 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Daily Mail)   Place name checks out   (dailymail.co.uk) divider line
6
    More: Dumbass  
•       •       •

109 clicks; posted to Main » on 25 Dec 2022 at 3:25 AM (10 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



6 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
Wanebo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Works for me.

Whatever. Got it done.
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Baila, borriquito
Baila, borriquito oh oh
Baila, borriquito
Baila, borriquito oh oh...

DON QUICHOTTE ( MAGAZINE 60 ) HIGH ENERGY mp4
Youtube tp7UcFuxfM0
 
monsatano [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
TIL that Blaupunkt still exists and makes TVs
 
Exile On Beale Street [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Needs one of these.
https://en.m.wikipedia.org/wiki/JATO_Rocket_Car
 
Exile On Beale Street [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Man Carry a Fridge On His Shoulder While Riding a Bike
Youtube nA40QqNn-1U
 
Ragin' Asian
‘’ 1 minute ago  
Looks like it's pretty well balanced and they've done this before. You've never traveled to a developing country, have you, Submitter. Don't answer that. The Daily Mail link tells me all I need to know.
 
Displayed 6 of 6 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
 
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

All the submissions, none of the calories.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.