 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(YouTube) Audio The Shepard was first broadcast on Christmas Eve in 1979, and has been replayed almost every year since on Canadian radio. It's the story of an RAF pilot trying to get home across the North Sea at night, and it really is worth the listen   (youtube.com) divider line
13
    More: Audio  
•       •       •

155 clicks; posted to Main » on 25 Dec 2022 at 7:15 AM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



13 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
feckingmorons [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
Thanks subby, playing it now.
 
feckingmorons [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
That was great. 

Happy Christmas!
 
make me some tea [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
Wow. That was a helluva ride.
 
Notabunny [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
Will do, in about 30 minutes. I will celebrate no Christmas before its time.
 
the unabomber was right [TotalFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
Sounds dope. I'll favorite this for later in the afternoon.
 
LewDux [OhFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
Random
 
cryptozoophiliac
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
So what? The Germans are gonna win anyway. "Just trust the process," we were told. Might as well start learning German.
 
The Envoy
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
It's great, but sorry to be that guy, it's The Shepherd subby.
 
LewDux [OhFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
Armstrong & Miller RAF pilot with yellow trousers
Youtube W4pnTrjEjd0
 
gaslight [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
I sent this out to a few international friends yesterday. Man, I miss Alan Maitland, what a voice.
 
ArcadianRefugee
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
Is it better than that "Alice's Restaurant" crap that gets played every Thanksgiving?
 
FreakyBunny [TotalFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
"Fireside" Al's rendition of The Shepherd is one of my earliest Christmas memories. My dad would gather us around the radio every year to hear it. I played it for my boys a few years ago...they were riveted, too.

Thanks for sharing this, subby. And don't let the grammar grinch get you down ;)
 
MythDragon [TotalFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
Is it just me, or did the drunk guy at the airstrip sound like Tom Hardy's Bane?
 
Displayed 13 of 13 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
 
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

All the submissions, none of the calories.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.