ 1 hour ago  
last night we watched some weird adam sandler hanukkah cartoon, then hebrew hammer. merry christmas everyone.
 
Miss_Dorothy_Kilgallen [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

NotCodger: Who is this page for? ...


Well, I can tell you who it's NOT for...
Fark user imageView Full Size

/Is it Orthodox Christmas?
//GrumpyCatNo.jpg
///But, merry Christmas to those who are celebrating today!
 
durbnpoisn
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Pffft...  Fine.  That's amusing.  An entire website with a toplevel domain just for that.
But, setting all that joyousness aside, you know what pisses me off?

The fact that THAT pointless piece of garbage probably gets 1000x the traffic that MY site gets, and I actually put work into my site.  And my site has music, and snow, and is functional all year to tell you how much time there is until Christmas.

But it seems that 99% of everything I've ever created and released to the world is completely invisible.  Even to Fark, the one site that I frequent and post on more than any other.

I hope you all have a Merry Christmas, while I am once again reminded that no one will ever pay much attention to all the creative works I have out there.  I'm not feeling sorry for myself here.  I've just resigned to the fact that no one really gives a shiat.
 
Cajnik [OhFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Cajnik [OhFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

durbnpoisn: Pffft...  Fine.  That's amusing.  An entire website with a toplevel domain just for that.
But, setting all that joyousness aside, you know what pisses me off?

The fact that THAT pointless piece of garbage probably gets 1000x the traffic that MY site gets, and I actually put work into my site.  And my site has music, and snow, and is functional all year to tell you how much time there is until Christmas.

But it seems that 99% of everything I've ever created and released to the world is completely invisible.  Even to Fark, the one site that I frequent and post on more than any other.

I hope you all have a Merry Christmas, while I am once again reminded that no one will ever pay much attention to all the creative works I have out there.  I'm not feeling sorry for myself here.  I've just resigned to the fact that no one really gives a shiat.


Fark user imageView Full Size


Sir, this is an Arby's
// Merry Christmas
 
MrBallou [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

cheap_thoughts: Well shiat, I forgot to get anyone presents this year.


I was too busy doing all the shiat for my wife's family that she and her lazy sibs wouldn't do, so today when they're having their orgy of showing love through gifs, I'll give nothing and they'll hate me for it.
 
MrBallou [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

MrBallou: cheap_thoughts: Well shiat, I forgot to get anyone presents this year.

I was too busy doing all the shiat for my wife's family that she and her lazy sibs wouldn't do, so today when they're having their orgy of showing love through gifs, I'll give nothing and they'll hate me for it.


Gifts, that is. FML
 
durbnpoisn
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

Cajnik: [Fark user image 425x225]


Yeah, I've got one of those too.  It also functions as an Android app and a Twitter bot.

And I'll bet that 99% of you were unaware of that too.
 
Spiritual Pagan [TotalFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
Merry Christmas/Happy Yule/Blessed Saturnalia/ Happy Hanukkah

Which ever one you celebrate, let it be a good one
 
OhioUGrad
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

cheap_thoughts: Well shiat, I forgot to get anyone presents this year.


I haven't wrapped all the ones I got. That's the only thing I hate about Christmas (gifts in general) is wrapping them. I should have done it as I got them, but work and drinking with neighbors really put a damper on that!
 
bedonkadonk [TotalFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

durbnpoisn: Pffft...  Fine.  That's amusing.  An entire website with a toplevel domain just for that.
But, setting all that joyousness aside, you know what pisses me off?

The fact that THAT pointless piece of garbage probably gets 1000x the traffic that MY site gets, and I actually put work into my site.  And my site has music, and snow, and is functional all year to tell you how much time there is until Christmas.

But it seems that 99% of everything I've ever created and released to the world is completely invisible.  Even to Fark, the one site that I frequent and post on more than any other.

I hope you all have a Merry Christmas, while I am once again reminded that no one will ever pay much attention to all the creative works I have out there.  I'm not feeling sorry for myself here.  I've just resigned to the fact that no one really gives a shiat.


Well, at least you ain't bitter about it. Merry Christmas!
 
ArcadianRefugee
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

durbnpoisn: Pffft...  Fine.  That's amusing.  An entire website with a toplevel domain just for that.


Remember this?
 
SalivaDoorDeli [TotalFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

ArcadianRefugee: durbnpoisn: Pffft...  Fine.  That's amusing.  An entire website with a toplevel domain just for that.

Remember this?


That one is at least useful.
 
